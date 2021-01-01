

On the bolded bit, electrifying heat and tranport are big challenges and will require structural and market changes and additional storage but we are not just adding to demand - we are switching to different energy vectors. In terms of overall quantities of energy there are some direct wins for electrification here.



For example electric heat pumps (properly installed) will provide three or four units of heat with one unit of electricity. If fossil fuels provide all the electricity at 30-40% efficiency (steam cycle efficiency) this is a something of a zero sum game but as more electricity is derived from non-fossil sources we need less primary energy to meet the same heat demand.



There are also gains with electrifying transport - internal combustion engines waste a lot of energy via heat and friction. A reasonably efficient petrol car doing about 43 mpg translates in energy terms to 60 kWh/100km. A electric car has no gearbox and a motor that is about 95% efficient and will manage 20-30 kWh/100km making it 2 to 3 times more efficient in energy terms.



It is also the case that the electrical efficiency of appliances continues to improve (by approximately 12% every 10 years) and UK electricty demand has actually been falling since 2005 despite the increases in the amount of gadgetry and telly size in our homes.



National Grid are reasonably confident that changes can be accommodated and produce net zero scenarios up to 2050. The most ambitious secenario from an electrification point of view sees annual electricity increase from 294 TWh in 2021 to 710 TWh in 2050 but over the same period annual gas use plummets from 878 TWh to just 27 TWh (there are also modest contributions from bioenergy and hydrogen). Other scenarios provide net zero options based on varying the speed of decarbonisation and the level of consumer engagement.



Yeah, I should have made clear I was referring to demand for electricity (not overall energy demand).My point was that we're going to need a huge increase in the amount of electricity we generate in the UK. How do we make up the very sizeable shortfall?I've never had opposition to wind turbines, but they're becoming ubiquitous. I don't want to see them every time I go to the seaside, no matter where that may be. Even the most ambitious estimates of tidal reckon perhaps up to 30gw.Home solar-generation would help a good proportion, but not every home is suitable for that (far from it).I think, if we insist on a low-GHG/non-fossil-fuel solution, then a substantial increase in nuclear power needs to be in the equation.