« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 11115 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:34:18 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 12:26:42 pm
I already pay over £2500 Will mine be reduced?
Don'tknow if you're serious or not, but the headline figure is misleading. The price cap actually refers to the maximum they can charge per unit for gas and leccy as well as the maximum standing charge.

The headline figures are just average use x the charge per unit plus standing charge.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,743
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm

On the bolded bit, electrifying heat and tranport are big challenges and will require structural and market changes and additional storage but we are not just adding to demand - we are switching to different energy vectors. In terms of overall quantities of energy there are some direct wins for electrification here.

For example electric heat pumps (properly installed) will provide three or four units of heat with one unit of electricity. If fossil fuels provide all the electricity at 30-40% efficiency (steam cycle efficiency) this is a something of a zero sum game but as more electricity is derived from non-fossil sources we need less primary energy to meet the same heat demand.

There are also gains with electrifying transport - internal combustion engines waste a lot of energy via heat and friction. A reasonably efficient petrol car doing about 43 mpg translates in energy terms to 60 kWh/100km. A electric car has no gearbox and a motor that is about 95% efficient and will manage 20-30 kWh/100km making it 2 to 3 times more efficient in energy terms.

It is also the case that the electrical efficiency of appliances continues to improve (by approximately 12% every 10 years) and UK electricty demand has actually been falling since 2005 despite the increases in the amount of gadgetry and telly size in our homes.

National Grid are reasonably confident that changes can be accommodated and produce net zero scenarios up to 2050. The most ambitious secenario from an electrification point of view sees annual electricity increase from 294 TWh in 2021 to 710 TWh in 2050 but over the same period annual gas use plummets from 878 TWh to just 27 TWh (there are also modest contributions from bioenergy and hydrogen). Other scenarios provide net zero options based on varying the speed of decarbonisation and the level of consumer engagement.


Yeah, I should have made clear I was referring to demand for electricity (not overall energy demand).

My point was that we're going to need a huge increase in the amount of electricity we generate in the UK. How do we make up the very sizeable shortfall?

I've never had opposition to wind turbines, but they're becoming ubiquitous. I don't want to see them every time I go to the seaside, no matter where that may be. Even the most ambitious estimates of tidal reckon perhaps up to 30gw.

Home solar-generation would help a good proportion, but not every home is suitable for that (far from it).

I think, if we insist on a low-GHG/non-fossil-fuel solution, then a substantial increase in nuclear power needs to be in the equation.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #482 on: Today at 02:43:05 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-62832029
PM will explore energy market reform to cut bills

...

The government will ask renewable and nuclear generators to take up new 10 or 15-year contracts at fixed prices well below the current rates, sources familiar with the discussions say.
Does this sound like a good thing?

I'm not disputing the idea of detaching nuclear and renewable electricity generators from gas generators - that's a very sensible idea that I'm surprised wasn't already the case.  Fixing 10 or 15-year contracts now though seems like we're going to end up paying above market rates for electricity for potentially a decade.

My main concern is that a short-term cut is going to be very attractive to the new government and the generators are going to exploit that.  If that is the case I'm not even sure the government will care as if it is proven to be a bad call it won't be until well after the next GE that it becomes evident.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,743
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:45:55 pm »
Was listening to an interesting debate about the wider impacts of this cap freeze.

Obviously by making the energy companies take out the loans shunts the liability off the Treasury 'balance sheet'. But the government guaranteeing the loans doesn't fool financial markets.

The impact is likely to be more downward pressure on Sterling. Which will make higher interest rates more likely.

If they'd have funded it through a windfall tax on the profiteering energy companies, that wouldn't have been a problem.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 