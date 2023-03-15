« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread  (Read 4992 times)

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,747
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #200 on: March 15, 2023, 11:36:01 pm »
Nine players picked up ten bonus points this week, but Youngest Son of Skittle was the only one of the (former) top four to do so, and opens up an 11 point lead as a result. Meanwhile, 20 bonus points in two weeks time earn Barney a mention a place in the top five.

Latest standings:

120   Youngest Son Of Skittle
109   BoRed
107   bradders1011
105   ollyfrom.tv
103   Barneylfc
101   mickitez
101   Wabaloolah
100   SKITTLE
100   vivabobbygraham
092   redforlife
084   KeegansPerm
083   Red Star
079   RJH
079   Carllfc
073   nayia2002
059   Vishwa Atma
048   jackh

Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,747
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #201 on: March 18, 2023, 11:14:48 am »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (-)
Man City V Bayern (-)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (-)
Milan V Napoli (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,579
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #202 on: March 19, 2023, 08:42:36 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (1-1)
Man City V Bayern (1-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (2-0)
Milan V Napoli (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Osimhen
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Inter
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,747
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #203 on: April 9, 2023, 11:36:02 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (0-1)
Man City V Bayern (2-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (2-0)
Milan V Napoli (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Benzema
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,216
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #204 on: April 10, 2023, 12:18:13 am »

QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (0-0)
Man City V Bayern (1-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (3-0)
Milan V Napoli (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Benzema
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - City
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,884
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #205 on: April 10, 2023, 06:14:34 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (1-2)
Man City V Bayern (1-2)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (3-0)
Milan V Napoli (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Muller
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Real Madrid
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #206 on: April 10, 2023, 11:14:21 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (2-0)
Man City V Bayern (2-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (3-0)
Milan V Napoli (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Real Madrid
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #207 on: April 10, 2023, 11:58:13 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (2-1)
Man City V Bayern (1-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (3-0)
Milan V Napoli (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Benzema
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Benfica
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #208 on: April 11, 2023, 08:12:10 am »

QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (2-1)
Man City V Bayern (2-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (2-0)
Milan V Napoli (0-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Real
Logged

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #209 on: April 11, 2023, 01:03:27 pm »
Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (1-1)
Man City V Bayern (3-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (2-0)
Milan V Napoli (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - De Bruyne.
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Real Madrid.
« Last Edit: April 11, 2023, 07:14:49 pm by SKITTLE »
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #210 on: April 11, 2023, 05:06:14 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (2-1)
Man City V Bayern (2-2)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (4-1)
Milan V Napoli (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Madrid
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,092
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #211 on: April 11, 2023, 05:32:53 pm »

QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (2-1)
Man City V Bayern (2-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (2-0)
Milan V Napoli (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Ramos (Benfica)
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Real Madrid
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,460
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #212 on: April 11, 2023, 06:31:47 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (1-1)
Man City V Bayern (2-2)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (2-0)
Milan V Napoli (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Benzema
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -Man City
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,293
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #213 on: April 11, 2023, 06:51:34 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (1-1)
Man City V Bayern (1-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (4-0)
Milan V Napoli (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE- R Madrid
« Last Edit: April 11, 2023, 06:54:09 pm by nayia2002 »
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #214 on: April 11, 2023, 07:27:46 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (2-1)
Man City V Bayern (2-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (2-0)
Milan V Napoli (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Joao Mario
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Real Madrid
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,597
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #215 on: April 11, 2023, 07:30:59 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 1

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica V Inter (1-2)
Man City V Bayern (1-1)

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid V Chelsea (3-0)
Milan V Napoli (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Martinez
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Real Madrid
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,747
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #216 on: April 12, 2023, 10:27:33 pm »
Three players pick up ten bonus points this week, but Youngest Son of Skittle hangs on to the lead.

127   Youngest Son Of Skittle
124   BoRed
112   Wabaloolah
111   Barneylfc
110   bradders1011
109   ollyfrom.tv
107   mickitez
107   SKITTLE
104   vivabobbygraham
097   redforlife
092   RJH
090   Red Star
084   KeegansPerm
084   Carllfc
077   nayia2002
059   Vishwa Atma
048   jackh
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,747
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #217 on: April 12, 2023, 10:29:42 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (-)
Napoli V Milan (-)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (-)
Bayern V Man City (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,092
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #218 on: April 12, 2023, 11:20:00 pm »
1 point closer to the top. Progress.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,579
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #219 on: April 13, 2023, 02:13:13 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (0-2)
Napoli V Milan (2-1)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (2-0)
Bayern V Man City (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Osimhen
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #220 on: April 13, 2023, 05:42:28 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (0-1)
Napoli V Milan (2-0)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (1-1)
Bayern V Man City (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Sane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Napoli
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #221 on: April 14, 2023, 10:35:59 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (1-2)
Napoli V Milan (3-1)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (1-2)
Bayern V Man City (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Napoli
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,747
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #222 on: April 17, 2023, 12:53:43 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (0-1)
Napoli V Milan (2-0)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (1-0)
Bayern V Man City (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Napoli
Logged

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #223 on: April 17, 2023, 04:02:47 pm »

QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (1-3)
Napoli V Milan (3-0)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (1-1)
Bayern V Man City (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Napoli
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,884
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #224 on: April 17, 2023, 04:10:45 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (0-2)
Napoli V Milan (2-0)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (1-0)
Bayern V Man City (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Benzema
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Inter
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #225 on: April 17, 2023, 10:37:07 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (0-2)
Napoli V Milan (2-1)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (2-1)
Bayern V Man City (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Karim Benzema
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,460
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #226 on: April 18, 2023, 08:37:36 am »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (0-2)
Napoli V Milan (2-0)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (1-0)
Bayern V Man City (3-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Napoli
Logged

Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #227 on: April 18, 2023, 09:43:13 am »

QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (1-2)
Napoli V Milan (2-1)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (1-1)
Bayern V Man City (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Benzema
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - ManC
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #228 on: April 18, 2023, 10:22:07 am »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (1-2)
Napoli V Milan (3-0)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (3-0)
Bayern V Man City (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Napoli
Logged

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #229 on: April 18, 2023, 03:51:10 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (0-2)
Napoli V Milan (2-0)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (2-1)
Bayern V Man City (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Vinicius Junior.
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Inter.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,597
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #230 on: April 18, 2023, 05:54:49 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (1-2)
Napoli V Milan (2-1)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (2-1)
Bayern V Man City (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lukaku
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Napoli
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,092
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #231 on: April 18, 2023, 06:50:30 pm »

QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (0-3)
Napoli V Milan (2-1)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (2-0)
Bayern V Man City (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Osimhen
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Inter
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,216
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #232 on: April 18, 2023, 07:04:17 pm »
QUARTER FINAL ROUND 2

Tuesday 18th April

Chelsea V Real Madrid (1-3)
Napoli V Milan (2-0)

Wednesday 19th April

Inter V Benfica (2-0)
Bayern V Man City (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Benzema
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - City
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,747
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #233 on: Yesterday at 10:12:17 pm »
Latest standings:

130   Youngest Son Of Skittle
125   BoRed
116   bradders1011
116   SKITTLE
115   Barneylfc
114   Wabaloolah
110   ollyfrom.tv
109   mickitez
106   vivabobbygraham
098   redforlife
095   RJH
093   Red Star
090   Carllfc
086   KeegansPerm
077   nayia2002
059   Vishwa Atma
048   jackh
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,092
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 10:17:00 pm »

1 point closer to the top. Progress.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,747
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #235 on: Today at 11:50:10 am »
SEMI-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Tuesday 9th May

Real Madrid v Man City (-)

Wednesday 10th May

Milan v Inter (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 2022/23 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #236 on: Today at 07:30:03 pm »
SEMI-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Tuesday 9th May

Real Madrid v Man City (2-2)

Wednesday 10th May

Milan v Inter (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Giroud
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 