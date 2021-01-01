« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7  (Read 21982 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,666
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 08:54:52 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:52:25 am
Isak looks like he will bag a few goals for them. Great finish for his goal and then he sent Trent and Gomez the chippy for his offside goal.

Think it was Robbo covering who slid in so he beat first. Kind of why Virgil didnt do the same to Zaha I guess.

Was a good, confident finish to be fair to him.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,646
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 09:30:25 pm »
Sums them up from the start of the match...

Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,580
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:30:25 pm
Sums them up from the start of the match...



Far too cute and adorable, plus regular-sized arms...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,490
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
« Reply #763 on: Today at 12:14:53 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:30:25 pm
Sums them up from the start of the match...


Right strip too
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,410
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
« Reply #764 on: Today at 12:35:10 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:30:25 pm
Sums them up from the start of the match...


The ref was pandaring to them all game too.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Newcastle Isak 38 Bobby 60 Carvalho 90+7
« Reply #765 on: Today at 09:09:18 am »
Quote from: Golyo on September  1, 2022, 07:46:37 pm
No less than 12 times had Pope held onto the ball for more than 6 seconds.
8:00-8:19 (19 seconds)
13:35-13:53 (18 seconds)
41:54-42:28 (34 seconds)
45:00+0:55-45:00+1:14 (19 seconds)
57:17-57:38 (21 seconds)
65:25-65:38 (13 seconds)
66:17-65:33 (16 seconds)
80:05-80:25 (20 seconds)
81:03-81:24 (21 seconds)
88:47:89:09 (22 seconds)
90:46-90:58 (12 seconds)
92:28-94:03 (95 seconds) -his stoppage time injury
Thats 5 minutes of the game , I would like to see the officials actually apply the 6 second rule.
As soon as the keeper has the ball under control, they have 6 seconds. Its the actual rules but yet again the refs choose which rules they want to apply.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 