If it helps us tap into his talents (but let's not faucet too much) and plugholes in the team in a season that could be draining... Let's hope he isn't washed-up!

"Football is a nice game without you, but with you it’s the best game in the world"

Jurgen Klopp



"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but it’s the only chance to get something!”

Jurgen Klopp