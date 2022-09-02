« previous next »
Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7

Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #760 on: September 2, 2022, 08:54:52 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  2, 2022, 08:52:25 am
Isak looks like he will bag a few goals for them. Great finish for his goal and then he sent Trent and Gomez the chippy for his offside goal.

Think it was Robbo covering who slid in so he beat first. Kind of why Virgil didnt do the same to Zaha I guess.

Was a good, confident finish to be fair to him.
Tesco tearaway

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #761 on: September 2, 2022, 09:30:25 pm
Sums them up from the start of the match...

Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

afc turkish

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #762 on: September 2, 2022, 10:10:26 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September  2, 2022, 09:30:25 pm
Sums them up from the start of the match...



Far too cute and adorable, plus regular-sized arms...
farawayred

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #763 on: September 3, 2022, 12:14:53 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September  2, 2022, 09:30:25 pm
Sums them up from the start of the match...


Right strip too
Son of Spion

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #764 on: September 3, 2022, 12:35:10 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September  2, 2022, 09:30:25 pm
Sums them up from the start of the match...


The ref was pandaring to them all game too.
JRed

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #765 on: September 3, 2022, 09:09:18 am
Quote from: Golyo on September  1, 2022, 07:46:37 pm
No less than 12 times had Pope held onto the ball for more than 6 seconds.
8:00-8:19 (19 seconds)
13:35-13:53 (18 seconds)
41:54-42:28 (34 seconds)
45:00+0:55-45:00+1:14 (19 seconds)
57:17-57:38 (21 seconds)
65:25-65:38 (13 seconds)
66:17-65:33 (16 seconds)
80:05-80:25 (20 seconds)
81:03-81:24 (21 seconds)
88:47:89:09 (22 seconds)
90:46-90:58 (12 seconds)
92:28-94:03 (95 seconds) -his stoppage time injury
Thats 5 minutes of the game , I would like to see the officials actually apply the 6 second rule.
As soon as the keeper has the ball under control, they have 6 seconds. Its the actual rules but yet again the refs choose which rules they want to apply.
12Kings

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #766 on: September 3, 2022, 09:33:57 am
Quote from: JRed on September  3, 2022, 09:09:18 am
Thats 5 minutes of the game , I would like to see the officials actually apply the 6 second rule.
As soon as the keeper has the ball under control, they have 6 seconds. Its the actual rules but yet again the refs choose which rules they want to apply.

What I find funnier is they were obviously under instruction to play us like that (assuming Newcastle dont play this game week in week out) players on the field knew it when the whistle blew, they had no cause to complain with what happened, but the bench certainly did 😂 🍼
oojason

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #767 on: September 7, 2022, 12:49:01 am

'Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by Football Association':-

Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle's Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association after an incident during the Reds' 2-1 win on 31 August.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62811229
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #768 on: Today at 07:28:01 pm
I understood someone from Newcastle threw something at our bench in the game. The FA have banned Achterberg and Hodges for one game each and Achterberg was fined £7000 and Hodges £6000. So you get fined more for language then actually throwing something. :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62920409

So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #769 on: Today at 09:21:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:28:01 pm
I understood someone from Newcastle threw something at our bench in the game. The FA have banned Achterberg and Hodges for one game each and Achterberg was fined £7000 and Hodges £6000. So you get fined more for language then actually throwing something. :o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62920409

Have the FA got round to adjudicating the pitch invasion at Goodison yet?
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
Reply #770 on: Today at 09:37:16 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:21:03 pm
Have the FA got round to adjudicating the pitch invasion at Goodison yet?

Not heard anything about that.
