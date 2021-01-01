Please
Reds v Bournemouth
Topic: Reds v Bournemouth (Read 278 times)
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,313
Legacy fan
Reds v Bournemouth
«
on:
Today
at 03:08:23 pm »
2-0 Elliott. Great curler from the edge of the box
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,313
Legacy fan
Re: Reds v Bournemouth
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:10:44 pm »
9 More good football but the move breaks down
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,313
Legacy fan
Re: Reds v Bournemouth
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:17:55 pm »
16 Salah missed a tap in from a yard after great work from Harvey.
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,313
Legacy fan
Re: Reds v Bournemouth
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:20:56 pm »
20 Mo has a volley tipped over
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,313
Legacy fan
Re: Reds v Bournemouth
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:29:21 pm »
28 Trent with a screamer from 25 yards
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,313
Legacy fan
Re: Reds v Bournemouth
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:32:19 pm »
4-0 Bobby tap in after chaos at the back for the cherries
