Yeah, I should have made clear I was referring to demand for electricity (not overall energy demand).



My point was that we're going to need a huge increase in the amount of electricity we generate in the UK. How do we make up the very sizeable shortfall?



I've never had opposition to wind turbines, but they're becoming ubiquitous. I don't want to see them every time I go to the seaside, no matter where that may be. Even the most ambitious estimates of tidal reckon perhaps up to 30gw.



Home solar-generation would help a good proportion, but not every home is suitable for that (far from it).



I think, if we insist on a low-GHG/non-fossil-fuel solution, then a substantial increase in nuclear power needs to be in the equation.



If you are interested in the how generation is expected to evolve you can browse the National Grid Future Energy Scenarios (FES). The main report is a bit of a beast at nearly 400 pages but it is quite accessible and is regularly updated: https://www.nationalgrideso.com/document/264421/download - the main electricity section starts on p252.Offshore wind and solar do most of the heavy lifting, facilitated with increased storage and use of interconnectors. Nuclear will more than likely increase but it won't dominate. The maximum capacity envisaged is around 15 GW (about 2-3 GW above UK peak nuclear in the mid 90s) but could be as low as 8 GW (roughly where we are now). Biomass in the 2030s gets carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the 2050s and there is a role for hydrogen (mostly industrial). Fossil fuels are all but elimated with a just small amount of gas (with CCS) remaining.The FES scenarios can be taken as illustrative rather than prescriptive as they are subject to political interventions but this at least gives an informed picture of how the energy system can evolve from the people that operate it. As I have no doubt said previously, the main barriers we face are political rather than technical.