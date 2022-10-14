« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 20505 times)

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,881
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #680 on: October 14, 2022, 08:52:31 am »
"Transport energy to where you live" - is there not a power station on Connah's Quay, right in the middle of that region they named?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,800
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #681 on: October 14, 2022, 11:23:39 am »
My geography is shit, but isn't there a nuclear power station in Morecambe, that's not too far is it?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #682 on: October 14, 2022, 03:57:28 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 14, 2022, 08:52:31 am
"Transport energy to where you live" - is there not a power station on Connah's Quay, right in the middle of that region they named?

Yep and one of the biggest windfarms in Europe off the coast and several solar farms in North Wales and on Anglesey 🤷
Logged

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,732
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #683 on: October 14, 2022, 04:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Machae on October 14, 2022, 07:52:17 am
People in North Wales, Cheshire and parts of Merseyside pay the highest rate for their electricity under the government's Energy Price Guarantee.
...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63205245
Paul Lewis is a decent journo but this is a poor analysis - for starters the fact that some areas are colder, darker and poorer than others means that regional energy use will always differ.

Government releases these figures every quarter and has done for years so the regional differences are hardly a revelation. You can check out the difference here going back to 2010 https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/annual-domestic-energy-price-statistics

A cursory glance at some of the data shows that has always been a 3-4p regional variation in unit costs (historically Northern Ireland always paid more although this seems to have become less pronounced in recent years - perhaps as a result of increased interconnector capacity with the mainland).

Electricity prices are made up of different components some of which are due to national factors others are more local - even living next door to Hinckley or Drax though doesn't mean you will get cheaper electricity.

Apart from the wholesale cost on the energy markets (which vary according to demand and projections in any given half hour period), there are grid balancing costs (which keep the lights on and stop substations blowing up) and network costs (charges for using the infrastructure which can vary according to time of day). All of the above will vary depending on the the way that supply and demand have matched in each region. On top of these are environmental and social costs (which have been instrumental in kick starting the wind and solar industries) as well as your electricity company's operating costs.

The massive increase in energy prices may well have exacerbated some of the local differences but I am not sure any effort has been made to try and tease any of this out and it isn't clear to me whether there is any basis for a claim of malpractice or systemic unfairness going on alongside the general mess that energy markets and the government are in at the moment.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 12:01:08 pm »
Energy cap being scrapped in 6 months as opposed to 2 years now.

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 12:41:33 pm »
So what's being scrapped then?

The price they can charge or the help they've put in place?

If it's the price does that mean it reverts to what they were expecting us to start paying in January or an even higher price?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,207
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 12:46:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:41:33 pm
So what's being scrapped then?

The price they can charge or the help they've put in place?

If it's the price does that mean it reverts to what they were expecting us to start paying in January or an even higher price?

I'm guessing it will go back to the old price cap set by Ofgem which is based on wholesale gas prices - the one that was projected to go up to around £3500 for an averag house in January (if I remember right).

Wholesale gas prices have been coming down so not sure what the latest projection is on what the Ofgem price cap would be.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,246
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 12:59:31 pm »
Is it too simplistic to say that had they gone ahead with the windfall tax, it would've prevented a lot of the Economic mess that has befallen the Country with those shysters in charge
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,800
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 01:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:46:07 pm
I'm guessing it will go back to the old price cap set by Ofgem which is based on wholesale gas prices - the one that was projected to go up to around £3500 for an averag house in January (if I remember right).

Wholesale gas prices have been coming down so not sure what the latest projection is on what the Ofgem price cap would be.
I'm guessing they are hoping winter is over by April and the cap will have seen us through the worst of it .And that prices will be 'bearable' by next winter.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 01:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:46:07 pm
I'm guessing it will go back to the old price cap set by Ofgem which is based on wholesale gas prices - the one that was projected to go up to around £3500 for an averag house in January (if I remember right).

Wholesale gas prices have been coming down so not sure what the latest projection is on what the Ofgem price cap would be.

I thought it was £3500 now and around £6000 in January?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,207
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 01:31:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:28:38 pm
I thought it was £3500 now and around £6000 in January?

You're probably right. There were so many figures going around I can't remember. Point is in April when the price guarantee ends it will probably go back to that formula.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,246
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 03:09:55 pm »
https://www.theheatinghub.co.uk/articles/turn-down-the-boiler-flow-temperature

Save up to 12% in gas use, by turning down the 'flow' temperature
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,800
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 03:09:55 pm
https://www.theheatinghub.co.uk/articles/turn-down-the-boiler-flow-temperature

Save up to 12% in gas use, by turning down the 'flow' temperature
That's a great article. Not for everyone. But great nonetheless.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
That's a great article. Not for everyone. But great nonetheless.
Although we've not had on the heating yet, I immediately adjusted it when I read that earlier. I think it was set somewhere around 70; I've now set it to 45 and will see how we go.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm »
If only the flow temperature knob on my combi boiler hadnt sheered off.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,811
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:31:18 pm
You're probably right. There were so many figures going around I can't remember. Point is in April when the price guarantee ends it will probably go back to that formula.

Its now projected to be about £4500 in April, down to £3700 in July based on an update from Martin Lewis this afternoon.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm
Its now projected to be about £4500 in April, down to £3700 in July based on an update from Martin Lewis this afternoon.
Thats going to be over £6k for me fuck a duck.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,811
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #697 on: Today at 06:21:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm
Thats going to be over £6k for me fuck a duck.

Likewise, this is going to cost me a fortune and I doubt Ill qualify for any targeted help, but on a positive I fixed my mortgage for 5 years last year so thats gonna save me a lot over the next few years and Im trying to be philosophical about it, you win some and you lose some.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,207
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #698 on: Today at 06:53:30 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm
 fuck a duck.

Is that to help you keep warm?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #699 on: Today at 07:04:22 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:53:30 am
Is that to help you keep warm?
Its ok, were only expecting power cuts when its really really cold

:lmao

What could possibly go wirng?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,118
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #700 on: Today at 10:07:51 am »
Fuel protests gripping more than 90 countries


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-63185186



It lists three main reasons:

1) Increase of crude oil prices

2) The record-breaking high value of the $

3) The Ukraine war



What it doesn't do is make any criticism of the greedy scumbags of OPEC. It does add to reason one above that, as demand for oil rose post-Covid, "suppliers have struggled to keep up with demand which has pushed up prices" which is just a lie. OPEC have a lot of additional capaicity, but are choosing to restrict supply to hike the price of oil globally.

There's no end in sight, either. Most of the world is becoming more impoverished as fuel costs (as a proportion of incomes) soar. The Gulf State dictatorships are determined to add more billions to their vast fortunes, whilst other OPEC members (esp Russia) have their own geopolitical reasons for pushing up prices.

Could this finally be a the spark that tips the whole increasingly shit 'neoliberal consensus' over the edge?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,800
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #701 on: Today at 11:24:41 am »
Not sure what can be done about OPEC. Can we create cartels that jack up the cost of everything to them?

On a side note, my wife had an interesting question. How do we charge our card during blackouts?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #702 on: Today at 11:53:39 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 03:09:55 pm
https://www.theheatinghub.co.uk/articles/turn-down-the-boiler-flow-temperature

Save up to 12% in gas use, by turning down the 'flow' temperature
I tried this last week, it wasn't for me. Up until now I've only put the heating on for 15 mins at a time (once in morning and once in evening) and with the temperature set lower it was having virtually no effect, I've cranked it right back up to full power again until I need the heating on for more prolonged periods, I think the reduced flow temp could be useful then.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #703 on: Today at 12:17:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:24:41 am
Not sure what can be done about OPEC. Can we create cartels that jack up the cost of everything to them?

On a side note, my wife had an interesting question. How do we charge our card during blackouts?
Car?

I think some uncharged cars will be least of it if there are blackouts.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #704 on: Today at 12:19:42 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:53:39 am
I tried this last week, it wasn't for me. Up until now I've only put the heating on for 15 mins at a time (once in morning and once in evening) and with the temperature set lower it was having virtually no effect, I've cranked it right back up to full power again until I need the heating on for more prolonged periods, I think the reduced flow temp could be useful then.
Yeah. Lower flow means that it is slower heating the space. But when you have it for long periods, even if you would still prefer a shorter warmup time, you might be able to reduce it down (until next use).
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,881
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #705 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:07:51 am
Fuel protests gripping more than 90 countries


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-63185186



It lists three main reasons:

1) Increase of crude oil prices

2) The record-breaking high value of the $

3) The Ukraine war



What it doesn't do is make any criticism of the greedy scumbags of OPEC. It does add to reason one above that, as demand for oil rose post-Covid, "suppliers have struggled to keep up with demand which has pushed up prices" which is just a lie. OPEC have a lot of additional capaicity, but are choosing to restrict supply to hike the price of oil globally.

There's no end in sight, either. Most of the world is becoming more impoverished as fuel costs (as a proportion of incomes) soar. The Gulf State dictatorships are determined to add more billions to their vast fortunes, whilst other OPEC members (esp Russia) have their own geopolitical reasons for pushing up prices.

Could this finally be a the spark that tips the whole increasingly shit 'neoliberal consensus' over the edge?

The war in Ukraine, or more accurately, Russia's behaviour, has accelarated the move away from fossile fuels.

There was a small news item yesterday that for a few hours, Greece was entirely powered by renewable energy. Obviously that is not the case long term yet, and the current crisis has led to re-emergence of coal mining etc, but it is moving jn the right direction.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,246
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #706 on: Today at 12:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 03:09:55 pm
https://www.theheatinghub.co.uk/articles/turn-down-the-boiler-flow-temperature

Save up to 12% in gas use, by turning down the 'flow' temperature

Can't vouch for the veracity of the claims here. I'm still testing it on my relatively new boiler. I thought heating at a lesser temperature would even out as you're potentially heating it for longer to get it upto optimum temperature. However it could be like driving in the motorway, 60 is the most efficient and anything above that would burn much more fuel, even though it'll get you to your distance slightly quicker
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,800
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #707 on: Today at 12:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:17:28 pm
Car?

I think some uncharged cars will be least of it if there are blackouts.

Sorry, yes car.
I imagine we're more likely to be headed to managed power reductions, rather than blackouts.  Ie hospitals and such like won't shut down. But maybe heavy incentives (offers you can't refuse) to cut back on electricity usage.  Like charging cars after 9pm for example.
Though maybe that's what they predicted before the last lot of blackouts.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,414
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #708 on: Today at 01:38:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:58:42 pm
Sorry, yes car.
I imagine we're more likely to be headed to managed power reductions, rather than blackouts.  Ie hospitals and such like won't shut down. But maybe heavy incentives (offers you can't refuse) to cut back on electricity usage.  Like charging cars after 9pm for example.
Though maybe that's what they predicted before the last lot of blackouts.
on the news this morning it said that if there are blackouts it will be between 4pm and 7pm so presumably outside of that time and you'll be fine
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,104
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #709 on: Today at 01:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:38:05 pm
on the news this morning it said that if there are blackouts it will be between 4pm and 7pm so presumably outside of that time and you'll be fine
usually around the time dinner is made i would imagine in a lot of houses

certainly is in mine
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #710 on: Today at 02:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:38:05 pm
on the news this morning it said that if there are blackouts it will be between 4pm and 7pm so presumably outside of that time and you'll be fine

Am I supposed to talk to my wife during this time? Christ.
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #711 on: Today at 02:14:42 pm »
I bought candles a week or so back.


This is what it has come to!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #712 on: Today at 03:15:26 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,800
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #713 on: Today at 03:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 02:12:11 pm
Am I supposed to talk to my wife during this time? Christ.
Could be interesting , you might find out she's lost her job at Woolworths :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 