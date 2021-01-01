« previous next »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 04:48:45 pm
And the blame lies with who ?

I think the manager, transfer team and owners all have their part to play in this mess of the summer.
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 04:48:45 pm
And the blame lies with who ?

Peps book.
Given our numbers in midfield (barring injuries) it didn't make sense to bring a couple of more players unless more had left this summer.
Quote from: Xanderzone on October  5, 2022, 07:02:23 pm
A player is always on a bad footing when he's a symbol of a failed transfer window - which Arthur is (through no fault of his own).

Be nice if some minutes on the pitch playing the sport informed this footing, but alas, I ask for too much

Arthur: hatesink for modern myopic impatience. FSG woes in a bundled loan

At this point I almost want him to be boss because he's got pages of shit cast at him

Though really I want him to be boss as he does look like he is a talented player in last chance saloon and, let's face it, everybody loves an underdog especially one who saves our season
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:06 pm
Scrambling around for a loan signing in desperation in the last 48 hours of the window (for the 2nd time in 3 seasons to boot) is incompetent and won't get you the player you need. Once is bad enough, twice is negligent to the extreme.

Dont confuse incompetent with a calculated business decision. Arthur was simply the prestige, a face to save face.


Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 05:27:41 pm
Don’t confuse incompetent with a calculated business decision. Arthur was simply the prestige, a face to save face.

He might actually be a literally real footballer who can play though.

He can be two things.

Three things!

More!

He isn't just a face saving operation. He's a dude.

Again, minutes pls
 The world is not a spreadsheet
What a complete farce.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:30:58 pm
He might actually be a literally real footballer who can play though.

He can be two things.

Three things!

More!

He isn't just a face saving operation. He's a dude.

Again, minutes pls
 The world is not a spreadsheet

Minutes. Minutes. Minutes. Lets hope hes fit enough to get some, or good enough at some point. That would be great. Although now Curtis is back, perhaps hell get the minutes. Perhaps thats what the spreadsheet predicted. Face saved (somewhat), get bodies back and assess the outcomes at the end of the season.

Im all for an underdog. All for this loan being more than a last ditch grasp at a midfielder, any midfielder.

Id much prefer a proper scouted, fit midfielder with a preseason in his legs.

Jesus (apparently) performed seven miracles, Jurgen is already on way more than that. These transfer windows are leaving far more water than wine.



Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:06 pm
It's just maddening that such stubbornness or arrogance (failure to address the midfield in the summer, particularly after the early injuries) pretty much wrote off the league campaign before it started.

Scrambling around for a loan signing in desperation in the last 48 hours of the window (for the 2nd time in 3 seasons to boot) is incompetent and won't get you the player you need. Once is bad enough, twice is negligent to the extreme.
So thats: Maddening, stubbornness, arrogance, failure, wrote off the league before it started, scrambling, desperation, incompetent, negligent, and extreme.

You're not happy - we get it. But filling two paragraphs with exaggerations and conjecture doesn't prove anything.

I mean, where's your actual hard evidence of all the deals they were pursuing, the negotiations taking place, the reasons they didn't happen, and the decision making processes within the club? You know - the facts of what actually happened to support your assessment? Because when you make so many wild accusations, it's good to have something to back it up otherwise it's just hot air.
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 05:35:44 pm
Minutes. Minutes. Minutes. Lets hope hes fit enough to get some, or good enough at some point. That would be great. Although now Curtis is back, perhaps hell get the minutes. Perhaps thats what the spreadsheet predicted. Face saved (somewhat), get bodies back and assess the outcomes at the end of the season.

Im all for an underdog. All for this loan being more than a last ditch grasp at a midfielder, any midfielder.

Id much prefer a proper scouted, fit midfielder with a preseason in his legs.

Jesus (apparently) performed seven miracles, Jurgen is already on way more than that. These transfer windows are leaving far more water than wine.

Thank you for the honesty

I have a short list of midfielders I'd like to have seen brought in but it wasn't to be

I'm a fatalist now. I can't root for someone here to fail. (not saying any of us are, just there's a disparity between the concept of our league fork suffering and not getting a permanent worldie CM in, and this human being who needs to play)

A load of footie would solve this lads problems. There is no better club for him to be. Maybe that doesn't paper over the club's problems. But I'd love to see him do well

Jurgen is unreal and when he joined us he was saddled with a poor team and be proved transformative. He's the ace in the pack - as ever

I'm disgusted with our league form but don't fundamentally believe it a true reflection of our side. The narrative is also too short. We're buying for the future with Diaz and Nunez and Carvalho but also our squad is ageing and done.

The numbers in alone suggested to me this was a season of transition. We are perhaps the one top club who can afford such a thing.

Melo, he wouldn't even be the worst player under Jürgen if he doesn't play. It's not all been sunshine and roses

I would like us to start throwing him on. Not much about this is more interesting than the actual football

The way our midfield is talked about, he could hit the heights of PERFECLY ADEQUATELY and do us a service

..I'd like us to beat the entire world again, but new blood needs a bit of time

I think Thiago 2: Loan Edition was a bit unrealistic, though this thread is a symptom of a little less talk a little more action, please
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:06 pm
It's just maddening that such stubbornness or arrogance (failure to address the midfield in the summer, particularly after the early injuries) pretty much wrote off the league campaign before it started.

Scrambling around for a loan signing in desperation in the last 48 hours of the window (for the 2nd time in 3 seasons to boot) is incompetent and won't get you the player you need. Once is bad enough, twice is negligent to the extreme.

All based on what? You have no idea whasoever of the machinations of the summer transfer dealings, it's as though you read the usual exaggerated or lying Spanish and Italian press and drew some conclusions. LFC transfer dealing is not perfect but to call it stubborn, arrogant, desperate and negligent is precisely what our transfer policy run by Edwards (now Ward) and Jurgen is not.
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 05:35:44 pm
Id much prefer a proper scouted, fit midfielder with a preseason in his legs.

I mean, I know it's Friday but let's not be silly now...
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 05:32:29 pm
What a complete farce.

I don't smell any farce...
