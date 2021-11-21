« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..  (Read 2398 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,835
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #120 on: Today at 10:29:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:00:51 am
Just had a very long, reasonably well written email from SSE explaining the revised which theyve obviously had ready to go for when this latest hike was raised. Theyre pinning a lot of it on the Government.  Lots of links to 3rd parties who can help if struggling to pay etc but still no real concrete plan for those who just cant pay it.

From their email:


The Government needs to do even more
Back in May, we welcomed the Governments announcement of support for energy customers. But after a further increase in energy prices, this is unfortunately now not enough.

Weve been working together with other suppliers and the Government on a solution that would freeze household energy bills around the price cap level and spread the cost over a longer period. This has wide energy industry support, and were ready to get to work with the new Prime Minister in early September.

Just technical pedantry but your actual supplier is OVO. They bought SSE's retail division a while back but they still use SSE branding for existing customers. SSE now jsut focus on energy production and distribution.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #121 on: Today at 10:31:07 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:17:35 am
Thanks Nick.  In the absence of the government doing anything right now it's good to know their might be something on the horizon.

Dont have much faith in the government to do the right thing but in theory its surely a quick win for whoever the new PM is to try and do something on this as one of the first things they do. Pissing in the wind probably but who knows.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #122 on: Today at 10:31:45 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:29:23 am
Just technical pedantry but your actual supplier is OVO. They bought SSE's retail division a while back but they still use SSE branding for existing customers. SSE now jsut focus on energy production and distribution.

They mentioned that further down the email (you pedant). :D
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,835
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #123 on: Today at 10:35:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:31:45 am
They mentioned that further down the email (you pedant). :D

Just wanted to point it our because I've seen other SSE/OVO customers rant online about how much profit SSE made last year and yet still charging people a fortune, when in fact OVO actually made a loss.
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,231
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:36:41 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:52:39 am
Im with Octopus and they havent offered me anything, ever in terms of a fixed price deal  :butt

Log in to your account and any offers should show under Change my Tariff
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:52:19 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:24:29 am
And don't forget the corporation and other promised tax cuts from our most likely future leader!  We'll be rolling in money  ::)

The £400 is of course welcome but it's so blunt.  It takes no account of household size, property size/type/age, medical conditions etc.  When I used to live by myself in a flat that £400 would have pretty much covered all my utilities for the year (granted that was before the prices went through the roof).

It seems as though they will provide additional targeted help to the lowest income households and pensioners but, from a purely selfish view, that doesn't help me or mine at all.

Due to moving for jobs a few years ago, we have 2 properties (we kept our owned home and rent in the new place) which we will receive the £400 for on both properties. Our owned property usage is minimal (maybe 5-7 weeks a year usage) and we will get the £400 on it regardless, even if our usage is below £400 for the year. It will be welcome as it will help across the combined cost, but as you say it's far too blunt to say 'here, have £400 to help' regardless of circumstances.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,639
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:54:08 am »
https://www.thedailymash.co.uk/politics/how-the-government-could-deal-with-the-energy-crisis-but-wont-20220826224958?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1661504970

How the government could deal with the energy crisis, but won't

RISING energy prices are crippling Britain, with millions in poverty and small businesses closing. Here are six things the government could do but wont.

Nationalise an energy company

Theyll be going bust soon enough because nobody can afford to pay them, so it would be easy to step in, take over and set up a state-owned company that supplies energy without profit. But the Tories wont because it would be a betrayal of Thatcher. Thats more unthinkable than going back to medieval times without electricity or hot water.

Invest in insulation

Households spend too much on energy because theyre inefficiently insulated. Subsidising wall and roof insulation would cut energy bills and reduce carbon emissions. But the Tories wont because its your choice as an individual to have bad insulation if you like and Insulate Britain were hippies.

Freeze the price cap

If the price cap rises whenever prices do, its not a f**king price cap. Freezing it would get millions of households through the winter and force energy companies to reconsider their plan of rampant profits now. But the Tories wont, because restricting profiteering is what Stalin did.

Invest in renewables

The cost of renewable energy hasnt gone up. Putin cant cut off wind or tides. Investing money in that, rather than trusting energy giants crossed-fingers promise to do it, would ensure that the lights stayed on. But the Tories wont because GB News doesnt like wind turbines.

Invest in nuclear

Nuclear power is basically glowing rocks that pump out infinite energy. Theres a strong argument for taking advantage, despite the dangers. Building nuclear power plants would provide for generations to come, but the Tories wont because its expensive and hard and weve asked China to build one but theyre dragging their feet.

Subsidise solar panels

Theres nothing more individual and entrepreneurial than turning your own home into an energy producer. Imagine, thousands of little power companies lining the suburbs of Britain, each as self-sufficient as the country was meant to be post-Brexit. But the Tories wont because theyre pricks.
Logged
AAAaaardvarks!!! Advance!!

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,507
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #127 on: Today at 11:23:09 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:24:29 am
And don't forget the corporation and other promised tax cuts from our most likely future leader!  We'll be rolling in money  ::)

The £400 is of course welcome but it's so blunt.  It takes no account of household size, property size/type/age, medical conditions etc.  When I used to live by myself in a flat that £400 would have pretty much covered all my utilities for the year (granted that was before the prices went through the roof).

It seems as though they will provide additional targeted help to the lowest income households and pensioners but, from a purely selfish view, that doesn't help me or mine at all.

Im in the same boat, I cant plead poverty in normal circumstances, but energy bills of £6k a year, rising to £8-10k next year and I will definitely be able to plead poverty unless I decide to make my children and parents freeze.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,967
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #128 on: Today at 11:35:35 am »
Martin Lewis is doing his rounds today and is very emotional. He is trying his best to help people.

Should be noted that he doesn't take any fees for his appearances and if he does get one that he donates it to charity.

Interesting that he hasn't tried to fight against the 'Dont Pay' movement (though he did say those that take that path would risk issues with credit rating, being forced onto a prepaid meter and possible legal action).

Says that he begs the new prime minister to do something. But it will cost billions.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #129 on: Today at 11:36:54 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:54:47 am

My wife has started to unplug EVERYTHING that could use power at the end of the day. TV no longer on stand by. I`m not looking forward to the freezing shower room first thing in the morning.
that's sensible, I've been doing it for a while, the only thing left on are the fridge freezer. I've reduced the amount of time our hot water is heated, 45 minutes in the morning and 30 minutes at night, used to be two hours.

I'm luckier than most as I am well paid but no idea how this plays out as pretty much every penny we earn is accounted for. Suspect our local curry house is going to have to say goodbye to our regular Friday night takeaway
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #130 on: Today at 11:43:23 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:19:03 am
Just read up on this and to be fair I forgot about it, £66 a month ish will certainly help for a few months.

It isn't enough but its more than I thought 10 mins ago so there's that.
they'll have to at least double that, the problem is I suspect they will increase what they offer to the poorest in society (quite rightly by the way) but I can't see them doing much for those who take nothing in some form of benefits.

They might offer some additional assistance to those below certsin income levels but suspect the middle income earners will just have to suffer, unless it affects potential Tory voters of course!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #131 on: Today at 11:45:40 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 09:22:52 am
My leccy supplier (Octopus) are offering me £120 per month on a fixed rate for the next 12 months, our direct debit is usually £74 per month (doesnt include gas) - is there any good reason not to take that deal considering the scope for more increases in Spring?
snap their hand off, but check what the actual rates are if it's below or around the new rates that they have issued today then you would be mad not to take it

Not sure why they are offering you this though
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,835
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:46:54 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:36:54 am
that's sensible, I've been doing it for a while, the only thing left on are the fridge freezer. I've reduced the amount of time our hot water is heated, 45 minutes in the morning and 30 minutes at night, used to be two hours.

I'm luckier than most as I am well paid but no idea how this plays out as pretty much every penny we earn is accounted for. Suspect our local curry house is going to have to say goodbye to our regular Friday night takeaway

I read recently, I think on a thread on Reddit discussing same issue, that OLED TVs do not handle being switched off at the wall well, as they do some processes while in standby that help maintain the screen and make it last longer. And Smart TVs these days use so little electricity when in standby it's negligible even with the new costs.

Also if you still have ADSL broadband, turning your router off is a bad idea, as it forces the router to renegotiate speeds every time it boots up and it could slow it down.

ANother thing I read was that someone had measured the standby usage of the Sky Q box and it is pretty horrendous so good idea to switch those off.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #133 on: Today at 11:49:21 am »
How are you guys getting the info as all I've had is an internal message in the app saying they'll let me know my revised prices between 6th-9th September?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,967
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #134 on: Today at 11:50:38 am »
When I moved in with my missus one habit she had which I never thought about before was whenever we cooked anything in the oven she would always leave it open a crack when we were finished with it. Never realised why until I asked her and she said when she was growing up her mum always left it open because it heated up the kitchen (and that side of the house) without the need to have the radiator on.

We'll be doing that a lot more this winter.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,835
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:52:22 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:50:38 am
When I moved in with my missus one habit she had which I never thought about before was whenever we cooked anything in the oven she would always leave it open a crack when we were finished with it. Never realised why until I asked her and she said when she was growing up her mum always left it open because it heated up the kitchen (and that side of the house) without the need to have the radiator on.

We'll be doing that a lot more this winter.

I've started doing this, for that reason, but also if you just turn it off, the fan keeps going for ages until it cools down. If you leave it open it cools down much quicker and the fan goes off quicker.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,507
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:56:17 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:35:35 am
Martin Lewis is doing his rounds today and is very emotional. He is trying his best to help people.

Should be noted that he doesn't take any fees for his appearances and if he does get one that he donates it to charity.

Interesting that he hasn't tried to fight against the 'Dont Pay' movement (though he did say those that take that path would risk issues with credit rating, being forced onto a prepaid meter and possible legal action).

Says that he begs the new prime minister to do something. But it will cost billions.

Yeah, I saw him TV earlier, the guy needs to take a break for his own sanity, he cant carry the weight of the country on his own shoulders, hell just end up breaking down sooner or later.

The numbers are scary to try and protect everyone from this, your looking at numbers in the region of what the government spends on major departments, one report even mentioned what is spent on the NHS.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:58:50 am »
Ill be heating just my living room/dining room as Ive got a log burner.No doubt the price of logs as gone through the roof.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,507
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #138 on: Today at 11:59:39 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:49:21 am
How are you guys getting the info as all I've had is an internal message in the app saying they'll let me know my revised prices between 6th-9th September?

Its all over the news
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:46:54 am
I read recently, I think on a thread on Reddit discussing same issue, that OLED TVs do not handle being switched off at the wall well, as they do some processes while in standby that help maintain the screen and make it last longer. And Smart TVs these days use so little electricity when in standby it's negligible even with the new costs.

Also if you still have ADSL broadband, turning your router off is a bad idea, as it forces the router to renegotiate speeds every time it boots up and it could slow it down.

ANother thing I read was that someone had measured the standby usage of the Sky Q box and it is pretty horrendous so good idea to switch those off.
thanks for that, definitely helps, forgot about my router I do leave that on too, it's FTTP (1gb) not sure if that makes a difference.

I'm going to be ditching our final Sky subscription when the contract ends, can't justify paying £60 a month to watch and record a few programmes, will keep Netflix and Prime for now and stick with IPTV and Plex for the rest.  The missus has been resistant but she's finally agreed to it, now all I need her to do is stop spending money oine shopping and we should be good!! 😢
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:03:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:49:21 am
How are you guys getting the info as all I've had is an internal message in the app saying they'll let me know my revised prices between 6th-9th September?

This is the full email I got Debs. Doesnt reveal much about new pricing, and lots of open ended stuff but they do provide some further info which may be useful. The obvious answer is dont make me pay it then but I suppose theyre at least paying lip service to helping. And sounds like theyre still waiting on answers from the Government too (no hurry). Doesnt offer a load of answers but does at least give a bit of context and some helpful links. Assume its similar for most providers:

Sorry, its pretty long!

Quote
Energy prices are rising: the latest information and how we can help
 
Energy prices are rising from 1 October and were here to support you. Weve explained everything below, but you can also read the full details online including information about available support. If youre struggling to pay your energy bills, please get in touch with us.
 
Hello Nick,
You will have heard a lot about rising energy costs recently, which we know can be really unsettling. Ofgem, the UKs energy regulator, has just announced another significant rise in energy prices from 1 October.

Were writing to share everything you need to know  including the support available from the Government and from us  to help you prepare for this winter.
Whats been announced and what it means
Part of Ofgems job is to set the price that energy suppliers, like us, can charge customers on a standard variable tariff. This is the price cap. Unfortunately, energy prices are rising for everyone and right now there are few, if any, energy deals that are meaningfully cheaper than standard variable tariffs protected by the price cap.

To be clear, your prices arent changing today  the price cap will come into effect from 1 October. Well be writing to you again in September to explain how the prices on your standard variable tariff will be rising.
Why were in an energy crisis
Renewable energy has come a long way recently, but the world still depends on fossil fuels like oil and gas. The price of these can rise and fall quickly. As the world came out of the pandemic last year, increasing demand for oil and gas started pushing up the global price of energy. In February, Russias invasion of Ukraine made a difficult situation even worse.

Before 2022, Europe got more than a third of its gas from Russia, but this year, Russia has almost completely stopped selling gas to Europe. This means the price of energy across Europe is almost 10 times what it was a year ago.

We believe that cheaper renewable power is the future. But right now, there isnt enough of it to stop the UK from relying on expensive gas and oil for power generation. This is made worse by the fact that the UK has a single price for all its electricity, renewable or fossil-fuel  so the price of electricity is tied to the rising price of gas.

This clearly doesnt work in the interests of UK energy customers. While the Government is looking into this, the fact is, energy prices aren't going to come down in time for winter.
The Government needs to do even more
Back in May, we welcomed the Governments announcement of support for energy customers. But after a further increase in energy prices, this is unfortunately now not enough.

Weve been working together with other suppliers and the Government on a solution that would freeze household energy bills around the price cap level and spread the cost over a longer period. This has wide energy industry support, and were ready to get to work with the new Prime Minister in early September.
SSE Energy Services is an energy supplier, not a generator
SSE Energy Services was bought by OVO Energy from SSE plc in 2020 and your service is looked after by OVO, as part of the OVO family.

At OVO, we dont generate electricity or produce natural gas. This means, unlike the generators, we arent benefitting from the increase in energy prices. In fact, were the only major UK energy company that works this way.

When we launched in 2009, we were founded by energy customers who decided there was a better way. We didnt want to be a traditional energy company  so we set out with a goal to make energy cheaper, greener and simpler, for everyone.

We challenged the big, traditional energy companies to be more transparent about the prices they charged. Over the last 13 years, weve seen a lot of change. Not all good, but for the most part, its better. Our competitors have raised their game, theres more choice, and customers are now protected by Ofgems price cap.

But the market remains broken in other ways  so were still campaigning hard to make the energy system work better for customers.

We need to reform the wholesale market. We need more renewable energy. We need to invest much, much more into the energy efficiency of our homes. Only then can we start to break the UKs dependence on gas and exposure to its cost. However, this wont happen overnight  and we know millions of people need help right now.
Help available this winter
The cost of energy is going up all over the world  and prices in the UK will soon follow. We speak to over 250,000 customers on the phone every week, so we know the stress and worry this is already causing, and how many people will face genuine difficulties paying their bills this winter. But there are ways to get support if you need it.
icon savings   
Energy Bills Support Scheme
All households in Great Britain with an electricity supply are getting a £400 discount from the Government to help with the rising cost of energy bills. This is made up of 6 monthly instalments  £66 in October and November, then £67 every month until March. You dont need to apply for this, or pay it back. Head to our website for the latest updates.
icon renewable heating   
Government Cost of Living Payment
Over 8 million eligible low-income households were automatically paid £326 from July. A second payment of £324 is coming in the autumn.
 
   If you receive tax credits, youll get your first payment of £326 in September 2022, followed by a second payment in the winter
   If you receive a qualifying disability benefit, the Government has said youll receive a £150 payment from 20th September 2022
   All pensioner households will receive a £300 payment as a top-up to their annual Winter Fuel Payment due across November and December
If you think youre eligible and havent received one of these government payments, you can report a missing cost of living payment online.
How were going to support you
However you pay for your energy, extra support is on its way. Well soon be announcing details of OVOs Customer Support Package. A substantial set of measures to help our customers with a real and immediate need this winter. Heres what itll include:
icon savings   Direct Debit relief and payment holidays for customers really struggling to pay for their energy
icon renewable heating   Dedicated support for our customers in the most financial difficulty from a highly-trained team, including support for those in financial difficulty for the first time
icon renewable heating   A range of free and heavily discounted products and services for customers, like smart thermostats, boiler servicing and electric blankets  prioritised for those most in need
Well be updating our website in September with the full details, including how you can benefit.

Were also working with partners like MoneySavingExpert, StepChange, and National Energy Action to make sure the industry as a whole works together to help people who need it most.

However, given the scale of the problem, only the Government can provide the right level of support to make a difference.
If youre struggling to pay your bills
As always, we want you to get in touch. We can help you in these ways:
   Payment plans tailored to your financial situation, to help you spread the cost of whats owed over time. Find out more here.
   Practical energy efficiency tips that could help lower your bills moving forward.
   Practical advice on energy debt and where to find free, independent advice from other organisations and charities.
We can also make sure youre getting all the financial support you might be entitled to:
   The Warm Home Discount Scheme which is closed for this winter but reopens in November 2022 for support by March 2023
   The Governments Cold Weather Payment
   The Governments Winter Fuel Payment
 
Well do everything we can to support you
For many, times are going to be really tough. Well do everything we can to support you this winter, and we wont stop pushing for a fairer, cheaper energy system.

For our customers who need to get in touch with us, we really appreciate all your patience at a very busy time for our care teams. Theyre working tirelessly to support you  with many of our people going through the same things. Using your online account or our app to manage your energy account will help our teams speak to those who need our help most.

We know this has been a lot to take in and we hope its been helpful. Were on a mission to transform energy, so giving your thoughts here can help us do that. Wed really appreciate it.
Thanks,

The SSE Energy Services Team
Part of the OVO family
Important dates for you to know
26 August:   Ofgems new price cap announcement
1 September:   Well announce details of OVOs Customer Support Package for customers struggling to pay their bills
5 September:   New Prime Minister announced
First 2 weeks of September:   Well write to you about what the price cap will mean for your energy prices
1 October:   If you dont have a smart meter, you can send us a meter reading online right up until 1 October. This will bring your energy account up to date before your prices change
1 October:   New price cap comes into effect
October 2022 - March 2023:   Youll receive monthly payments under the Governments Energy Bills Support Scheme.

Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:03:57 pm »
Whilst there is an energy crisis, the government are missing in action! Useless wankers
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:08:13 pm »
My account is £500 in credit, they have put my direct debit back to £150 a month after I requested it but my electricity is still showing and being charged at the fixed rate that expired in November 2020 (as discussed in the Fuel Prices thread)


I'm staying schtum
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,835
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:00:40 pm
thanks for that, definitely helps, forgot about my router I do leave that on too, it's FTTP (1gb) not sure if that makes a difference.

I'm going to be ditching our final Sky subscription when the contract ends, can't justify paying £60 a month to watch and record a few programmes, will keep Netflix and Prime for now and stick with IPTV and Plex for the rest.  The missus has been resistant but she's finally agreed to it, now all I need her to do is stop spending money oine shopping and we should be good!! 😢

FTTP will be fine, it's just the old ADSL copper broadband that works in that way.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 