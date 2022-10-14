People in North Wales, Cheshire and parts of Merseyside pay the highest rate for their electricity under the government's Energy Price Guarantee.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63205245
Paul Lewis is a decent journo but this is a poor analysis - for starters the fact that some areas are colder, darker and poorer than others means that regional energy use will always differ.
Government releases these figures every quarter and has done for years so the regional differences are hardly a revelation. You can check out the difference here going back to 2010 https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/annual-domestic-energy-price-statistics
A cursory glance at some of the data shows that has always been a 3-4p regional variation in unit costs (historically Northern Ireland always paid more although this seems to have become less pronounced in recent years - perhaps as a result of increased interconnector capacity with the mainland).
Electricity prices are made up of different components some of which are due to national factors others are more local - even living next door to Hinckley or Drax though doesn't mean you will get cheaper electricity.
Apart from the wholesale cost on the energy markets (which vary according to demand and projections in any given half hour period), there are grid balancing costs (which keep the lights on and stop substations blowing up) and network costs (charges for using the infrastructure which can vary according to time of day). All of the above will vary depending on the the way that supply and demand have matched in each region. On top of these are environmental and social costs (which have been instrumental in kick starting the wind and solar industries) as well as your electricity company's operating costs.
The massive increase in energy prices may well have exacerbated some of the local differences but I am not sure any effort has been made to try and tease any of this out and it isn't clear to me whether there is any basis for a claim of malpractice or systemic unfairness going on alongside the general mess that energy markets and the government are in at the moment.