Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM

Mighty_Red

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #400 on: Today at 12:23:00 pm
Surprised that Darwin starts, not so much from his perspective but Bobby had started to get into a groove.

With Fabio in the middle we will be pretty progressive but I hope that doesn't leave Fabinho with a lot of work to do.

Time to put these away, they are crap and we need the flush em!

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

MinnyRed

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #401 on: Today at 12:23:13 pm
Wheres Curtis?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:23:25 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:18:56 pm
I guess Elliot grew up a fan, so maybe. But I just mean if you're dreaming of getting a game with your best mate, you'd imagine playing a game against a big side not Everton

[Maybe you mean it was different in the mid80s, which would be entirely fair enough
Circa1892

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #403 on: Today at 12:23:25 pm
Need to score early to kill off their time wasting strategy.

Always a game that I just want the final whistle in.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #404 on: Today at 12:23:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:07:45 pm

Coady will be elbowing,pushing,pinching & standing on his toes all game.

And giving his pony tail a perfectly legal tug.
Studgotelli

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #405 on: Today at 12:24:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:17:33 pm

The kids are alright and Trent is fucking Boss.

Not saying they arent just saying its a weakness of the team imo. Hope we still win this.
John C

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #406 on: Today at 12:24:03 pm
I liked the way the BT presenter asked if there'd be any gamesmanship today. In other words are Everton going to be cheating, diving shithouses again.
Classycara

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #407 on: Today at 12:24:10 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:23:25 pm

think i misunderstood you - thought you were talking from Elliot and Carvalhos perspective
The Final Third

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #408 on: Today at 12:24:23 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:21:38 pm
Maybe the youth in the line up is all about not having the slow starts weve been struggling with. Elliott, Carvalho and Nunez will be full of running early on.

It's this with one eye on Napoli midweek as well..
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #409 on: Today at 12:24:47 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:23:43 pm
And giving his pony tail a perfectly legal tug.


No doubt.
JRed

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #410 on: Today at 12:24:48 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:24:03 pm
I liked the way the BT presenter asked if there'd be any gamesmanship today. In other words are Everton going to be cheating, diving shithouses again.
Who did he ask?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #411 on: Today at 12:25:23 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:24:10 pm
think i misunderstood you - thought you were talking from Elliot and Carvalhos perspective


No I was talking about my dreams.
keyop

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #412 on: Today at 12:25:38 pm
Wow, didn't expect Tsimikas, Carvalho or Nunez.

Looks like we're going with the classic 4-1-5 formation.
Syntexity

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #413 on: Today at 12:25:40 pm
Thats one attacking and brave team. Obviously the lack of experience could be a problem in such a fixture, but they will give us the energy and stamina that we need for the start. Lets hope they have the best game of their lives so far. And hopefully Nunez want to score all the missed goals he would have had the last three matches! But in the end, all that matters is to win and get the three points without injuries.

Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!
Racer

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #414 on: Today at 12:26:01 pm
Im amazed Milner isnt starting in a Derby game thats a very attacking team
KurtVerbose

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #415 on: Today at 12:26:02 pm
Both Harvey and Fabio have spend a year in the Championship. They know about dealing with physical players.
Crosby Nick

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #416 on: Today at 12:26:04 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:21:38 pm
Maybe the youth in the line up is all about not having the slow starts weve been struggling with. Elliott, Carvalho and Nunez will be full of running early on.

Was it the opening day there was that stat that it was our oldest starting XI since about 1994.

Since then its Gomez for Matip, Carvalho and Elliott for Hendo and Thiago, and Nunez for Firmino. Suddenly we look a little callow.

Exciting line up, but just have to be careful we dont give them too much time to pick a pass. Aggressive stuff though and then the bench looks stronger if we still need to attack, or full of some wiser heads if we want to slow things down.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #417 on: Today at 12:26:12 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:24:48 pm
Who did he ask?

That gobby dickhead who should've been sent off.
Zlen

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #418 on: Today at 12:26:20 pm
That Everton line up is good enough to be relegated from Championship.
vblfc

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #419 on: Today at 12:26:32 pm
Nice blend of logical rotation and batshit craziness in the lineup. This should be fun.
Lycan

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #420 on: Today at 12:26:39 pm
Feels like we're going to try to get this game won by halftime and then bring some players off for a rest, what with a big game away at Napoli midweek.
Gegenpresser101

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #421 on: Today at 12:26:41 pm
Interesting lineup. Be keen to see how Carvalho and Elliot fare against the physicality of Everton.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #422 on: Today at 12:26:53 pm
Looks like loads of our fans were still outside the ground
Suareznumber7

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #423 on: Today at 12:27:10 pm
Let's fucking go!!!!!!
Spezialo

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
Reply #424 on: Today at 12:27:22 pm
Loads of our fans still trying to get in
