For me it's a combination of:



Large household because my parents with us, so thereís 6 of us in the house.

Thereís always someone at home

We live in a detached house

Some poor design decisions when we bought and did up the house.

As I have said on here many times Mrs WLR doesnít consider the heating on unless itís at 23c

We never really made much effort to conserve energy until this April.





My annual electricity usage is 23,000 kWh, electricity is 4,600





she sounds like my missus, thermostat always higher than it should be, we have a constant battle with her turning it up and me turning it down, hopefully it will be different this winter. She also likes the heating on when she gets out of bedz fortunately she can't make sense of the timer!Wow our electricity usage is around 9000 KW for the year, so can understand why your bill is so high. I have tried to cut usage a bit but it's difficult WFH.Our gas usage is approximately 2900 KW per year for heating, water and a gas hob, although awaiting a new one of those as discovered a few weeks ago at our Annual Service that it was leaking gas! Since that was switched off our usage has plummeted.Our water bill is £37 a month now, when son was at home it was £60, so get where you are coming from with a large family