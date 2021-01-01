I think it's a bit harsh to say he doesn't fit in, given we've got such a mishmash of midfielders now anyway. Fit into what exactly? You saw how lost we were without Thiago.



Nobody expects him to be amazing, just to do a solid job when called upon. Ideally like Gini used to or as a Thiago-lite option when Thiago is out (him or Keita).



Yeah exactly. Everyone is aware his career has stalled and that's why we could get him on loan. No one is expecting big things for him. I just think he should be given a fair crack of the whip. The move will ultimately have accomplished what we set out if he plays in a fair number of games and does a decent job.I will say though I think our set up has a better chance of getting good out of players than the failed Juventus regime of the past 2 years. They've started this season even worse than when Arthur was there so not really sure Allegri moving him on counts for much...