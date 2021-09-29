« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 18196 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #640 on: Today at 11:58:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:06:38 am
They say that, but I seem to have to replace them rather more often that that. I guess they are still waaay cheaper than the old type.
As I understand it, cheap ones often fail because of crap electronics and construction. The other thing which makes a big difference (and is a connected issue) is - if you can - dim the LEDs. They will last much longer (especially if cheap).

A quick Google turns up this:

https://www.brandonindustries.com/increase-the-lifespan-of-your-leds/

The above includes a tip about habitually letting the LEDs fully cool down before turning on again - I did not know about that. Apparently, it makes a huge difference. Using a dimmer switch might provide more marginal benefits, but will not harm and reduces electricity consumption.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Crumble

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #641 on: Today at 12:36:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:06:38 am
They say that, but I seem to have to replace them rather more often that that. I guess they are still waaay cheaper than the old type.

I remember reading that the actual LED component would last virtually forever, but the electronics around it are designed to fail after 5 years of typical use. This way we have to keep on buying new bulbs.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #642 on: Today at 01:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:58:48 am
As I understand it, cheap ones often fail because of crap electronics and construction. The other thing which makes a big difference (and is a connected issue) is - if you can - dim the LEDs. They will last much longer (especially if cheap).

A quick Google turns up this:

https://www.brandonindustries.com/increase-the-lifespan-of-your-leds/

The above includes a tip about habitually letting the LEDs fully cool down before turning on again - I did not know about that. Apparently, it makes a huge difference. Using a dimmer switch might provide more marginal benefits, but will not harm and reduces electricity consumption.
If anybody goes down the route of dimming their LEDs make sure you have a compatible dimmer switch.  When we swapped ours over we had an annoying buzzing that got louder the more they were dimmed.  My cousin is a sparky and spotted the problem straightaway but it's better to fit the right kit in the first place than have to swap it afterwards.
Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #643 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm »
I caught the end of a news bulletin on the radio saying smart meter owners might be incentivised to use off peak electricity with a daily £10 payment if things get really bad.

Has anyone seen where our gas reserves are? I know we are way down on capacity, but surely we should be doing things like this now to make sure we have as much gas as possible ahead of the winter.
The cynic in me assumes Truss' mates own the coal fired stations and they will get a hefty premium to bring those online.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #644 on: Today at 01:56:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:42:59 pm
I caught the end of a news bulletin on the radio saying smart meter owners might be incentivised to use off peak electricity with a daily £10 payment if things get really bad.

Has anyone seen where our gas reserves are? I know we are way down on capacity, but surely we should be doing things like this now to make sure we have as much gas as possible ahead of the winter.
The cynic in me assumes Truss' mates own the coal fired stations and they will get a hefty premium to bring those online.
I don't think it's that deep or meaningful for Truss.  Her bold statement that the UK wouldn't need to ration energy over the winter was straight out of the Johnson playbook of blind optimism in the face of grim reality.  Focus groups have shown that people like optimistic politicians!

Now that Truss has gone so hard on that she won't want to be seen to undermine herself so we're not even getting the most basic encouragement from our government to reduce our consumption.  I've said it before and it still holds true, my local town centre shops are fully lit throughout the night, the council staff car park is empty at night but fully lit, the council building, church, museum etc. are all lit in an array of fancy patterns.  We're not even grabbing the low hanging fruit when it comes to reducing consumption.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #645 on: Today at 02:14:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:42:59 pm
Has anyone seen where our gas reserves are? I know we are way down on capacity, but surely we should be doing things like this now to make sure we have as much gas as possible ahead of the winter.

The UK's gas storage reserves are pitifully low compared to other nations, particularly given it is one of the most gas intensive countries in Europe. As a result in a cold snap the UK will be more reliant on the spot market (purchasing gas on an as needs basis albeit at a higher price).

UK currently has 9.8 TWh of gas storage capacity. It had significantly more before the Rough gas storage facility was closed. Today, its capacity is only slightly bigger than Denmark's (9.23 TWh). The EU nations were required to fill-up their storage facilities to at least 80% by November. Even Latvia, which the most recent figures (52.9%) suggest is not near that figure, has more in reserve right now than the UK has in terms of total capacity.

Some EU countries by comparison with greater gas storage capacity

Latvia - 24.07 TWh
France  - 132.61 TWh
Spain - 35.25 TWh
Italy - 193.44 TWh
Romania - 32.79 TWh
Slovakia 36.05 TWh
Germany - 244.72 TWh
Austria - 95.55 TWh
Hungary - 67.70 TWh
Czech Rep - 43.77 TWh
Netherlands - 138.99 TWh
Poland - 36.41 TWh

Source: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/infographics/gas-storage-capacity/
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:17 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #646 on: Today at 03:36:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:14:19 pm
The UK's gas storage reserves are pitifully low compared to other nations, particularly given it is one of the most gas intensive countries in Europe. As a result in a cold snap the UK will be more reliant on the spot market (purchasing gas on an as needs basis albeit at a higher price).

UK currently has 9.8 TWh of gas storage capacity. It had significantly more before the Rough gas storage facility was closed. Today, its capacity is only slightly bigger than Denmark's (9.23 TWh). The EU nations were required to fill-up their storage facilities to at least 80% by November. Even Latvia, which the most recent figures (52.9%) suggest is not near that figure, has more in reserve right now than the UK has in terms of total capacity.

Some EU countries by comparison with greater gas storage capacity

Latvia - 24.07 TWh
France  - 132.61 TWh
Spain - 35.25 TWh
Italy - 193.44 TWh
Romania - 32.79 TWh
Slovakia 36.05 TWh
Germany - 244.72 TWh
Austria - 95.55 TWh
Hungary - 67.70 TWh
Czech Rep - 43.77 TWh
Netherlands - 138.99 TWh
Poland - 36.41 TWh

Source: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/infographics/gas-storage-capacity/


et's remember that Rough was closed by Centrica because it needed to be refurbished and Centrica didn't want to use any of its huge profits (it made £328m profit in 2017) to do it. It whined to the government, demanding the taxpayer paid the bill. May's government refused and gave it permission to close.

Now we're all fucked. Except the Centrica bosses, who will have had bonuses paid on the basis of the profit. And Centrica shareholders, who got to scoop  fatter dividend.

Online redbyrdz

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #647 on: Today at 03:41:55 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:14:19 pm
The UK's gas storage reserves are pitifully low compared to other nations, particularly given it is one of the most gas intensive countries in Europe. As a result in a cold snap the UK will be more reliant on the spot market (purchasing gas on an as needs basis albeit at a higher price).

UK currently has 9.8 TWh of gas storage capacity. It had significantly more before the Rough gas storage facility was closed. Today, its capacity is only slightly bigger than Denmark's (9.23 TWh). The EU nations were required to fill-up their storage facilities to at least 80% by November. Even Latvia, which the most recent figures (52.9%) suggest is not near that figure, has more in reserve right now than the UK has in terms of total capacity.

Some EU countries by comparison with greater gas storage capacity

Latvia - 24.07 TWh
France  - 132.61 TWh
Spain - 35.25 TWh
Italy - 193.44 TWh
Romania - 32.79 TWh
Slovakia 36.05 TWh
Germany - 244.72 TWh
Austria - 95.55 TWh
Hungary - 67.70 TWh
Czech Rep - 43.77 TWh
Netherlands - 138.99 TWh
Poland - 36.41 TWh

Source: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/infographics/gas-storage-capacity/


I laughed at the suggestion that there might be powercuts this winter, a few months ago. Hadn't quite taken the utter incompetence of the British government into account. ::)
Truss has apparently banned any warning about potential gas shortages.
