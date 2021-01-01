If we stumbled upon a Thiago/Gerrard hybrid I wouldnt really consider then spending my time slagging off the recruitment team, but I also appreciate Im talking to someone who has spent the vast majority of our successful last four years slagging off most people at the club so I know we wont agree
That would be akin to going round a car boot sale blindfolded buying random things and then congratulating yourself when you somehow strike it lucky. Melo has been freely available on loan for the last two windows and was heavily linked with Arsenal on loan in January.
Melo falls into the same category as Davies and Kabak. Panic loans to cover an abject lack of planning and investment in the playing squad.
Are you really suggesting we carry on in this vein and continually make panic loans if we have injuries ?
Or was it just an opportunity to get a couple of digs in at other posters something you seem to revel in sadly.