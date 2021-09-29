I caught the end of a news bulletin on the radio saying smart meter owners might be incentivised to use off peak electricity with a daily £10 payment if things get really bad.



Has anyone seen where our gas reserves are? I know we are way down on capacity, but surely we should be doing things like this now to make sure we have as much gas as possible ahead of the winter.

The cynic in me assumes Truss' mates own the coal fired stations and they will get a hefty premium to bring those online.



I don't think it's that deep or meaningful for Truss. Her bold statement that the UK wouldn't need to ration energy over the winter was straight out of the Johnson playbook of blind optimism in the face of grim reality. Focus groups have shown that people like optimistic politicians!Now that Truss has gone so hard on that she won't want to be seen to undermine herself so we're not even getting the most basic encouragement from our government to reduce our consumption. I've said it before and it still holds true, my local town centre shops are fully lit throughout the night, the council staff car park is empty at night but fully lit, the council building, church, museum etc. are all lit in an array of fancy patterns. We're not even grabbing the low hanging fruit when it comes to reducing consumption.