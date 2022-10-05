The Italians really don't like old Arthur....



Liverpool want to sign Marcelo Brozovic in January because they feel disappointed at the summer arrival of midfielder Arthur Melo, a report claims.



The Reds stance for most of the summer transfer window was that they would not sign a midfielder. They spent big on Darwin Nunez up front, with Jurgen Klopp harking back to his mantra of finding solutions if injuries arrived.



Injuries did arrive, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson all spending time out.



Liverpool subsequently brought in Juventus midfielder Arthur on loan on deadline day, with an option to buy.



According to Calciomercatoweb, though, the Anfield club feel disappointed at the signing of Arthur.



The 26-year-old Brazilian does not fit into the greater calibre of player Liverpool were after to fit into their season objectives.



Liverpool came into this season off the back of a 63-game campaign in which they were two games away from an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.



As a result, the report cements previous reports that the Reds want to sign Inter midfielder Brozovic.



In fact, Klopp wants the 29-year-old Croatian in as soon as possible, pointing to a January 2023 raid.



Brozovic available for transfer amid uncertainty

But, Brozovic will not come cheap or easily, as his contract only expires in the summer of 2026.



He signed a new deal in March, but despite that, he has been linked with a move away from Italy after seven-and-a-half years in the country.



The initial reports talking of Liverpools interest in the midfielder claimed that Inter remain hopeful of keeping him.



However, the latest report claims that Inter are also beginning to look towards potential Brozovic replacements.



And they could go after Leicesters Youri Tielemans, who looks more easily attainable than Brozovic. His terms with the Foxes expire next summer. Although, the likelihood of him extending at the King Power Stadium is slim.



Brozovic, who has played 76 times for Croatia, has played 299 times for Inter.



Tielemans, meanwhile, has proved the driving force in Leicesters recent rise. But, amid their recent slump, it looks as if he could seek a new challenge elsewhere.



Liverpool need strong midfield investment

Amid strong talk of Liverpool going after Borussia Dortmunds Jude Bellingham instead, what is clear is that the Reds need strong midfield investment in either  or both  of the next two transfer windows.



With Brozovic and Tielemans reportedly beginning to look elsewhere for potential new clubs, Liverpool have a duo in the same position.



Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are spending the final year of their Anfield contracts on the sidelines.



As such, Liverpool will need to re-bolster their engine room.



As well as that, though, they need a statement addition on top of that. Signing 29-year-old Brozovic would likely go against their transfer model  as the arrival of Thiago Alcantara did.



However, Thiago has proved a brilliant signing and so too could Brozovic.