Author Topic: Arthur Melo  (Read 30405 times)

Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 12:37:34 pm »
Why does Klopp have to send cryptic messages when he can have a dialogue with the management? I see it more of the guy hasnt played football in a coons age, so ease him in. Nothing more.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 12:43:37 pm »
Balague also said of Melo;

Quote
He decided to ignore days off to keep working as he knows he still has got yo catch up with demands. Hes working on an individualised fitness plan to get him up to speed because he didnt have a regular pre season. Pretty standard stuff considering the lack of match fitness

It seems pretty clear hes not up to match sharpness which is why he might not be playing much recently.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 12:55:13 pm »
"Back me with money for a proper midfielder next time instead of giving me an unfit loanee who's been shite for three years"?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 01:26:01 pm »
Klopp has a good working relationship with his immediate superiors and the owners. Even if they disagree on a point they still treat each other professionally and communicate using words and discussion and argument, not childish, idiotic gestures. Klopp is an honest, straight talker. IF he wants to say what you claimed above, he'd say it - openly and in a forthright manner. Not try and indicate it cryptically via the medium of mime or whatever you are claiming.

I don't think there's anything in Klopp's past behaviour, or time at LFC, to suggest that he would go down such a route. Same with claims that he "uses the media to send a message". If he wanted to say something to the owners he'd say it directly to them, not via press conference. Not least because successful, serious professional business people would not be impressed by such childish tactics and would not give such conduct the time of day, rendering such behaviour pointless or counterproductive.

And this idea of managers deliberately weakening their teams in order to "send a message" to owners is largely a fan invention. It's what infantile fans would do and so they think professional managers will do the same. It's nuts.

Very, very rarely you might get a situation where the relationship between cowboy owners and a manager has broken down to such an extent that there's no communication between them and in those instances it might be true that the manager uses the media to make his grievances known. But even then it rarely does any good. There's no benefit to it. It's usually just a shot in anger or frustration.

And even then I doubt any manager ever deliberately picks or fails to pick players, weakening his team and reducing the chances of winning, as a gesture or to 'send a message'. Even crap managers are professional people who take pride in their work. And who feel they owe it to their players and fans to always strive to win.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 01:35:49 pm »
I dont think you can make too much about a 17 year old getting a last minute 60 second debut in a CL.

Its not as if Thiago was taken off with 15 minutes to go and was substituted by Bajcetic.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 01:42:03 pm »
He could directly tell them, couldnt he, is what I was saying.

EDIT: GT has made a better point than me.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 02:30:26 pm »
Fair point re Phillips - although it seems it was the number 6 area that we wanted to defend and break things up to me. And obviously that's nothing close to Arthur's game
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 02:48:14 pm »
Doesn't Gordon stay at Klopp's house when he's in the UK? If Jürgen wanted to give him a message he could do it while they're doing the dishes after dinner.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 03:02:32 pm »
How much we have to wait for that, because obviously he was an emergency signing?!
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 03:30:45 pm »
Maybe thats one of the reasons we waited so long. But then Hendo went off again, and we decided we absolutely need cover. Then we somehow managed to scrape a midfield together, which gave us a chance to let Melo work on his fitness. But its pretty clear that Thiago might get injured and second, and we're an injury to Fabinho away from playing a midfield of teenagers for a few weeks (or teenagers and Milner).
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 03:32:47 pm »
We knew he was short of match fitness when we signed him so theres no point in complaining about it.

With Thiago back we can ease Arthur into the team. 
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 03:36:12 pm »
He's not gone on holiday and is apparently doing double sessions in this two week break we've got now.  So he's showing commitment.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 04:26:48 pm »
The thing to understand with Arthur Melo is from the start #LFC only ever saw his move as a straight loan. Juve published a 37.5m option to buy. But sources say that fee was pushed at Juves end and Liverpool conceded. But they have always seen Melo as a season-long loan only.

Believe it or not but someone at LFC or in Melo's camp told Romano, Ballague and everybody else that of course we aren't sending him back in January but nothing more than that. So the above makes sense.

This is super weird though. An option to buy (which is just an option, rather than a purchase clause with a trigger) is singularly one-sided contractual term in our favour. It offers no benefit to Juventus at all. If this is remotely true Juventus are idiots. The only thing an option does is prevent Juventus from demanding a higher fee if does really well.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm »
Playing for the u21s tonight
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 05:08:23 pm »
Shows the right attitude that. If he does well for us little things like this will persuade Kloppo and the club to sign him permanently.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 05:31:19 pm »
Arthur himself probably realises himself that he might be in last-chance saloon territory after failed spells in Barcelona and Juventus regarding a top-level footballing career. He has all the motivation in the world to ensure this loan spell goes as well as it possibly can.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 05:42:53 pm »
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 06:47:45 pm »
Was it a failed spell at Barca? I thought he did well before Barca and Juve did that mad Arthur/Pjanic deal that benefited neither in footballing terms but worked for the balance sheet?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 07:51:32 pm »
Quote
Arthur completed the full 90 minutes for Liverpool U21s this evening. He will remain at the AXA Training Centre to continue to adjust to life at Liverpool.  [Liverpool Echo]
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 07:58:12 pm »
I want him as match fit as the next man but that's a bit cruel.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 08:19:24 pm »
Think they've put a mattress down for him and a box of tinned food. Hopefully a tin opener as well. So easy to forget that. #speaksfromexperience

No kettle he can use the vending machine if he wants a cuppa
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 08:22:44 pm »
Careful, this could be the first player thread in history where we have more pages than the player has minutes.

Still bewildered at the volume of chat based on bugger all.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 08:24:24 pm »
My contributions have just been random bollocks, nothing about the player ;)
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 08:42:45 pm »
You could post this in all threads  ;D ;D
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 08:43:51 pm »
Hello Craig, how was John Henry's yacht this summer?
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 08:52:33 pm »
Do you ever post about anything other than being shocked about people on a football forum talking about football?

You're very often bewildered it seems, and at this point I'm having trouble trying to comprehend what you are struggling with.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm »
Fabulous darling.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 09:13:40 pm »
Guilty as charged ;D
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 09:29:09 pm »
Keita surely. And possibly Wayne Harrison too, if the internet had been invented then.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 09:52:49 pm »
Fruit salad and evaporated milk.
Re: Arthur Melo
« Reply #470 on: Today at 01:13:33 am »
I dunno... Obviously they want to get him off the wage bill, perhaps this is a move to save time and money on future negotiations, provide more certainty on revenue forecasts, motivate the player to perform?? Some of the more accounting-savvy posters might have some insight here.
