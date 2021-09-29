They say that, but I seem to have to replace them rather more often that that. I guess they are still waaay cheaper than the old type.



As I understand it, cheap ones often fail because of crap electronics and construction. The other thing which makes a big difference (and is a connected issue) is - if you can - dim the LEDs. They will last much longer (especially if cheap).A quick Google turns up this:The above includes a tip about habitually letting the LEDs fully cool down before turning on again - I did not know about that. Apparently, it makes a huge difference. Using a dimmer switch might provide more marginal benefits, but will not harm and reduces electricity consumption.