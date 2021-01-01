« previous next »
Author Topic: Reds v Bournemouth  (Read 278 times)

Reds v Bournemouth
« on: Today at 03:08:23 pm »
2-0 Elliott. Great curler from the edge  of the box
Re: Reds v Bournemouth
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:10:44 pm »
9 More good football but the move breaks down
Re: Reds v Bournemouth
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:17:55 pm »
16 Salah missed a tap in from a yard after great work from Harvey.
Re: Reds v Bournemouth
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:20:56 pm »
20 Mo has a volley tipped over
Re: Reds v Bournemouth
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:29:21 pm »
28 Trent with a screamer from 25 yards
Re: Reds v Bournemouth
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:32:19 pm »
4-0 Bobby tap in after chaos at the back for the cherries
