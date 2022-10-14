« previous next »
Fuel price

redbyrdz

Re: Fuel price
October 14, 2022, 08:52:31 am
"Transport energy to where you live" - is there not a power station on Connah's Quay, right in the middle of that region they named?
PaulF

Re: Fuel price
October 14, 2022, 11:23:39 am
My geography is shit, but isn't there a nuclear power station in Morecambe, that's not too far is it?
reddebs

Re: Fuel price
October 14, 2022, 03:57:28 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 14, 2022, 08:52:31 am
"Transport energy to where you live" - is there not a power station on Connah's Quay, right in the middle of that region they named?

Yep and one of the biggest windfarms in Europe off the coast and several solar farms in North Wales and on Anglesey 🤷
Red Raw

Re: Fuel price
October 14, 2022, 04:58:51 pm
Quote from: Machae on October 14, 2022, 07:52:17 am
People in North Wales, Cheshire and parts of Merseyside pay the highest rate for their electricity under the government's Energy Price Guarantee.
...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63205245
Paul Lewis is a decent journo but this is a poor analysis - for starters the fact that some areas are colder, darker and poorer than others means that regional energy use will always differ.

Government releases these figures every quarter and has done for years so the regional differences are hardly a revelation. You can check out the difference here going back to 2010 https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/annual-domestic-energy-price-statistics

A cursory glance at some of the data shows that has always been a 3-4p regional variation in unit costs (historically Northern Ireland always paid more although this seems to have become less pronounced in recent years - perhaps as a result of increased interconnector capacity with the mainland).

Electricity prices are made up of different components some of which are due to national factors others are more local - even living next door to Hinckley or Drax though doesn't mean you will get cheaper electricity.

Apart from the wholesale cost on the energy markets (which vary according to demand and projections in any given half hour period), there are grid balancing costs (which keep the lights on and stop substations blowing up) and network costs (charges for using the infrastructure which can vary according to time of day). All of the above will vary depending on the the way that supply and demand have matched in each region. On top of these are environmental and social costs (which have been instrumental in kick starting the wind and solar industries) as well as your electricity company's operating costs.

The massive increase in energy prices may well have exacerbated some of the local differences but I am not sure any effort has been made to try and tease any of this out and it isn't clear to me whether there is any basis for a claim of malpractice or systemic unfairness going on alongside the general mess that energy markets and the government are in at the moment.
-Willo-

Re: Re: Fuel price
Today at 12:01:08 pm
Energy cap being scrapped in 6 months as opposed to 2 years now.

reddebs

Re: Fuel price
Today at 12:41:33 pm
So what's being scrapped then?

The price they can charge or the help they've put in place?

If it's the price does that mean it reverts to what they were expecting us to start paying in January or an even higher price?
Elmo!

Re: Fuel price
Today at 12:46:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:41:33 pm
So what's being scrapped then?

The price they can charge or the help they've put in place?

If it's the price does that mean it reverts to what they were expecting us to start paying in January or an even higher price?

I'm guessing it will go back to the old price cap set by Ofgem which is based on wholesale gas prices - the one that was projected to go up to around £3500 for an averag house in January (if I remember right).

Wholesale gas prices have been coming down so not sure what the latest projection is on what the Ofgem price cap would be.
Machae

Re: Fuel price
Today at 12:59:31 pm
Is it too simplistic to say that had they gone ahead with the windfall tax, it would've prevented a lot of the Economic mess that has befallen the Country with those shysters in charge
PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
Today at 01:12:27 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:46:07 pm
I'm guessing it will go back to the old price cap set by Ofgem which is based on wholesale gas prices - the one that was projected to go up to around £3500 for an averag house in January (if I remember right).

Wholesale gas prices have been coming down so not sure what the latest projection is on what the Ofgem price cap would be.
I'm guessing they are hoping winter is over by April and the cap will have seen us through the worst of it .And that prices will be 'bearable' by next winter.
reddebs

Re: Fuel price
Today at 01:28:38 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:46:07 pm
I'm guessing it will go back to the old price cap set by Ofgem which is based on wholesale gas prices - the one that was projected to go up to around £3500 for an averag house in January (if I remember right).

Wholesale gas prices have been coming down so not sure what the latest projection is on what the Ofgem price cap would be.

I thought it was £3500 now and around £6000 in January?
Elmo!

Re: Fuel price
Today at 01:31:18 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:28:38 pm
I thought it was £3500 now and around £6000 in January?

You're probably right. There were so many figures going around I can't remember. Point is in April when the price guarantee ends it will probably go back to that formula.
