Minutes. Minutes. Minutes. Lets hope hes fit enough to get some, or good enough at some point. That would be great. Although now Curtis is back, perhaps hell get the minutes. Perhaps thats what the spreadsheet predicted. Face saved (somewhat), get bodies back and assess the outcomes at the end of the season.



Im all for an underdog. All for this loan being more than a last ditch grasp at a midfielder, any midfielder.



Id much prefer a proper scouted, fit midfielder with a preseason in his legs.



Jesus (apparently) performed seven miracles, Jurgen is already on way more than that. These transfer windows are leaving far more water than wine.



Thank you for the honestyI have a short list of midfielders I'd like to have seen brought in but it wasn't to beI'm a fatalist now. I can't root for someone here to fail. (not saying any of us are, just there's a disparity between the concept of our league fork suffering and not getting a permanent worldie CM in, and this human being who needs to play)A load of footie would solve this lads problems. There is no better club for him to be. Maybe that doesn't paper over the club's problems. But I'd love to see him do wellJurgen is unreal and when he joined us he was saddled with a poor team and be proved transformative. He's the ace in the pack - as everI'm disgusted with our league form but don't fundamentally believe it a true reflection of our side. The narrative is also too short. We're buying for the future with Diaz and Nunez and Carvalho but also our squad is ageing and done.The numbers in alone suggested to me this was a season of transition. We are perhaps the one top club who can afford such a thing.Melo, he wouldn't even be the worst player under Jürgen if he doesn't play. It's not all been sunshine and rosesI would like us to start throwing him on. Not much about this is more interesting than the actual footballThe way our midfield is talked about, he could hit the heights of PERFECLY ADEQUATELY and do us a service..I'd like us to beat the entire world again, but new blood needs a bit of timeI think Thiago 2: Loan Edition was a bit unrealistic, though this thread is a symptom of a little less talk a little more action, please