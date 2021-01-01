« previous next »
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:14:00 am
I'm brazillian. My take on Arthur Melo is that he's a 50/50 signing.
Pros:
-He fits the same position, role and style Thiago's play.
-Still young.
-Plenty of experience in Europe.
Cons:
-He's a party monster. He's known here for being part of Neymar's entourage (Easily one of the worst things you can do as a professional player).
-Fitness issues. He seems like a natural mesoendomorph, so with a body type like that you need extra caution to not ballon up (Self experience on this one).
-He has HUGE issues in his playing style. The biggest problem he had in both Barcelona and Juventus is that he don't progress the ball. He is really good in holding it, tough. But he don't search for the spaces upfront, how to progress it.

Now, why I think he might be a good fit for Liverpool:
-For a brazillian, North England is easily one of the most boring places on Earth. Nothing seems interesting, especially for someone that's used with Porto Alegre, Barcelona and Turin. This might be good to maintain him out of social nightlife. He also seems to have found a partner. Hopefully, she put him on the right track.
-If there's someone that can control and teach him the elements necessary for him to fullfil his potential, it's Klopp. He knows how to deal with young players and he's someone with the accomplishments to make Arthur listen.
-Based on what I saw in the photos, he's much leaner than when he was playing in Barcelona and Juventus. Seems like he put on the work to recover his best fitness.
-I think Klopp's pressure system still is too much for him, but, hopefully, as he will share the burden with Thiago, this might help to keep both fit for the entire season.
-Lots of brazillian and portuguese players in the squad, probably will help him adapt and focus on the work.

Overall, I have good expectations about him in Liverpool. Hope he can comeback and do great. It would be amazing for our national team to have his best form in 2026.

I enjoyed your post, thanks for the insights. Learned a new word to describe a body type too.

Think its probably just accidental phrasing, but I can assure you Brazilians enjoy the north of england! (well, liverpool at least).

Know a couple (including a close friend from Rio Grande do Sul) who love the place. And every time a Brazilian visited the UK we'd host them in Liverpool and had a great time - especially the nightlife!). Sure, they all wish it was sunnier but at least its not rainy like manchester. Still agree with your general point though, cos even with his past issues, I doubt we'll find him out in public for a night on the town. More likely to have a private party - lets hope Neymar doesnt come for a visit and rent a big airbnb ;)
Quote from: False9 on Today at 07:14:00 am
I'm brazillian. My take on Arthur Melo is that he's a 50/50 signing.


Cheers friend. It's good to get a view from Brasil itself.  Just as a matter of interest when he played for Brasil I am assuming it was as a "volante" (DM). Did he play with Fabinho in the national team ? What was his role compared to Fabinho ? Again I am assuming it was a 4-2-3-1 formation ?
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:09:06 am
Think its probably just accidental phrasing, but I can assure you Brazilians enjoy the north of england! (well, liverpool at least).

Know a couple (including a close friend from Rio Grande do Sul) who love the place. And every time a Brazilian visited the UK we'd host them in Liverpool and had a great time - especially the nightlife!). Sure, they all wish it was sunnier but at least its not rainy like manchester. Still agree with your general point though, cos even with his past issues, I doubt we'll find him out in public for a night on the town. More likely to have a private party - lets hope Neymar doesnt come for a visit and rent a big airbnb ;)

There is loads of Brazilians living in Liverpool these days, has been an increasing number for years. Ireland likewise. I couldn´t comment on whether they generally think its fun or not, but I´ve worked with a few fresh into the country and it was a culture shock for them for sure. That said I know Brazilians, Spaniards and other South Americans who love it in Liverpool.
Brazilian36 bringing the heat!!
Turin isn't known as a party city.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:25:28 pm
Turin isn't known as a party city.

More Shrouded in mystery.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:28:49 pm
More Shrouded in mystery.

Turin's Bane?
