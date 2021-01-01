No less than 12 times had Pope held onto the ball for more than 6 seconds.
8:00-8:19 (19 seconds)
13:35-13:53 (18 seconds)
41:54-42:28 (34 seconds)
45:00+0:55-45:00+1:14 (19 seconds)
57:17-57:38 (21 seconds)
65:25-65:38 (13 seconds)
66:17-65:33 (16 seconds)
80:05-80:25 (20 seconds)
81:03-81:24 (21 seconds)
88:47:89:09 (22 seconds)
90:46-90:58 (12 seconds)
92:28-94:03 (95 seconds) -his stoppage time injury
Thats 5 minutes of the game , I would like to see the officials actually apply the 6 second rule.
As soon as the keeper has the ball under control, they have 6 seconds. Its the actual rules but yet again the refs choose which rules they want to apply.