Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #680 on: Today at 05:12:27 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 04:48:45 pm
And the blame lies with who ?

I think the manager, transfer team and owners all have their part to play in this mess of the summer.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #681 on: Today at 05:14:58 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 04:48:45 pm
And the blame lies with who ?

Peps book.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #682 on: Today at 05:16:35 pm »
Given our numbers in midfield (barring injuries) it didn't make sense to bring a couple of more players unless more had left this summer.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #683 on: Today at 05:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on October  5, 2022, 07:02:23 pm
A player is always on a bad footing when he's a symbol of a failed transfer window - which Arthur is (through no fault of his own).

Be nice if some minutes on the pitch playing the sport informed this footing, but alas, I ask for too much

Arthur: hatesink for modern myopic impatience. FSG woes in a bundled loan

At this point I almost want him to be boss because he's got pages of shit cast at him

Though really I want him to be boss as he does look like he is a talented player in last chance saloon and, let's face it, everybody loves an underdog especially one who saves our season
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #684 on: Today at 05:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:06 pm
Scrambling around for a loan signing in desperation in the last 48 hours of the window (for the 2nd time in 3 seasons to boot) is incompetent and won't get you the player you need. Once is bad enough, twice is negligent to the extreme.

Dont confuse incompetent with a calculated business decision. Arthur was simply the prestige, a face to save face.


Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #685 on: Today at 05:30:58 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 05:27:41 pm
Don’t confuse incompetent with a calculated business decision. Arthur was simply the prestige, a face to save face.

He might actually be a literally real footballer who can play though.

He can be two things.

Three things!

More!

He isn't just a face saving operation. He's a dude.

Again, minutes pls
 The world is not a spreadsheet
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #686 on: Today at 05:32:29 pm »
What a complete farce.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #687 on: Today at 05:35:44 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:30:58 pm
He might actually be a literally real footballer who can play though.

He can be two things.

Three things!

More!

He isn't just a face saving operation. He's a dude.

Again, minutes pls
 The world is not a spreadsheet

Minutes. Minutes. Minutes. Lets hope hes fit enough to get some, or good enough at some point. That would be great. Although now Curtis is back, perhaps hell get the minutes. Perhaps thats what the spreadsheet predicted. Face saved (somewhat), get bodies back and assess the outcomes at the end of the season.

Im all for an underdog. All for this loan being more than a last ditch grasp at a midfielder, any midfielder.

Id much prefer a proper scouted, fit midfielder with a preseason in his legs.

Jesus (apparently) performed seven miracles, Jurgen is already on way more than that. These transfer windows are leaving far more water than wine.



Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #688 on: Today at 05:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:06 pm
It's just maddening that such stubbornness or arrogance (failure to address the midfield in the summer, particularly after the early injuries) pretty much wrote off the league campaign before it started.

Scrambling around for a loan signing in desperation in the last 48 hours of the window (for the 2nd time in 3 seasons to boot) is incompetent and won't get you the player you need. Once is bad enough, twice is negligent to the extreme.
So thats: Maddening, stubbornness, arrogance, failure, wrote off the league before it started, scrambling, desperation, incompetent, negligent, and extreme.

You're not happy - we get it. But filling two paragraphs with exaggerations and conjecture doesn't prove anything.

I mean, where's your actual hard evidence of all the deals they were pursuing, the negotiations taking place, the reasons they didn't happen, and the decision making processes within the club? You know - the facts of what actually happened to support your assessment? Because when you make so many wild accusations, it's good to have something to back it up otherwise it's just hot air.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #689 on: Today at 05:56:38 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 05:35:44 pm
Minutes. Minutes. Minutes. Lets hope hes fit enough to get some, or good enough at some point. That would be great. Although now Curtis is back, perhaps hell get the minutes. Perhaps thats what the spreadsheet predicted. Face saved (somewhat), get bodies back and assess the outcomes at the end of the season.

Im all for an underdog. All for this loan being more than a last ditch grasp at a midfielder, any midfielder.

Id much prefer a proper scouted, fit midfielder with a preseason in his legs.

Jesus (apparently) performed seven miracles, Jurgen is already on way more than that. These transfer windows are leaving far more water than wine.

Thank you for the honesty

I have a short list of midfielders I'd like to have seen brought in but it wasn't to be

I'm a fatalist now. I can't root for someone here to fail. (not saying any of us are, just there's a disparity between the concept of our league fork suffering and not getting a permanent worldie CM in, and this human being who needs to play)

A load of footie would solve this lads problems. There is no better club for him to be. Maybe that doesn't paper over the club's problems. But I'd love to see him do well

Jurgen is unreal and when he joined us he was saddled with a poor team and be proved transformative. He's the ace in the pack - as ever

I'm disgusted with our league form but don't fundamentally believe it a true reflection of our side. The narrative is also too short. We're buying for the future with Diaz and Nunez and Carvalho but also our squad is ageing and done.

The numbers in alone suggested to me this was a season of transition. We are perhaps the one top club who can afford such a thing.

Melo, he wouldn't even be the worst player under Jürgen if he doesn't play. It's not all been sunshine and roses

I would like us to start throwing him on. Not much about this is more interesting than the actual football

The way our midfield is talked about, he could hit the heights of PERFECLY ADEQUATELY and do us a service

..I'd like us to beat the entire world again, but new blood needs a bit of time

I think Thiago 2: Loan Edition was a bit unrealistic, though this thread is a symptom of a little less talk a little more action, please
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #690 on: Today at 06:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:06 pm
It's just maddening that such stubbornness or arrogance (failure to address the midfield in the summer, particularly after the early injuries) pretty much wrote off the league campaign before it started.

Scrambling around for a loan signing in desperation in the last 48 hours of the window (for the 2nd time in 3 seasons to boot) is incompetent and won't get you the player you need. Once is bad enough, twice is negligent to the extreme.

All based on what? You have no idea whasoever of the machinations of the summer transfer dealings, it's as though you read the usual exaggerated or lying Spanish and Italian press and drew some conclusions. LFC transfer dealing is not perfect but to call it stubborn, arrogant, desperate and negligent is precisely what our transfer policy run by Edwards (now Ward) and Jurgen is not.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #691 on: Today at 06:29:00 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 05:35:44 pm
Id much prefer a proper scouted, fit midfielder with a preseason in his legs.

I mean, I know it's Friday but let's not be silly now...
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #692 on: Today at 06:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 05:32:29 pm
What a complete farce.

I don't smell any farce...
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #693 on: Today at 07:28:01 pm »
Who cares? If things were going right then Arthur wouldn't be needed or ever see the field. If things are going so bad he has to play then things are so bad he'll probably do nothing to change that. Just a nothingburger.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #694 on: Today at 07:28:01 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:45:39 pm
I don't smell any farce...

That's because the farce isn't with you.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #695 on: Today at 07:36:46 pm »
Well he did play for Farcelona
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #696 on: Today at 07:53:22 pm »
Some proper pant wetting in this thread, let's judge how bad he is when the season ends.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #697 on: Today at 07:59:12 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 04:48:45 pm
And the blame lies with who ?

Buck stops with the owners or whoever was unwilling to back Klopp throughout January 2021 and for much of August when even Van Dijk was urging the club to buy a midfielder.

Klopp himself admitted he was wrong initially to neglect the midfield this summer but he'd changed his mind some time before we were scrambling for loan deals at the end of the window. Again.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #698 on: Today at 08:02:27 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 05:27:41 pm
Dont confuse incompetent with a calculated business decision. Arthur was simply the prestige, a face to save face.

Calculated business decision. How much will we miss out on if we don't finish in the top 4?

We got away with it by the skin of our teeth in 20/21. Saving money by not spending is a false economy. Even if we do scrape top 4 it'll cost us more now next season as we'll have to completely rebuild the midfield while several senior midfield players leave for nothing.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #699 on: Today at 08:31:26 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 05:27:41 pm
Dont confuse incompetent with a calculated business decision. Arthur was simply the prestige, a face to save face.




A face to save farce?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #700 on: Today at 08:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 07:53:22 pm
Some proper pant wetting in this thread, let's judge how bad he is when the season ends.

erm if you call being concerned that the midfield cover we signed on the last day of the window has only played one game and has now injured himself then yes were all pant wetting, to anyone else it looks like we signed a sick note to cover for other sick notes because he was available and good value the sooner the accountants fuck off and let the football people make decisions the better.

im sure hes a great fella but if hes not fully match fit after the world cup hes toast. We will cut our losses and send him back (if we can)
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #701 on: Today at 08:55:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:15:33 pm
If that was the logic, then everyone involved in the decision should be fired immediately :)

If a glut of people on a forum could see that someone who hadn't played since May and didn't have a pre-season, and is fairly injury prone, wasn't going to be able to immediately come into a team like ours then I'm going to take a slight stab in the dark that one of the biggest and best clubs in the world sports science/physio/coaching/management teams might have clocked the same thing. As with anything, you can write 'he was bought in just to cover Hendersons injury' as many times as you like. It doesn't suddenly make it true.

So there was literally no point signing him then?

"Oh he might be fit in November/December/January and he's actually quite slow
but he once played for Barcelona, great, let's get him in."

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #702 on: Today at 08:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:51:15 pm
erm if you call being concerned that the midfield cover we signed on the last day of the window has only played one game and has now injured himself then yes were all pant wetting, to anyone else it looks like we signed a sick note to cover for other sick notes because he was available and good value the sooner the accountants fuck off and let the football people make decisions the better.

im sure hes a great fella but if hes not fully match fit after the world cup hes toast. We will cut our losses and send him back (if we can)

People just need to calm down and wait until he actually plays more than 13 mins for us.  Is he actually injured at the moment or is he ill or maybe Jurgen has taken him out of the squad as he is still getting fit enough to play?  He's been chucked in at the deep end and is obviously not ready yet as he hasn't had a pre-seaon.  Plenty of Jurgens signings have needed time to bed in, he's been rushed into the squad due to injuries.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #703 on: Today at 08:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:51:15 pm
erm if you call being concerned that the midfield cover we signed on the last day of the window has only played one game and has now injured himself then yes were all pant wetting, to anyone else it looks like we signed a sick note to cover for other sick notes because he was available and good value the sooner the accountants fuck off and let the football people make decisions the better.

im sure hes a great fella but if hes not fully match fit after the world cup hes toast. We will cut our losses and send him back (if we can)

All he was is midfield cover. Thats it. We contacted him apparently the evening of the Newcastle game. At least this time we got an international player and not a Ben Davies or Kabak.

I dont think anyone were convinced we had signed a top player. We pretty much needed anyone and at least we got someone.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #704 on: Today at 09:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:51:15 pm
erm if you call being concerned that the midfield cover we signed on the last day of the window has only played one game and has now injured himself then yes were all pant wetting, to anyone else it looks like we signed a sick note to cover for other sick notes because he was available and good value the sooner the accountants fuck off and let the football people make decisions the better.

im sure hes a great fella but if hes not fully match fit after the world cup hes toast. We will cut our losses and send him back (if we can)

Ultimately he was signed in a panic as emergency cover because of an injury crisis (a la Kabak and Davies) but at least unlike then we've got players back now.

The fact the midfield is no longer up to scratch and we're having to change our formation to account for it is obviously a problem though and not one that a fully fit Arthur is going to solve anyway. He is at least an option when available but it's less likely he'll be needed. He's cover for Thiago but we also have Jones and Keita, obviously the issue is both have been injured themselves (as was Thiago).
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #705 on: Today at 09:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:56:05 pm
People just need to calm down and wait until he actually plays more than 13 mins for us.  Is he actually injured at the moment or is he ill or maybe Jurgen has taken him out of the squad as he is still getting fit enough to play?  He's been chucked in at the deep end and is obviously not ready yet as he hasn't had a pre-seaon.  Plenty of Jurgens signings have needed time to bed in, he's been rushed into the squad due to injuries.

muscle injury according to Klopp, hes still not match fit as well so it will be 3-4 weeks before hes match fit at best

hes not been chucked in at the deep end mate, unless you call playing in the fucking johnstone paints trophy with the u23s against someone shit like morecambe on a Thursday night the deep end
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #706 on: Today at 09:08:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:56:35 pm
All he was is midfield cover. Thats it. We contacted him apparently the evening of the Newcastle game. At least this time we got an international player and not a Ben Davies or Kabak.

I dont think anyone were convinced we had signed a top player. We pretty much needed anyone and at least we got someone.


ARRRGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #707 on: Today at 09:12:28 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:55:11 pm
So there was literally no point signing him then?

"Oh he might be fit in November/December/January and he's actually quite slow
but he once played for Barcelona, great, let's get him in."

Aye he might be fit in November (the 4th month of a 10 month season) so youre right, literally no point in signing him :D On the ball as usual lionel
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #708 on: Today at 09:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:07:20 pm
muscle injury according to Klopp, hes still not match fit as well so it will be 3-4 weeks before hes match fit at best

hes not been chucked in at the deep end mate, unless you call playing in the fucking johnstone paints trophy with the u23s against someone shit like morecambe on a Thursday night the deep end

Sorry, I should have been a bit more clear.  I think he chose to play in those games, I was talking about the Napoli game and going straight into the squad for a few others.  He's doing all the right things to impress and show he's wants to stay here.  I'll be honest, I haven't seen much of him previously, and I am going totally off the fact that he's signed for two top teams (one transfer was rather dodgy!).   Might just be blind faith in him and jurgen as I'm sure Jurgen would not have had him if he didn't want him here?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #709 on: Today at 09:28:22 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:01:42 am
They sound quite reputable and trustworthy to me. I mean, with a line like this

"Tielemans, meanwhile, has proved the driving force in Leicesters recent rise. But, amid their recent slump, it looks as if he could seek a new challenge elsewhere"

Journalism, or Google Translate, at its very finest

They are at it again....
Liverpool have joined the race to sign Lazio midfield powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report in Italy that casts doubt on the future of an existing member of Jurgen Klopps squad.

Strengthening in midfield has become a priority task for Liverpool ahead of the new year. They need to evolve an ageing department, where they could lose Arthur Melo, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when their deals expire in June.

Finding someone of quality to fill any potential void will be crucial for Liverpool to remain competitive. With that in mind, they have been linked with some of the worlds best players in the position.

For example, there has been much talk about them going after Borussia Dortmund superstar Jude Bellingham. However, there are no guarantees that signing the England international will be easy.

Likewise, a deal for Bayern Munich prospect Jamal Musiala may be of interest too, but does not look simple either.

Liverpool are having to keep their options open as they continue to plan. But in another sign they are aiming high, one of the alternatives to have emerged happens to be Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A for a number of years. There have been regular suggestions of a transfer to the Premier League as a result, most frequently to Manchester United.

But Milinkovic-Savic remains on Lazios books, with his contract due to last until 2024. Yet the Rome-based club could be bracing themselves for more interest in his services.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign the 27-year-old.

Part-exchange deal could help Liverpool
Liverpools plan is apparently to wait until the summer of 2023 before making a bid. By then, Milinkovic-Savic should only have one year left on his contract. Therefore, Lazio might be in a weaker negotiating position.

Still, the Serie A side will be holding out for a fee of at least 70million (around £61.5million). However, the report speculates that Liverpool could halve their outlay by offloading a player in the opposite direction instead.

Calciomercatoweb claims that Liverpool could be willing to sacrifice Joe Gomez as a makeweight for the midfielder. Gomez was linked with a departure this summer before extending his contract until 2027 instead.

The defender has not seen his gametime significantly improve, though. Therefore, he might be far enough down the pecking order to consider expendable in 2023.

It is believed he would be valued around the 35million mark (just over £30million). Lazio are relatively light in the centre-back department, so Gomez might appeal to them.

By using such a formula to bid for Milinkovic-Savic, Liverpool might be able to beat one of his other prime suitors, Juventus, to his signature.

Only time will tell how accurate Calciomercatowebs suggestions prove to be. Milinkovic-Savic should definitely be someone to consider for Liverpool. Whether he will be easily gettable is another matter.

Possible Arthur replacement??



Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #710 on: Today at 09:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:28:22 pm
They are at it again....
Liverpool have joined the race to sign Lazio midfield powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report in Italy that casts doubt on the future of an existing member of Jurgen Klopps squad.

Strengthening in midfield has become a priority task for Liverpool ahead of the new year. They need to evolve an ageing department, where they could lose Arthur Melo, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when their deals expire in June.

Finding someone of quality to fill any potential void will be crucial for Liverpool to remain competitive. With that in mind, they have been linked with some of the worlds best players in the position.

For example, there has been much talk about them going after Borussia Dortmund superstar Jude Bellingham. However, there are no guarantees that signing the England international will be easy.

Likewise, a deal for Bayern Munich prospect Jamal Musiala may be of interest too, but does not look simple either.

Liverpool are having to keep their options open as they continue to plan. But in another sign they are aiming high, one of the alternatives to have emerged happens to be Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A for a number of years. There have been regular suggestions of a transfer to the Premier League as a result, most frequently to Manchester United.

But Milinkovic-Savic remains on Lazios books, with his contract due to last until 2024. Yet the Rome-based club could be bracing themselves for more interest in his services.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign the 27-year-old.

Part-exchange deal could help Liverpool
Liverpools plan is apparently to wait until the summer of 2023 before making a bid. By then, Milinkovic-Savic should only have one year left on his contract. Therefore, Lazio might be in a weaker negotiating position.

Still, the Serie A side will be holding out for a fee of at least 70million (around £61.5million). However, the report speculates that Liverpool could halve their outlay by offloading a player in the opposite direction instead.

Calciomercatoweb claims that Liverpool could be willing to sacrifice Joe Gomez as a makeweight for the midfielder. Gomez was linked with a departure this summer before extending his contract until 2027 instead.

The defender has not seen his gametime significantly improve, though. Therefore, he might be far enough down the pecking order to consider expendable in 2023.

It is believed he would be valued around the 35million mark (just over £30million). Lazio are relatively light in the centre-back department, so Gomez might appeal to them.

By using such a formula to bid for Milinkovic-Savic, Liverpool might be able to beat one of his other prime suitors, Juventus, to his signature.

Only time will tell how accurate Calciomercatowebs suggestions prove to be. Milinkovic-Savic should definitely be someone to consider for Liverpool. Whether he will be easily gettable is another matter.

Possible Arthur replacement??

hes been hyped up for a few years, would be a surprise given his age
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #711 on: Today at 09:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:13:08 pm
Sorry, I should have been a bit more clear.  I think he chose to play in those games, I was talking about the Napoli game and going straight into the squad for a few others.  He's doing all the right things to impress and show he's wants to stay here.  I'll be honest, I haven't seen much of him previously, and I am going totally off the fact that he's signed for two top teams (one transfer was rather dodgy!).   Might just be blind faith in him and jurgen as I'm sure Jurgen would not have had him if he didn't want him here?

Fuck knows, its probably really unfair having a pop at him but he was a knock crock at Juve, just makes absolutely no sense to sign someone with questionable injury history given the problem we were trying to solve

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #712 on: Today at 09:49:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:12:28 pm
Aye he might be fit in November (the 4th month of a 10 month season) so youre right, literally no point in signing him :D On the ball as usual lionel

Wow.
You're stretching your defence of the club on this transfer to breaking point here. In what way is Arthur Melo the answer to a part of the squad already featuring Oxlade Chamberlain, Keita, Curtis Jones and too other fairly injury prone lads, Fabinho and Henderson?

It's absolute nonsense.

Yeah I hope he plays some games for us but I'd wager he may not get on the field
if we can keep 2-3 of the core midfielders fit.
