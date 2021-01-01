No less than 12 times had Pope held onto the ball for more than 6 seconds.

8:00-8:19 (19 seconds)

13:35-13:53 (18 seconds)

41:54-42:28 (34 seconds)

45:00+0:55-45:00+1:14 (19 seconds)

57:17-57:38 (21 seconds)

65:25-65:38 (13 seconds)

66:17-65:33 (16 seconds)

80:05-80:25 (20 seconds)

81:03-81:24 (21 seconds)

88:47:89:09 (22 seconds)

90:46-90:58 (12 seconds)

92:28-94:03 (95 seconds) -his stoppage time injury



Thats 5 minutes of the game , I would like to see the officials actually apply the 6 second rule.As soon as the keeper has the ball under control, they have 6 seconds. Its the actual rules but yet again the refs choose which rules they want to apply.