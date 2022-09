I agree, with rossi, with quality midfielders being scarce, and astronomical in price, £38m all in for a player of this quality is good. But I do agree, he has to prove himself. the key will be trying to keep Thiago out of the side when he's fit, because he's similar in style and position. Could a midfield of Arthur/Thiago/Fabinho work? Does anyone have that engine? At the moment, Harvey Elliot is the engine.



I see him more as a player that breaks up opposition attacks. I think with Hendo out, he will slot in alongside Fabinho to give us better protection in midfield. I think this will allow Harvey or Carvalho to get higher up the pitch where they can impact the game with their creativity.I don't really think his quality is all that great but perhaps he will find his stride with us. Just not sure that he's necessarily up to playing at the frantic pace of the EPL. He's also had his own injuries too. A fit Thiago is a lot, lot better player than Arthur Melo, let's not be under any illusions about that. I look forward to him getting started with us, and he's a welcome addition given how much we are struggling with injuries.