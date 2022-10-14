It lists three main reasons:1) Increase of crude oil prices2) The record-breaking high value of the $3) The Ukraine warWhat it doesn't do is make any criticism of the greedy scumbags of OPEC. It does add to reason one above that, as demand for oil rose post-Covid, "suppliers have struggled to keep up with demand which has pushed up prices" which is just a lie. OPEC have a lot of additional capaicity, but are choosing to restrict supply to hike the price of oil globally.There's no end in sight, either. Most of the world is becoming more impoverished as fuel costs (as a proportion of incomes) soar. The Gulf State dictatorships are determined to add more billions to their vast fortunes, whilst other OPEC members (esp Russia) have their own geopolitical reasons for pushing up prices.Could this finally be a the spark that tips the whole increasingly shit 'neoliberal consensus' over the edge?