« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle  (Read 2628 times)

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:00:50 pm »
Newcastle have done exactly the same as fulham and manu. Press our full backs because they cant play on the half turn and cant beat the press. TAA attitude stinks when this happens to him he just starts playing stupid passes inside to Gomez and Fab when they have players tight on them. He needs a rocket up is arse from the gaffer. The stupid pass for their goal summed up Trent's attitude and his season.
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,541
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:01:02 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:59:23 pm
Genuine question but does Mo ever not cut in anymore? I was watching his game's back and he used to be confident on his weaker side, scored good goals etc but for whatever reason doesn't bother too much with it anymore

Few times tonight he could have slipped Elliot in and gave Newcastle a decision to make in the box, but instead he keeps cutting inside.

Fully expecting him to score a worldie in the second half though.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,419
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 08:57:12 pm
Think we will take them 3-1 in the second half

Hope so. Some major over-reactions in here.
Logged
#JFT97

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,538
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:01:10 pm »
We can still win it, need take our chances though

and Bobby needs to stay the **** up front :/
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:01:17 pm »
Season reminds me of 2009/10.missing Alonso in midfield.and too inconsistent and falling far behind top 4 and playing catch-up and eventually missing out.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,455
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:59:33 pm
When have we ever?

Early in Klopp's reign. We have doubled down on the fullbacks, don't get me wrong but we weren't as insipid from the centre as we are now.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 08:57:12 pm
Think we will take them 3-1 in the second half

Getting one on target would be a start
Logged

Online Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:01:22 pm »
Fuck me Bournemouth are shite!!
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,074
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:01:23 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:00:05 pm
Kostas and Carvalho on please🙏

The worst thing about that is Harvey will most likely get pulled to accommodate, and he's been our best player by an absolute mile tonight.
Logged

Online MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:01:29 pm »
Oh well, at least FSG have made a ton of money from us - maybe we can sell Diaz, Nunez, Elliot, Trent and Virgil to raise some funds to buy a player
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:01:30 pm »
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:01:33 pm »
Would be a dream to see 25 minutes of ball in play action during a half
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:57:04 pm
Half time threads - where seasons have been written off since 2001.

Half time threads in 2022-2023...   with the lowest point total at this point in the season in Klopp's tenure. 

But it's okay to pretend everything is just fine I suppose. 
Logged

Online Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,201
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:01:47 pm »
Carvalho has to come on to create a bit of a spark.
Logged

Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:58:50 pm
We don;t look lie scoring 1 never mind 3.

Get carvalho on for hendo and we got this!
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:02:00 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:54:41 pm
I must be in the minority as I thought that we played well. Gomez, Firmino, Henderson, Diaz and Elliott played well up until they scored.

One poor collective lapse and we go behind yet again. Its becoming a habit.

The only worry for me is our lack of being able to create good chances. Im happy with the display and I think we will wear them down.

100% agree. This performance is nothing like as bad as Fulham or Man United. The opponent are killing themselves to stop us, but I'd be amazed if they can maintain it.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:02:05 pm »
Need a third CB in there. The midfield isnt holding the defensive shape this season. All opponents need to do is pull one of our CBs out of position right now and we can hardly cope with it.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:02:19 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:59:19 pm
Getting frustrated at Newcastle is just falling into the same old trap though isn't it. It's why Mourinho set his team out to time waste from the first minute in 2014. When we're not at it, especially at Anfield, too often we just lose composure and it doesn't end well.

The issue isn't Newcastle diving, timewasting or the ref being corrupt. The problem is that at the moment we are miles off being good enough. Too many cloggers in the team who need multiple touches and can't turn quick enough. Legends who are past their best and need help. There's no pace, no intricacy, just huff puff play it wide and then back into midfield again. It's a mirror image of the year we didn't sign a centre back and played the same fixture every single week.

Yep.

I dont doubt we can make too 4, or even 2nd behind City. But this isnt the accelerating and thrilling Liverpool. The pace isnt there, sure the big NFT et isnt there at the moment but the lack of youthful pace and skills isnt there. And we are not using our experience to control the game successfully either.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,541
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:02:24 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 09:01:41 pm
Half time threads in 2022-2023...   with the lowest point total at this point in the season in Klopp's tenure. 

But it's okay to pretend everything is just fine I suppose.
Its not fine. But its possible to still not be a twat.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:02:34 pm »
Not really sure how the 9-0 happened but apart from that game weve been utter garbage in every game. End of an era looming?
Logged
YWNA

Offline cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:02:41 pm »
Said it before, will say it again.

All stems from the (lack of) midfield breaking the flow of the team up massively. Not really pressing high, strangling the opposition, winning the ball in the final third and letting us play short, precise passes at the top end of the pitch. Midfield is then late to the party arriving in Newcastle's half, leaving huge gaps in front of the defence and exposed to their attacks. Plus point is that Allison has mopped up most things well so far.

Big picture...worried
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:02:42 pm »
Can't expect to collect points when we are slow and ponderous with the ball and half-arsed in defence. Lazy play from Trent and Hendo for the goal, the fact this keeps happening proves we have major issues at the back, and it's not about quality, but our concentration levels.

Need bring an intensity to our play, it's our identity, and we're nothing without it. Lots of time to turn this around but it will take 10x more effort.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • YNWA
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:02:53 pm »
Not much to say. Watching the same game on repeat over and over and over again is so frustrating. At least we got a reprieve on Saturday.

We dont half love hammering it into the legs of a standing defender. Is there any mention of a solve for that in Peps book?
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:59:33 pm
When have we ever?

A lot? We used to do 1-2s around the box quite often.
Logged

Online MULLENEDWINE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:02:58 pm »
At what point do we start to sub Mo off for Carvallho this season you think?
Logged

Online GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,949
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:02:59 pm »
We look like it is the first time we are playing professional football. Totally naive
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Online Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:03:00 pm »
Think Virgil needs to lube up at half time as these fuckers are trying to grab his shirt off him. And why was that shove on Elliott not punished? Disgraceful
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,561
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:58:26 pm
And again, the opposition have one chance and score, while we need multiple opportunities and still can't. Why is it such hard work for us to score in games like this? Obviously I'm not including the Bournemouth game in this!
Moving the ball too slow in transition. No one willing to break the lines apart from Elliot. There was an attack on where Firmino wanted a ball chipped in over the line into the box. What does Henderson do? Slows it down and passes it sideways.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
  • Not Italian
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:03:29 pm »
People like to put the blame on the midfield every time for our lack of creativity, but how many runs behind the lines you see from Firmino, Diaz or even Salah? They are so static and deep in every single play. I'm begging to worry about Diaz's tunnel vision and lack of end-of-product.
Logged

Online fallenhd

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #189 on: Today at 09:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:57:54 pm
You can't blame a team for cheating?, who do you blame then?

Is it cheating? Where is it written as cheating. I give you til the end of the year to find it. Should be enough time right?
Logged

Online MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #190 on: Today at 09:03:47 pm »
Klopp knows we need new players - his hands are tied and mouth bound so as not to undermine FSG.

They are taking the piss now - they need to give Klopp something to work with.

They havent put any sizeable amount of their money into the club, bar the original purchase - everything is being funded by LFC.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,560
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:03:50 pm »
These are a good team. But that's it for them, now. We've got their measure. We get 3 this half
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #192 on: Today at 09:03:56 pm »
Annoying that spurs and Arsenal keep winning..this is also the problem.
Logged

Online d.arn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #193 on: Today at 09:03:58 pm »
How have we gone from a team that basically won every game to this in one summer? The whole team look like the have aged 5 years in 3 months.
Logged

Online Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #194 on: Today at 09:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:56:47 pm
Fabinho went out to press and Henderson needed to cover Isak. Fabinho definitely wasn't blameless, but then neither was Henderson.

Sorry mate, that wasnt pressing. Was a token gesture
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,113
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #195 on: Today at 09:04:29 pm »
Need to get it to Diaz more, hes a threat but needs to see more of it. Hopefully they will start to lag and we can take advantage.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #196 on: Today at 09:04:36 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 08:58:22 pm
Henderson has been so poor, slows everything down.

Playing on the wrong side. It renders him totally ineffective, and was the same at the start of last season. Bournemouth being appalling meant people didn't notice last game. Elliott is good, but I don't think he's always good enough to throw the rest of our shape, which I think he does sometimes.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #197 on: Today at 09:04:45 pm »
Salah needs to play through the middle more. He's far too wide.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,662
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #198 on: Today at 09:04:49 pm »
Quote from: d.arn on Today at 09:03:58 pm
How have we gone from a team that basically won every game to this in one summer? The whole team look like the have aged 5 testa in 3 months.

We havent refreshed

Arsenal have

Man City have

Chelsea are completely refreshing
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,796
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle
« Reply #199 on: Today at 09:04:53 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:03:50 pm
These are a good team. But that's it for them, now. We've got their measure. We get 3 this half
Is the right approach!

Piss off the rest of you moaning Minnies!

;)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 