Glad we've got somebody in. He could make the difference in a couple of moments across the season. With fixtures ramping up it was vital to get an experienced player in.



He'll probably be made up. Football might have been hard to come by at Juventus if it had gone a bit stale for him there and he ends up joining the biggest club he's been at, and he's already played for Gremio, Barca and Juve. Not the worst CV I suppose.



I hope his impact is so profound that we feel the need to go back and sign him permanently next summer. Until then though, we'll see ...