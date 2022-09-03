Thats one attacking and brave team. Obviously the lack of experience could be a problem in such a fixture, but they will give us the energy and stamina that we need for the start. Lets hope they have the best game of their lives so far. And hopefully Nunez want to score all the missed goals he would have had the last three matches! But in the end, all that matters is to win and get the three points without injuries.



Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!