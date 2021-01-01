Sort of a freebasin approach...
If it helps us tap into his talents (but let's not faucet too much) and plugholes in the team in a season that could be draining... Let's hope he isn't washed-up!
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/arthur-melo-enlists-help-to-try-and-force-his-way-into-liverpool-squad-z6xx2bk5l?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1663765807
I don't think nothing will deter this gent..
Fairy nuff
As player-coach, Spearing subbed him off at the hour mark and brought himself on. They lost 2-0 against a struggling Rochdale.One for Arthur's memory bank you feel.
The sight of Jay Spearing wearing a Liverpool shirt again genuinely brings me out in hives.
