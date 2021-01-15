



Like others have indicated- he seems to be a very good footballer and by the looks of it, a decent and tidy player, especially under a press - but it just "hasn't worked out for him".Why?A player, especially a midfielder with such stats in any team would surely be one of the guaranteed starters? I mean that's Gini/Thiago levels of performance- if he was at Liverpool."Possession Won in middle 3rd" is very interesting as he's 1st in that dept. A passer with DM-type numbers. That will certainly be very useful for us- especially now.This is strange. Or is there an attitude/behavorial problem?This seems to be a very underrated player.One of our preferred targets in midfield didn't work out but we've had cases before where the 2nd choice/alternative turned out to be a masterstroke- especially under Klopp so maybe this can be one of those situations. Hoping this is a Jota/Robertson situation- both players who none was interested in despite their numbers looking "tidy".