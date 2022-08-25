Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Southampton will get at least a point IMO. Will be interesting to see if Maguire comes back in. Brentford will punish Everton if Everton play like they have been this season. Feel like Spurs might struggle vs Forest. Us, City, Arsenal and Chelsea to win. Brendan's days are numbered.
Pretty bland set of fixtures this weekend! I guess Brighton v Leeds might be quite entertaining.
SATURDAY 27TH AUGUSTSouthampton v Manchester United 12:30 BTSport 0-0Brentford v Everton 15:00 0-0Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United 15:00 0-0Chelsea v Leicester City 15:00 0-0Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth 15:00 0-0Abu Dhabi v Crystal Palace 15:00 0-0Arsenal v Fulham 17:30 skysports 0-0SUNDAY 28TH AUGUSTAston Villa v West Ham United 14:00 0-0Wolverhampton Wanderers v Saudi Arabia 14:00 skysports 0-0Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 skysports 0-0
Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Armstrong, AdamsMan Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Elanga
My god the rhetoric on United after 1 fucking game from what it was tells you everything you need to know about the media Its absurd
It is dark days indeed when you are rooting with all your soul for SCUMHAMPTON
I think Forest will give Spurs a tough game being at home.
