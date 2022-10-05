« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 50990 times)

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #640 on: October 5, 2022, 07:19:12 pm »
Like to think he can add to the team when Klopp unleashes him. He's a tidy player, good technically albeit slightly slow. Hopefully with games coming thick and fast, he'll get his chance
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,341
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #641 on: October 5, 2022, 07:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Machae on October  5, 2022, 07:19:12 pm
Like to think he can add to the team when Klopp unleashes him. He's a tidy player, good technically albeit slightly slow. Hopefully with games coming thick and fast, he'll get his chance

It is a bit of a double edged sword. If we continue to play a double pivot it suits Melos game. However he is then competing for two places instead of three.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #642 on: October 5, 2022, 07:46:39 pm »
Has this lad even set foot on the pitch for us yet??
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,341
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #643 on: October 5, 2022, 07:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on October  5, 2022, 07:46:39 pm
Has this lad even set foot on the pitch for us yet??

Napoli
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,576
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #644 on: October 5, 2022, 07:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on October  5, 2022, 07:48:32 pm
Napoli

It wasnt his fault, honest.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,517
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #645 on: October 5, 2022, 09:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on October  5, 2022, 07:33:38 pm
It is a bit of a double edged sword. If we continue to play a double pivot it suits Melos game. However he is then competing for two places instead of three.

Yeah but with less players. It's Fab, Hendo, Thiago and perhaps Keita. Milner as well perhaps.

Realistically Arthur is battling with Keita to back up Thiago.

A bit ominous if he couldn't make the bench yesterday though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,480
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #646 on: October 5, 2022, 09:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October  5, 2022, 09:00:41 pm
A bit ominous if he couldn't make the bench yesterday though.

Must've been Covid or something similar.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #647 on: October 5, 2022, 10:19:16 pm »
Dont know much about this guy except we got him at the 11th hour of the window.  Is he injured and/or not good enough?
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,411
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #648 on: October 5, 2022, 10:29:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on October  5, 2022, 10:19:16 pm
Dont know much about this guy except we got him at the 11th hour of the window.  Is he injured and/or not good enough?

He arrived having not played in months, has seemingly been working really hard to get his fitness up, including playing some U-23 games. This was the first time he should have been fit and ready for some decent minutes but wasn't on the bench at all, so presumably something happened last minute as we had two keepers on the bench and he had been getting on the bench plenty before last night.

Someone mentioned the players wearing masks ahead of the Rangers game so there's the possibility of Covid, but it could be anything really.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #649 on: October 5, 2022, 10:31:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  5, 2022, 07:50:12 pm
It wasnt his fault, honest.

Thankfully, I was unable to watch that.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,341
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #650 on: October 5, 2022, 11:12:56 pm »
The Chelsea players wore masks before their game against Milan. Maybe it is a UEFA directive.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 12:47:59 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on October  5, 2022, 11:12:56 pm
The Chelsea players wore masks before their game against Milan. Maybe it is a UEFA directive.

Yeah, they were told to cover their hideous faces.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,136
  • Indefatigability
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 09:25:28 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 12:47:59 am
Yeah, they were told to cover their hideous faces.
haha
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,639
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #653 on: Today at 12:01:57 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on October  5, 2022, 09:59:49 am
Exactly. He has not done a thing wrong since he got here, just he hasn't played many minutes for a long time and needs to get up to speed. Our team is not suffering because of this lad. If he gets his fitness up am sure in the League and FA cups he will get his chances.

I assume he's caught covid or something, as you'd imagine with him on the PR offensive to make a good impression that he'd turn up to support the team even if he somehow didn't make the squad.

If he's fit and healthy, and didn't make the squad ahead of one of our two sub keepers, then it'd probably become fair to say he has done a thing or two wrong in training! That has to be unlikely though, surely... cos that'd be pretty shocking
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #654 on: Today at 10:47:28 am »
Injured. I think that makes him officially a Liverpool player.  ;D Welcome!!!
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,639
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #655 on: Today at 10:51:39 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:47:28 am
Injured. I think that makes him officially a Liverpool player.  ;D Welcome!!!
he's now caught up and had an LFC preseason!
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,480
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #656 on: Today at 10:52:50 am »
He had a patchy injury record before we got hold of him, no real surprise he's picked something up.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #657 on: Today at 10:53:37 am »
The Italians really don't like old Arthur....

Liverpool want to sign Marcelo Brozovic in January because they feel disappointed at the summer arrival of midfielder Arthur Melo, a report claims.

The Reds stance for most of the summer transfer window was that they would not sign a midfielder. They spent big on Darwin Nunez up front, with Jurgen Klopp harking back to his mantra of finding solutions if injuries arrived.

Injuries did arrive, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson all spending time out.

Liverpool subsequently brought in Juventus midfielder Arthur on loan on deadline day, with an option to buy.

According to Calciomercatoweb, though, the Anfield club feel disappointed at the signing of Arthur.

The 26-year-old Brazilian does not fit into the greater calibre of player Liverpool were after to fit into their season objectives.

Liverpool came into this season off the back of a 63-game campaign in which they were two games away from an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

As a result, the report cements previous reports that the Reds want to sign Inter midfielder Brozovic.

In fact, Klopp wants the 29-year-old Croatian in as soon as possible, pointing to a January 2023 raid.

Brozovic available for transfer amid uncertainty
But, Brozovic will not come cheap or easily, as his contract only expires in the summer of 2026.

He signed a new deal in March, but despite that, he has been linked with a move away from Italy after seven-and-a-half years in the country.

The initial reports talking of Liverpools interest in the midfielder claimed that Inter remain hopeful of keeping him.

However, the latest report claims that Inter are also beginning to look towards potential Brozovic replacements.

And they could go after Leicesters Youri Tielemans, who looks more easily attainable than Brozovic. His terms with the Foxes expire next summer. Although, the likelihood of him extending at the King Power Stadium is slim.

Brozovic, who has played 76 times for Croatia, has played 299 times for Inter.

Tielemans, meanwhile, has proved the driving force in Leicesters recent rise. But, amid their recent slump, it looks as if he could seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool need strong midfield investment
Amid strong talk of Liverpool going after Borussia Dortmunds Jude Bellingham instead, what is clear is that the Reds need strong midfield investment in either  or both  of the next two transfer windows.

With Brozovic and Tielemans reportedly beginning to look elsewhere for potential new clubs, Liverpool have a duo in the same position.

Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are spending the final year of their Anfield contracts on the sidelines.

As such, Liverpool will need to re-bolster their engine room.

As well as that, though, they need a statement addition on top of that. Signing 29-year-old Brozovic would likely go against their transfer model  as the arrival of Thiago Alcantara did.

However, Thiago has proved a brilliant signing and so too could Brozovic.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,480
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #658 on: Today at 10:54:39 am »
No chance we're in for Brozovic unless it's on a free or cut-price deal.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #659 on: Today at 10:56:57 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:54:39 am
No chance we're in for Brozovic unless it's on a free or cut-price deal.

The whole thing is a load of bollocks, how do Calciomercatoweb know that we are disappointed with Arthur?  If anything, he's been doing all the right things in playing for the U23's, not going on holiday and bringing a fitness coach to get himself up to speed with his fitness.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #660 on: Today at 11:01:42 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:56:57 am
The whole thing is a load of bollocks, how do Calciomercatoweb know that we are disappointed with Arthur?  If anything, he's been doing all the right things in playing for the U23's, not going on holiday and bringing a fitness coach to get himself up to speed with his fitness.

They sound quite reputable and trustworthy to me. I mean, with a line like this

"Tielemans, meanwhile, has proved the driving force in Leicesters recent rise. But, amid their recent slump, it looks as if he could seek a new challenge elsewhere"

Journalism, or Google Translate, at its very finest
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,317
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #661 on: Today at 11:17:38 am »
If Arthur Melo is not available to help us in a packed October, there was no point signing him.

Imagine Klopp needing a midfielder and the club granting him someone who wasn't even training with his team, FFS.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #662 on: Today at 11:29:04 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:17:38 am
If Arthur Melo is not available to help us in a packed October, there was no point signing him.

Imagine Klopp needing a midfielder and the club granting him someone who wasn't even training with his team, FFS.

And with a terrible injury record.

The summer was bordering on incompetent from the club.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #663 on: Today at 11:29:43 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:51:39 am
he's now caught up and had an LFC preseason!
;D
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,214
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #664 on: Today at 12:04:45 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:17:38 am
If Arthur Melo is not available to help us in a packed October, there was no point signing him.

Imagine Klopp needing a midfielder and the club granting him someone who wasn't even training with his team, FFS.

worse, weve paid Juve to get their player fit

Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #665 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:29:04 am
And with a terrible injury record.

The summer was bordering on incompetent from the club.

Bordering?
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #666 on: Today at 12:21:32 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:17:38 am
If Arthur Melo is not available to help us in a packed October, there was no point signing him.

Imagine Klopp needing a midfielder and the club granting him someone who wasn't even training with his team, FFS.

Ben Davies all over again  ::)
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,077
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #667 on: Today at 12:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:51:39 am
he's now caught up and had an LFC preseason!

hahahahahaahahahahahhhhhhhhh.... kill me

His signing is testament to the total confusion at the club over our midfield situation last window - for a club with our financial resources and recruitment expertise to end up with a player who didnt tick the first box we needed ticking (has legs / can run / is often available... that box) is bizarre

« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:37 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,208
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #668 on: Today at 12:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:29:04 am
And with a terrible injury record.

The summer was bordering on incompetent from the club.

Darwin has barely played, give him a chance ffs.
Logged
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #669 on: Today at 12:41:44 pm »
I actually think he'll play his part when he's fully fit., it'll take him a bit of time to get on par with our training regimes but when he does, he'll get some game time.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,763
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #670 on: Today at 12:47:03 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:17:38 am
If Arthur Melo is not available to help us in a packed October, there was no point signing him.

Imagine Klopp needing a midfielder and the club granting him someone who wasn't even training with his team, FFS.

I dont agree. We needed a player and we got a international player. Therefore if we have a injury crisis then he is still available.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • RedOrDead
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #671 on: Today at 01:06:56 pm »
Oh shock. We loaned in an injury prone player whos now picked up an injury.

Whod have thought  :butt
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #672 on: Today at 03:42:58 pm »
Love to know what the club's logic was in this signing. I want to give him a chance but it does look shambolic.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 