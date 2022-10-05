Dont know much about this guy except we got him at the 11th hour of the window. Is he injured and/or not good enough?



He arrived having not played in months, has seemingly been working really hard to get his fitness up, including playing some U-23 games. This was the first time he should have been fit and ready for some decent minutes but wasn't on the bench at all, so presumably something happened last minute as we had two keepers on the bench and he had been getting on the bench plenty before last night.Someone mentioned the players wearing masks ahead of the Rangers game so there's the possibility of Covid, but it could be anything really.