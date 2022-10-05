« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 49778 times)

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,184
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #640 on: October 5, 2022, 07:19:12 pm »
Like to think he can add to the team when Klopp unleashes him. He's a tidy player, good technically albeit slightly slow. Hopefully with games coming thick and fast, he'll get his chance
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,341
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #641 on: October 5, 2022, 07:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Machae on October  5, 2022, 07:19:12 pm
Like to think he can add to the team when Klopp unleashes him. He's a tidy player, good technically albeit slightly slow. Hopefully with games coming thick and fast, he'll get his chance

It is a bit of a double edged sword. If we continue to play a double pivot it suits Melos game. However he is then competing for two places instead of three.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #642 on: October 5, 2022, 07:46:39 pm »
Has this lad even set foot on the pitch for us yet??
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,341
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #643 on: October 5, 2022, 07:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on October  5, 2022, 07:46:39 pm
Has this lad even set foot on the pitch for us yet??

Napoli
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,572
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #644 on: October 5, 2022, 07:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on October  5, 2022, 07:48:32 pm
Napoli

It wasnt his fault, honest.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,514
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #645 on: October 5, 2022, 09:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on October  5, 2022, 07:33:38 pm
It is a bit of a double edged sword. If we continue to play a double pivot it suits Melos game. However he is then competing for two places instead of three.

Yeah but with less players. It's Fab, Hendo, Thiago and perhaps Keita. Milner as well perhaps.

Realistically Arthur is battling with Keita to back up Thiago.

A bit ominous if he couldn't make the bench yesterday though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,471
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #646 on: October 5, 2022, 09:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October  5, 2022, 09:00:41 pm
A bit ominous if he couldn't make the bench yesterday though.

Must've been Covid or something similar.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #647 on: October 5, 2022, 10:19:16 pm »
Dont know much about this guy except we got him at the 11th hour of the window.  Is he injured and/or not good enough?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,410
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #648 on: October 5, 2022, 10:29:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on October  5, 2022, 10:19:16 pm
Dont know much about this guy except we got him at the 11th hour of the window.  Is he injured and/or not good enough?

He arrived having not played in months, has seemingly been working really hard to get his fitness up, including playing some U-23 games. This was the first time he should have been fit and ready for some decent minutes but wasn't on the bench at all, so presumably something happened last minute as we had two keepers on the bench and he had been getting on the bench plenty before last night.

Someone mentioned the players wearing masks ahead of the Rangers game so there's the possibility of Covid, but it could be anything really.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #649 on: October 5, 2022, 10:31:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  5, 2022, 07:50:12 pm
It wasnt his fault, honest.

Thankfully, I was unable to watch that.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,341
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #650 on: October 5, 2022, 11:12:56 pm »
The Chelsea players wore masks before their game against Milan. Maybe it is a UEFA directive.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 12:47:59 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on October  5, 2022, 11:12:56 pm
The Chelsea players wore masks before their game against Milan. Maybe it is a UEFA directive.

Yeah, they were told to cover their hideous faces.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,135
  • Indefatigability
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 09:25:28 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 12:47:59 am
Yeah, they were told to cover their hideous faces.
haha
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,636
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #653 on: Today at 12:01:57 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on October  5, 2022, 09:59:49 am
Exactly. He has not done a thing wrong since he got here, just he hasn't played many minutes for a long time and needs to get up to speed. Our team is not suffering because of this lad. If he gets his fitness up am sure in the League and FA cups he will get his chances.

I assume he's caught covid or something, as you'd imagine with him on the PR offensive to make a good impression that he'd turn up to support the team even if he somehow didn't make the squad.

If he's fit and healthy, and didn't make the squad ahead of one of our two sub keepers, then it'd probably become fair to say he has done a thing or two wrong in training! That has to be unlikely though, surely... cos that'd be pretty shocking
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 