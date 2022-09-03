For starters, I think the hope is now that we're in the 3 games every day stretch there isn't much time for anything but recovery and tactics work between games which will allow everyone's bodies to come back to them. Maybe Newcastle then is the low point? I hope so as if it's not I think we're going to have to start re-assessing what's possible this season. The first half again here will tell us a lot as if we're just sluggish and slow to everything then the odds are we're not going to get a result we want.



Aside from that we're left with Nunez v Firmino and Jones v Milner with everything else being the same as last game. I would guess Klopp will stick with Firmino and Milner even if personally I think the other choices would be better. Nunez in his limited minutes looks like he could challenge Haaland for most goals. If Milner is going to be all offense at LCM then might as well as play Jones who is still a good attacker. Seems pretty straightforward to me at least.



At the end though we just need the 3 points by hook or crook, lets do this. Up the Reds!