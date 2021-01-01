« previous next »
Arthur Melo

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 08:15:28 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:05:01 pm
Surely thats a positive though?

That's a perfectly fine way to look at it. For me it makes me more skeptical. Though as I noted as an LFC fan I hope Arthur is the second coming of a prime aged Socrates.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 08:50:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm
It wouldn't unless you think it is pretty pointless having a recruitment team.

If and it is a big if. Klopp manages to get Melo fit and motivated and then tweaks our system to incorporate a player who doesn't really fit in and it works then the kudos has to go to the manager.

It will be another case of him turning water into wine and for me won't excuse the lack of planning and investment in the playing squad.

If we stumbled upon a Thiago/Gerrard hybrid I wouldnt really consider then spending my time slagging off the recruitment team, but I also appreciate Im talking to someone who has spent the vast majority of our successful last four years slagging off most people at the club so I know we wont agree :)
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:15:28 pm
That's a perfectly fine way to look at it. For me it makes me more skeptical. Though as I noted as an LFC fan I hope Arthur is the second coming of a prime aged Socrates.


We believe you Dave,as implausible as that is,we really do so no need to keep telling us.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:09:52 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm
It wouldn't unless you think it is pretty pointless having a recruitment team.

If and it is a big if. Klopp manages to get Melo fit and motivated and then tweaks our system to incorporate a player who doesn't really fit in and it works then the kudos has to go to the manager.

It will be another case of him turning water into wine and for me won't excuse the lack of planning and investment in the playing squad.

I think it's a bit harsh to say he doesn't fit in, given we've got such a mishmash of midfielders now anyway. Fit into what exactly? You saw how lost we were without Thiago.

Nobody expects him to be amazing, just to do a solid job when called upon. Ideally like Gini used to or as a Thiago-lite option when Thiago is out (him or Keita).
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #564 on: Today at 10:25:48 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:09:52 pm
I think it's a bit harsh to say he doesn't fit in, given we've got such a mishmash of midfielders now anyway. Fit into what exactly? You saw how lost we were without Thiago.

Nobody expects him to be amazing, just to do a solid job when called upon. Ideally like Gini used to or as a Thiago-lite option when Thiago is out (him or Keita).
Yeah exactly. Everyone is aware his career has stalled and that's why we could get him on loan. No one is expecting big things for him. I just think he should be given a fair crack of the whip. The move will ultimately have accomplished what we set out if he plays in a fair number of games and does a decent job.

I will say though I think our set up has a better chance of getting good out of players than the failed Juventus regime of the past 2 years. They've started this season even worse than when Arthur was there so not really sure Allegri moving him on counts for much...
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #565 on: Today at 11:05:48 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:50:13 pm
If we stumbled upon a Thiago/Gerrard hybrid I wouldnt really consider then spending my time slagging off the recruitment team, but I also appreciate Im talking to someone who has spent the vast majority of our successful last four years slagging off most people at the club so I know we wont agree :)

That would be akin to going round a car boot sale blindfolded buying random things and then congratulating yourself when you somehow strike it lucky. Melo has been freely available on loan for the last two windows and was heavily linked with Arsenal on loan in January.

Melo falls into the same category as Davies and Kabak. Panic loans to cover an abject lack of planning and investment in the playing squad.

Are you really suggesting we carry on in this vein and continually make panic loans if we have injuries ?

Or was it just an opportunity to get a couple of digs in at other posters something you seem to revel in sadly.
