Was listening to an interesting debate about the wider impacts of this cap freeze.



Obviously by making the energy companies take out the loans shunts the liability off the Treasury 'balance sheet'. But the government guaranteeing the loans doesn't fool financial markets.



The impact is likely to be more downward pressure on Sterling. Which will make higher interest rates more likely.



If they'd have funded it through a windfall tax on the profiteering energy companies, that wouldn't have been a problem.



Peston and his analyst were making that same point last night. They also thought it would inevitably lead to house prices falling (although nothing else has managed to pop that implausible bubble) and how that would play out badly with traditional Tory voters. If Truss is the deep-thinking mathematician we're led to believe she is I find it hard to believe she couldn't have worked all that out. I guess this is the outcome of running your mouth off to appeal to the swivel-eyed loons and then not wanting to appear weak by backtracking on those comments.Jeremy C*nt was just revelling in, in his view, the Tories out-Labouring Labour. Jess Phillips called him out on how they were paying for it and that if Labour had tried that they would have been pilloried for it. Also, apparently, Hunt is a centrist Tory and a moderate. His words, not mine.