« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD  (Read 7584 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,297
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #240 on: Today at 06:49:37 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 06:43:55 pm
Well in today lads. I haven't seen the goals yet except for Harvey's.
Get a few more players fit, put a decent run together and we can get back up there.
Probably the best side we could have faced today to get a bit of Rythm going
Interesting that John Henry was there today
Why get your hopes up like that?

Robbie (the oracle) Savage said the title race was over last week.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #241 on: Today at 06:52:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:51:16 pm
Hes turning into Robert Stack. One for the oldies.
Must be telling that guy he can't deal with that right now.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,533
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:54:30 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 06:47:14 pm
Prioritising a moan about referees and VAR into a post about a NINE-0 win. Impressive
We should at least be consistent. (unlike the refs. ;) )
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,107
  • Justice for the 97
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:55:13 pm »
What a fucking response.

22 season up and running boys and girls
Logged
YNWA - JFT97

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,650
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:57:23 pm »
Virgil bossing the box.  8)



Travers does a Pickford for the cameras. :)
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #245 on: Today at 07:12:12 pm »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,413
  • Bam!
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #246 on: Today at 07:12:45 pm »
Usually the statsmen end sentences about records with Only Mo Salah has scored more

Today its only Mo salah didnt get involved :D hell probably bang in 5 next week now!

Lovely return to form
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,851
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #247 on: Today at 07:14:59 pm »
Big question is, was Linda there?
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,910
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #248 on: Today at 07:16:08 pm »
I think Goldbridge had Salah as his captain. He sounded pissed off when I caught up with his watchalong. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #249 on: Today at 07:16:56 pm »
Most of the plaudits will go to the attacking players but I thought Joe Gomez had a great game. Bournemouth didn't test him but he did his job very well. Pushed up and kept the attack in going. He's done well lately.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,701
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #250 on: Today at 07:19:34 pm »
Nice to just put one beyond the reach of the ref.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,477
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #251 on: Today at 07:21:52 pm »
we needed a win desperately so I will take a 9-0
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,991
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #252 on: Today at 07:22:21 pm »
Can we at the very least get the thread over 9 pages.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline art03

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #253 on: Today at 07:23:27 pm »
i guess we finally decided to play
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #254 on: Today at 07:23:38 pm »
Apparently, somebody in our dressing room asked Klopp if he had any firm opinions about the kind of winning margin he'd like to see today....and Jürgen just said

"Nein..."

It's amazing what can happen when the dressing room misunderstands the gaffer's native tongue!!

 :D :D :D

 
Logged
YNWA

Online SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #255 on: Today at 07:40:34 pm »
Bobby reaching the 100 mark means that Klopp is the first manager in our history to have 3 different players reach treble numbers of goals in his tenure.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online samifan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:40:38 pm »
When you see how the teams weve played against before the mancs have performed since it shows there was no crisis. Just need to give every game same intensity of effort like they were doing last season
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,650
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:43:30 pm »
OG obvs, but the ball in is sublime and I would have put money on Díaz finishing it if Mepham hadn't. 8)

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,539
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #258 on: Today at 07:46:24 pm »
Think Alexander-Arnold's been off form at the start of the season but what a sexy criss that was for the own goal.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #259 on: Today at 07:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:38:09 pm
Hopefully they have tough match tomorrow too

Yeah, hopefully, Nick.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,522
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #260 on: Today at 07:51:09 pm »
Aye, no bad.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,650
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #261 on: Today at 07:54:28 pm »
Quick feet from Bobby Dazzler. 8)

Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,981
  • Linudden.
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #262 on: Today at 07:56:18 pm »
Kinda bit of a shame you don't get a point per goal ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #263 on: Today at 07:58:05 pm »
We need to keep this intensity up in games for as long as we can now. No more starting off slowly. Mad intensity and clinical finishing like we saw today is what we need from here on in. Easier said than done though.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,650
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #264 on: Today at 08:02:53 pm »
Another fabulous ball in and a great touch by Tsimikas. Another Anfield account opened with style. 8)



Hard to pick a favourite this afternoon, but this is probably mine.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,578
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #265 on: Today at 08:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:46:24 pm
Think Alexander-Arnold's been off form at the start of the season but what a sexy criss that was for the own goal.
Reckon it brought a smile to the face of Darwin Nunez
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #266 on: Today at 08:04:49 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 06:38:00 pm
Amazing game, gutted I had to give my tickets away due to family gatherings!
I think you need to make that  a habit.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Liverpool 9 (nine)v B'mth 0 Diaz x 2 Elliot, TAA, Bobby x 2, Fabio, Diaz, VVD
« Reply #267 on: Today at 08:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 06:44:03 pm
Ooooo I dunno lads, 5 points behind city with only 34 match days to go.

Serves all those people bloody crying about "title race over, top 4 at best". Hopefully they stay in their holes for a while.

These boys hate losing. Could have played Real Madrid today and we would have chopped their heads off.

Trent had a blinder today.

MOTM for me, among about 10 other good candidates.

great that the players getting hammered after Monday - Trent, Virg and Bobby - all scored ... basically "go screw yourselves" to the complainers (which includes me, to be honest).
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 