I laughed at the suggestion that there might be powercuts this winter, a few months ago. Hadn't quite taken the utter incompetence of the British government into account.



The UK has flirted with this scenario for a while, as there has been warnings of this possibility over the past few years around the time that National Grid releases its annual winter outlook report. However, this feels different, because the war in Ukraine and Russia restricting gas supplies has a massive knock on effect affecting more than Britain.I think there are definitely a few factors that will influence things that National Grid has highlighted in its winter outlook report. The first scenario is if power cannot be imported from Europe. A drought-plagued summer has reduced production at a lot of European hydropower facilities. Norway has already imposed power export controls due to a lack of rainfall. France has issues with maintenance and upgrades to its nuclear generation facilities. The UK could import power from interconnectors with those countries, but they may be unable to export power due to facility issues. Also one of those interconnectors between Kent and France is not fully functional until 2023 due to fire that occurred in September 2021. I read something recently that this summer's heatwave apparently pushed the system to the brink with coal-fired plants and overseas interconnector cables plugging in the gap.The second scenario involves the possibility that gas supplies become so tight that the shortfall results in curbs on power plants and industrial users (presumably those on interruptible contracts).The fact that the UK government hasn't introduced a basic program of incentives and consumption reduction strategies is baffling. Other countries like France, Spain and Germany have done it. Granted, the German energy regulator recently announced that gas usage was actually higher last week than the previous four-year average shows that even voluntary measures have their limits, but it would at least get people to think about their consumption.