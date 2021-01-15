« previous next »
Arthur Melo

Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 07:05:36 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 06:37:24 pm
Gonna guess Thiago is in red, as he likely wouldn't be getting assists. I think it would be a lot easier to tell them apart if defensive charts were shown
Arthur does indeed profile much weaker defensively than Thiago so it seems unlikely that he would provide cover for Fabinho as Henderson does so that is one area which might still need a bit of a re-think.
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 07:13:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:55:55 am
He does seem to like turning opposition players inside out.

He looks like the ultimate press resistant player. I'm really looking forward to seeing how he performs under Klopp. I know there are concerns about his work off the ball but I believe our coaching staff will improve this aspect of his game.

On the ball I think we will control games better as we have a problem with this part of our game when Thiago is missing. He really does looks excellent in keeping possession.
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,424
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 07:21:34 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:19:55 am
This compilation of Mello is quite impressive.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Qux6pqIZL1E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Qux6pqIZL1E</a>
He's got a mad centre of gravity, very distinguishable. Also in these highlights (of when it works out), his dribbling and holding off pressure is quite impressive, especially when you factor in how incredibly one footed he is
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,849
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 07:35:45 pm
Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 07:37:21 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:21:34 pm
He's got a mad centre of gravity, very distinguishable. Also in these highlights (of when it works out), his dribbling and holding off pressure is quite impressive, especially when you factor in how incredibly one footed he is
I'm looking forward to seeing him play but when you look at the bottom right radar above its almost like he doesn't even have a left foot. :)
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,424
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 07:37:21 pm
I'm looking forward to seeing him play but when you look at the bottom right radar above its almost like he doesn't even have a left foot. :)

I can't see where that comes up, but am at least reassured I didn't make it up from my limited viewings!
stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,929
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 07:50:35 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 01:02:51 pm
Christ - some of you lot don't deserve what we've had over the past 5 years!

Spend the entire window moaning we need a midfielder, we get one and now you moan he's not the right one.

Granted it's been left late and isn't entirely ideal but still!

We've got an extra body in the middle, who's been signed previously by two of the biggest clubs in Europe and played for one of the strongest NT's on the planet.

The lad obviously has something about him and I back Klopp to get it out.

Agreed. A brazilian international who played for Barcelona and Juventus, on loan.. and turning their noses up.

I guess I am an old fart, but I remember once spending 10 million for a slow, one footed scottish lump from Blackpool with the head of Elmer Fudd. People today would have lost their f#cking minds...
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,403
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 07:54:29 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 07:50:35 pm
Agreed. A brazilian international who played for Barcelona and Juventus, on loan.. and turning their noses up.

I guess I am an old fart, but I remember once spending 10 million for a slow, one footed scottish lump from Blackpool with the head of Elmer Fudd. People today would have lost their f#cking minds...

Fucking hell theres risking the wrath of Fordy and then theres this!
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 08:09:16 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm
I can't see where that comes up, but am at least reassured I didn't make it up from my limited viewings!
Haha - well your eyes didn't deceive you. The Pass Types radar includes 'Passes Atmptd (Left)' (at about 7 o'clock) which is 2.7 per 90 (among the bottom 10 percent for midfielders) compared to 75.8 per 90 with his right (98th percentile). Thiago is a bit better at 6.4 per 90 (44th percentile) with 82.9 per 90 on his right (99th percentile).

Simple numbers don't give the whole story obviously but in this case it seems to confirm a bit of what has been seen.
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,047
  • JFT 97
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 08:21:27 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:13:53 pm
He looks like the ultimate press resistant player. I'm really looking forward to seeing how he performs under Klopp. I know there are concerns about his work off the ball but I believe our coaching staff will improve this aspect of his game.

On the ball I think we will control games better as we have a problem with this part of our game when Thiago is missing. He really does looks excellent in keeping possession.

That is the issue though.

If you want to improve a players off the ball work then you work them hard in pre-season training and use the warm up games to get the player accustomed to your pressing triggers.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,968
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 08:38:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:51:45 pm
Nah that was Steve Conway

This was Dave Harris from Minder played by Glynn Edwards

He also appeared on Heart of Lothian by Marillion :D


I have just rewatched the scene on YouTube and you are absolutely correct. My bad.

But bloody hell, change from a fiver for half a dozen pints!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,656
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:51:45 pm
Nah that was Steve Conway

This was Dave Harris from Minder played by Glynn Edwards

He also appeared on Heart of Lothian by Marillion :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9pkyZhlK8Q0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9pkyZhlK8Q0</a>


Flippin eck. That's a bit of a grim crowd in that boozer.

Same faces tomorrow at the pit, I expect
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,970
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:15:33 pm
Well I'm pleased we've got someone in, noticeable how he didn't go for the number 10 shirt which is available, looks like we are saving that for someone 😉
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:19:01 pm
really rated him when he was at Barcelona. think it was a massive disappointment  for him when they sold him and possibly hasnt recovered since.

reckon Klopp will get him going again,  you dont lose that quality. our Brazilian contingent will help him settle also.
Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 07:50:35 pm
Agreed. A brazilian international who played for Barcelona and Juventus, on loan.. and turning their noses up.

I guess I am an old fart, but I remember once spending 10 million for a slow, one footed scottish lump from Blackpool with the head of Elmer Fudd. People today would have lost their f#cking minds...

Brilliant. Im remember seeing Charlie dominate that Blackpool win at Anfield  in Sept 10 and thinking what a great old Skool play maker. A bit like when Lawro wrapped himself around Kenny as a Brighton player 30 year earlier and we sign him on the back of that performance, or Walshy in the 6-0 drubbing. Turns out to be Charlies only good game at Anfield.

Arthur is a great signing btw, a potentially great player who needs to find the right home. also means Ox is excluded from our PL and CL squads.
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 09:53:59 pm
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm
Brilliant. Im remember seeing Charlie dominate that Blackpool win at Anfield  in Sept 10 and thinking what a great old Skool play maker. A bit like when Lawro wrapped himself around Kenny as a Brighton player 30 year earlier and we sign him on the back of that performance, or Walshy in the 6-0 drubbing. Turns out to be Charlies only good game at Anfield.

Arthur is a great signing btw, a potentially great player who needs to find the right home. also means Ox is excluded from our PL and CL squads.
Thanks for reminding me that we paid £10m for Charlie fucking Adam.
El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,723
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #256 on: Today at 12:00:57 am
He reminds me an awful lot of Kovacic at Chelsea. It would be interesting to see how the two compare on one of those graphs.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,993
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #257 on: Today at 12:58:14 am
He's a beautiful footballer, no doubt of that.

I've no idea why it didn't work out for him at Juve. It's a poor league and they are not a particularly good team. Barcelona is easier of course. It's a club in crisis and they have a serial record of failing to exploit the talents of great midfield players - from Fabregas and Coutinho to Arthur and Thiago Alcantara.

The question marks with Arthur are obvious. Where was his pre-season? How is his injury record? Can he hack it in the Premier League? But his talent isn't in question. A genuinely brilliant footballer who, if things work for him at Liverpool under the the best coach in the world, will supply many breathtaking moments.

I can't wait to see him.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,849
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #258 on: Today at 01:21:52 am
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,561
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #259 on: Today at 04:31:45 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:21:52 am

Like others have indicated- he seems to be a very good footballer and by the looks of it, a decent and tidy player, especially under a press - but it just "hasn't worked out for him".
Why?
A player, especially a midfielder with such stats in any team would surely be one of the guaranteed starters? I mean that's Gini/Thiago levels of performance- if he was at Liverpool.
"Possession Won in middle 3rd" is very interesting as he's 1st in that dept. A passer with DM-type numbers. That will certainly be very useful for us- especially now.

This is strange. Or is there an attitude/behavorial problem?

This seems to be a very underrated player.
One of our preferred targets in midfield didn't work out but we've had cases before where the 2nd choice/alternative turned out to be a masterstroke- especially under Klopp so maybe this can be one of those situations. Hoping this is a Jota/Robertson situation- both players who none was interested in despite their numbers looking "tidy".
Last Edit: Today at 04:48:53 am by the_red_pill
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,989
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #260 on: Today at 04:50:18 am
Meh. Wish him well.
AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,685
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #261 on: Today at 05:06:14 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:31:45 am
Like others have indicated- he seems to be a very good footballer and by the looks of it, a decent and tidy player, especially under a press - but it just "hasn't worked out for him".
Why?
A player, especially a midfielder with such stats in any team would surely be one of the guaranteed starters? I mean that's Gini/Thiago levels of performance- if he was at Liverpool.
"Possession Won in middle 3rd" is very interesting as he's 1st in that dept. A passer with DM-type numbers. That will certainly be very useful for us- especially now.

This is strange. Or is there an attitude/behavorial problem?

This seems to be a very underrated player.
One of our preferred targets in midfield didn't work out but we've had cases before where the 2nd choice/alternative turned out to be a masterstroke- especially under Klopp so maybe this can be one of those situations. Hoping this is a Jota/Robertson situation- both players who none was interested in despite their numbers looking "tidy".

Similar to Naby in that he was never fit to get a run of games in him at Juve. The manager change didn't help either as Allegri preferred other options to him. Stats are really not worth much if you only start 10-15 games a season. All that said, he is a neat player and one that I see being the right fit for us as he profiles as an excellent foil for Thiago. Our concern has to be keeping him fit. We need a midfielder who can get a run of games without getting injured.
