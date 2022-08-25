« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August

Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton v Manchester United 12:30 BTSport
Brentford v Everton 15:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United 15:00
Chelsea v Leicester City 15:00
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth 15:00
Abu Dhabi v Crystal Palace 15:00
Arsenal v Fulham 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa v West Ham United 14:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Saudi Arabia 14:00 skysports
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 skysports
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Pretty bland set of fixtures this weekend! I guess Brighton v Leeds might be quite entertaining.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Liverpool, City, Brighton, Southampton seems like a nice little bet.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Southampton will get at least a point IMO. Will be interesting to see if Maguire comes back in.

Brentford will punish Everton if Everton play like they have been  this season.

Feel like Spurs might struggle vs Forest.

Us, City, Arsenal and Chelsea to win. Brendan's days are numbered.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 11:13:46 am
Southampton will get at least a point IMO. Will be interesting to see if Maguire comes back in.

Brentford will punish Everton if Everton play like they have been  this season.

Feel like Spurs might struggle vs Forest.

Us, City, Arsenal and Chelsea to win. Brendan's days are numbered.

He's not famous anymore?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton v Manchester United 12:30 BTSport  0-0
Brentford v Everton 15:00 0-0
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United 15:00 0-0
Chelsea v Leicester City 15:00 0-0
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth 15:00 0-0
Abu Dhabi v Crystal Palace 15:00 0-0
Arsenal v Fulham 17:30 skysports 0-0

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa v West Ham United 14:00 0-0
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Saudi Arabia 14:00 skysports 0-0
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 skysports 0-0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Do think United will eke past Southampton. They often like to go on a little 5-6 game run to convince the media they're truly back before imploding in a dramatic way.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Quote from: Tommy_W on August 25, 2022, 02:39:58 pm
Pretty bland set of fixtures this weekend! I guess Brighton v Leeds might be quite entertaining.
I dont know, seeing United come crashing back down to earth will be quite entertaining.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:17:08 pm
SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton v Manchester United 12:30 BTSport  0-0
Brentford v Everton 15:00 0-0
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United 15:00 0-0
Chelsea v Leicester City 15:00 0-0
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth 15:00 0-0
Abu Dhabi v Crystal Palace 15:00 0-0
Arsenal v Fulham 17:30 skysports 0-0

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa v West Ham United 14:00 0-0
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Saudi Arabia 14:00 skysports 0-0
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 skysports 0-0

At least MOTD will be over with quickly.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
We actually get to play on a Saturday at 3 o'clock then?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Armstrong, Adams

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Elanga
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
No Maguire or Ronaldo in the starting line up again, think Utd probably win this one.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:09:05 pm
Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Armstrong, Adams

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Elanga

That's a very lightweight Utd midfield. Southampton has enough there to cause them problems. You never know which version of the Saints is going to turn up though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Yeah United will win, go on a little run of wins and false hope following the turning of a corner then the wheels will come off. We have seen in plenty of times since Ferguson
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
My god the rhetoric on United after 1 fucking game from what it was tells you everything you need to know about the media

Its absurd
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:24:26 pm
My god the rhetoric on United after 1 fucking game from what it was tells you everything you need to know about the media

Its absurd

The media are desperate for them to BE BACK. It's nauseating how much they want it to happen.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Blah lineup of other games today. Brentford vs Everton and Brighton vs Leeds are the only two that look like they would be competitive (may be doing bentford  a disservice there  ;D ), and those are the two they dont bother putting as the early or late games. All the others are going to be walkovers.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Even more than usual Id love for them to get beaten here. The love-in has been sickening.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
It is dark days indeed when you are rooting with all your soul for SCUMHAMPTON
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:30:01 pm
It is dark days indeed when you are rooting with all your soul for SCUMHAMPTON

What did they ever do to you?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:30:01 pm
It is dark days indeed when you are rooting with all your soul for SCUMHAMPTON

Scumhampton? That's a new one to me. Have you got a soft spot for Portsmouth or something?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:29:23 pm
I think Forest will give Spurs a tough game being at home.

I was only talking about todays!

I am not sure though to be honest, Id expect Spurs to be quite comfortable.

Villa - West Ham though could be interesting, Villa are in a bit of a funk, with pressure on Gerrard, but they are at home. West Ham are spending a shit ton, but had a really bad start, and have had a midweek game.
