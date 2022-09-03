« previous next »
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:30:56 pm
I really, really don't want to see Milner in midfield again. I know he's young but I'd genuinely be considering putting Bajcetic in to just play a quite restrained support role on the left of midfield. Maybe Jones could last 60 minutes.

I think you're going to be disappointed.

Would be v surprised if it's not Alisson, Trent, Gomez, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Milner, Elliot, Salah, Bobby and Diaz. Might see Nunez in but Bobby has scored 3 and assisted 3 in the last two games so would be super harsh to drop him. Matip could possibly be in for Gomez.

Only other possibility is letting the shackles off, playing 4-2-3-1 with Bobby behind Nunez and Elliot starting with Fab in midfielder.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:30:56 pm
I really, really don't want to see Milner in midfield again. I know he's young but I'd genuinely be considering putting Bajcetic in to just play a quite restrained support role on the left of midfield. Maybe Jones could last 60 minutes.

Giving Bajcetic a start in the away derby would be a ridiculous thing to do.
Online Schmidt

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:41:37 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:38:13 pm
I think you're going to be disappointed.

Would be v surprised if it's not Alisson, Trent, Gomez, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Milner, Elliot, Salah, Bobby and Diaz. Might see Nunez in but Bobby has scored 3 and assisted 3 in the last two games so would be super harsh to drop him. Matip could possibly be in for Gomez.

Only other possibility is letting the shackles off, playing 4-2-3-1 with Bobby behind Nunez and Elliot starting with Fab in midfielder.

I'm pretty confident I'll be disappointed too.
Online Chris~

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #83 on: Today at 03:44:06 pm »
If Milner starts really could do without him being told to make runs in to the box to make space for Salah and Trent.
Online Red Berry

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #84 on: Today at 03:52:49 pm »
Let's face it, Nunez and Jota aside, our options are fairly limited.

I like the shackles off concept. There's no point playing a cagey game against this lot - they'll just drag us down to their level. That said, they'll likely fly out the blocks and fly into tackles early doors, so let them blow themselves out for the first 15 minutes, then unleash hell.
Popcorn's Art

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm »
I'd imagine it's Milner straight swap for Henderson on that left hand side. It's not as big an issue with Fabinho and Elliott being the other midfielders.

With the short turnaround time after the Newcastle game and Everton having an extra day recovery, it would be great to find some fresh legs for this. We don't have loads of options but we could look at 1 or 2 from Matip for Gomez, Tsimikas for Robertson, Carvalho for Diaz, and Nunez for Firmino. Can't see Jones starting as he hasn't had any minutes since July. Good use of subs could be critical.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #86 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:16:39 am
I've heard he'll be on the bus(es).
 

Offline dutchkop

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #87 on: Today at 04:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:19:15 pm
I'd imagine it's Milner straight swap for Henderson on that left hand side. It's not as big an issue with Fabinho and Elliott being the other midfielders.

With the short turnaround time after the Newcastle game and Everton having an extra day recovery, it would be great to find some fresh legs for this. We don't have loads of options but we could look at 1 or 2 from Matip for Gomez, Tsimikas for Robertson, Carvalho for Diaz, and Nunez for Firmino. Can't see Jones starting as he hasn't had any minutes since July. Good use of subs could be critical.

I would keep Joe Gomez in team and maybe give Matip 20 mins at the end as sub.

some interesting other calls - but I do expect a few rotations in starting team for this one.

hopefully a 2-0 or 3-0 win for the redmen

I was lucky to call the  2-1 vs Newcastle

Let us see how this one pans out.
Offline dutchkop

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #88 on: Today at 04:35:53 pm »
an intersting quizz on BBC Before Everton Derby game how many can you get in 3 minutes without looking up  - https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/62606205
Online Lycan

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #89 on: Today at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:30:56 pm
I really, really don't want to see Milner in midfield again. I know he's young but I'd genuinely be considering putting Bajcetic in to just play a quite restrained support role on the left of midfield. Maybe Jones could last 60 minutes.

A 17-year old thrown into the middle of the park in a derby game at Goodison. Yeah, not a wise thing to do and it's never going to happen unless it's forced.
Online Schmidt

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #90 on: Today at 04:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:43:59 pm
A 17-year old thrown into the middle of the park in a derby game at Goodison. Yeah, not a wise thing to do and it's never going to happen unless it's forced.

Trent got his first league start against united as a teenager, it's not ideal but at this stage pretty much every option has downsides. Like I said above, I'm certain it won't happen and we'll see Milner again.
Online Lycan

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:58:57 pm
Trent got his first league start against united as a teenager, it's not ideal but at this stage pretty much every option has downsides. Like I said above, I'm certain it won't happen and we'll see Milner again.

Completely different type game that mate. We'll be facing a gang of overly physical yard dogs tomorrow, with an utterly rabid mob egging them on. To throw a 17-year kid into that would be irresponsible in my opinion.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:14:49 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:38:13 pm
I think you're going to be disappointed.

Would be v surprised if it's not Alisson, Trent, Gomez, VVD, Robbo, Fab, Milner, Elliot, Salah, Bobby and Diaz. Might see Nunez in but Bobby has scored 3 and assisted 3 in the last two games so would be super harsh to drop him. Matip could possibly be in for Gomez.

Only other possibility is letting the shackles off, playing 4-2-3-1 with Bobby behind Nunez and Elliot starting with Fab in midfielder.

Our team is pretty much predictable, give or take a player or two.

With all of Evertons incoming will there be a temptation for Frankie to tinker?
Online SamLad

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:46:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:40:11 pm
Giving Bajcetic a start in the away derby would be a ridiculous thing to do.
100%.

and 100% Klopp would never throw a young lad to the lions in a game like this.
Offline Rawkybalboa

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:51:18 pm »
Am sure they gonna try a smash an grab job. Problem is we will probably fall for it as well. They will hack and hoof and have that Gordon guy try break our high offside trap or he will dive to win a pen. Thats the biggest danger, that diver
Online SamLad

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #95 on: Today at 05:52:38 pm »
if we don't score the first goal this will be a total shitshow.

if we are well ahead in the last 10 minutes ... same thing with added violence.
Offline Classycara

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:50:57 pm »
We were pretty ragged defensively against Newcastle and gave away more fouls in our own half than I can remember in a long time (genuine fouls that were actually fouls) -- need to be a bit more disciplined, but I think it'll ultimately stem from how well we keep the ball and the midfield operates out of possession
Online Al 666

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:50:57 pm
We were pretty ragged defensively against Newcastle and gave away more fouls in our own half than I can remember in a long time (genuine fouls that were actually fouls) -- need to be a bit more disciplined, but I think it'll ultimately stem from how well we keep the ball and the midfield operates out of possession

Not disagreeing but the tactics employed against us seems to be time waste from the start and look to neutralize our press by looking for fouls at every opportunity. The stats for fouled conceded are shocking.
Online The Final Third

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:00:18 pm »
Eight and a half in..


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQFVOm-DOdA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQFVOm-DOdA</a>
Online Ghost Town

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:04:53 pm »
Reckon we'll steamroller these

Offline Classycara

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #100 on: Today at 07:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:55:01 pm
Not disagreeing but the tactics employed against us seems to be time waste from the start and look to neutralize our press by looking for fouls at every opportunity. The stats for fouled conceded are shocking.
yes there were a couple of those, but was quite a noticeable number of genuine fouls we gave away in various forms of desperation and struggling against energy I thought  (thinking of Gomez and Fabinho in particular, who are usually clean tacklers in defensive areas - ie when not fouling high up the pitch to kill a counter)
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:17:16 pm »
For starters, I think the hope is now that we're in the 3 games every day stretch there isn't much time for anything but recovery and tactics work between games which will allow everyone's bodies to come back to them. Maybe Newcastle then is the low point? I hope so as if it's not I think we're going to have to start re-assessing what's possible this season. The first half again here will tell us a lot as if we're just sluggish and slow to everything then the odds are we're not going to get a result we want.

Aside from that we're left with Nunez v Firmino and Jones v Milner with everything else being the same as last game. I would guess Klopp will stick with Firmino and Milner even if personally I think the other choices would be better. Nunez in his limited minutes looks like he could challenge Haaland for most goals. If Milner is going to be all offense at LCM then might as well as play Jones who is still a good attacker. Seems pretty straightforward to me at least.

At the end though we just need the 3 points by hook or crook, lets do this. Up the Reds!
Online StL-Dono

Re: Everton vs Liverpool, 3 September 2022, 12:30PM
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:17:25 pm »
For me it's the choice of starting experience over youth/energy. 

Bobby or Darwin?  Milner or Jones (I guess.)? 

I'd like to see Bobby start since he's been at it pretty good the last couple matches and Darwin might really be a shock to them coming in for the final 30.
But, if I start Bobby, I don't want another older veteran in there too.  So, I go with Harvey, CuJo, and Fabinho in the middle. 

JK in the past seems to favor experience in these kinds of matches though so who knows?
