Arthur Melo

disgraced cake

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #40 on: Today at 10:34:39 pm
Glad we've got somebody in. He could make the difference in a couple of moments across the season. With fixtures ramping up it was vital to get an experienced player in.

He'll probably be made up. Football might have been hard to come by at Juventus if it had gone a bit stale for him there and he ends up joining the biggest club he's been at, and he's already played for Gremio, Barca and Juve. Not the worst CV I suppose.

I hope his impact is so profound that we feel the need to go back and sign him permanently next summer. Until then though, we'll see ...
Samie

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #41 on: Today at 10:35:40 pm
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #42 on: Today at 10:35:56 pm
disgraced cake

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #43 on: Today at 10:37:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:23:42 pm
Juventus confirm an option to buy in the Arthur deal in an official statement. 37.5m.



Interesting. I couldn't really imagine us paying that much for him in two years time.
Fromola

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #44 on: Today at 10:39:00 pm
Good write up here:

Quote

'Fresh start for Arthur'

James Horncastle

Italian football writer on BBC Radio 5 Live

I think Juventus fans are in two mind about this. On the one hand, they think 'hang on a minute, Liverpool want this player, Jurgen Klopp wants this player.'

We've seen Juventus players go to the Premier League in the last six months, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and do well, better for Tottenham than they did for Juventus. Is this what's going to happen with Arthur at Liverpool?

On the other hand, Arthur has had two seasons at Juventus to do something, he hasn't really done anything. That's largely because he hasn't been able to get on the pitch, he's had long protracted injury problems. This time last year he underwent surgery which kept him out. Arthur was supposed to be the poster boy of a transition at Juventus, away from the Juventus DNA into something new and different.

He was a [Maurizio] Sarri signing but Sarri was sacked a month after Arthur signed. They then appointed Andrea Pirlo who wanted to play a style of football that I think would have got the best out of Arthur but the midfield was still incomplete and Pirlo was sacked after a year of being unable to really use Arthur.

Now Juventus have gone back to Max Allegri and the style of football is different. They want more physicality and robustness in midfield and they've gone in a different direction. Arthur has wanted to leave for the last six months, he was linked with Arsenal, those links were true.

He wants to play regular first-team football in order to be in contention for the Brazil squad in Qatar. It's been a very disappointing two years for Arthur and Juventus even though he did win a couple of trophies.

It's a fresh start for Arthur but Liverpool will be hoping they get the player that Barcelona thought they were getting from Gremio rather than the player who has had two lacklustre years at Juventus.

Fitness record at Juve is the main concern.
kavah

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #45 on: Today at 10:42:55 pm
The movie was terrible



stevensr123

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:44:05 pm
Looking at what Juve fans are saying, he seems to slow down play a lot and doesnt really offer much in terms of creativity and forward play. He has flopped there and Barcelona now, so his record is a bit shit. But hopefully klopp gets something out of him. Worst case we just send him back anyway.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #47 on: Today at 10:45:22 pm
I'd like to say that there's no downside but I can't recall ever watching him play even though I know that I have.


If there's still a top player in there,the Boss will bring it out.
Fromola

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #48 on: Today at 10:46:11 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:44:05 pm
Looking at what Juve fans are saying, he seems to slow down play a lot and doesnt really offer much in terms of creativity and forward play. He has flopped there and Barcelona now, so his record is a bit shit. But hopefully klopp gets something out of him. Worst case we just send him back anyway.

Well, we've needed a replacement for Gini. In all seriousness he seems to offer similar qualities, it's whether he's as tactically astute.
Mighty_Red

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #49 on: Today at 10:46:13 pm
Good news we've got it done. Hope he can contribute in the next 8 months or so.

At least we'll have a stack of puns to make use of!
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #50 on: Today at 10:50:13 pm
So he's not already injured and there's an option to buy. Hopefully people can be a bit more optimistic about this now - even if he's just a decent squad player for us who brings a bit of composure to the midfield, it could make a positive difference when Thiago/Keita are out, and takes a bit of pressure off Elliott and Carvalho having to be consistent starters at a young age.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #51 on: Today at 10:52:10 pm
Our supporters will probably give him until March, Melo then needs to worry about the stick hell get and heat from the crowd.
jepovic

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #52 on: Today at 10:53:01 pm
Looking for a starting spot, so he moves to the CL runnerups? Bold move
Wonder what Klopp has told him.
Samie

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #53 on: Today at 10:56:18 pm
Yorkykopite

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #54 on: Today at 10:57:06 pm
Named after Arthur Scargill apparently. Father was a big fan. I wasn't expecting that.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #55 on: Today at 10:58:48 pm
Hes getting the winner on Saturday isnt he?
Mighty_Red

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #56 on: Today at 10:59:27 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:53:01 pm
Looking for a starting spot, so he moves to the CL runnerups? Bold move
Wonder what Klopp has told him.
Hopefully he will train hard to try and get into the team. Regardless of whether he is a starter, currently we have so many injured that our training sessions probably aren't as good as it could be. Be good for Jones, Elliott and Carvalho to play with him so they can improve their own game.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #57 on: Today at 10:59:49 pm
Seems like a poor-mans (not totally destitute) Thiago which is fine by me. Gives us some much needed quality in midfield. Im pleased with this. Just hope he can adapt to Klopps system quickly.
Nyx

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #58 on: Today at 11:02:49 pm
Welcome and good luck to him. Hopefully he can adapt quickly and get up to speed with what Klopp wants from the team.
