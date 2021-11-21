RISING energy prices are crippling Britain, with millions in poverty and small businesses closing. Here are six things the government could do but wont.Nationalise an energy companyTheyll be going bust soon enough because nobody can afford to pay them, so it would be easy to step in, take over and set up a state-owned company that supplies energy without profit. But the Tories wont because it would be a betrayal of Thatcher. Thats more unthinkable than going back to medieval times without electricity or hot water.Invest in insulationHouseholds spend too much on energy because theyre inefficiently insulated. Subsidising wall and roof insulation would cut energy bills and reduce carbon emissions. But the Tories wont because its your choice as an individual to have bad insulation if you like and Insulate Britain were hippies.Freeze the price capIf the price cap rises whenever prices do, its not a f**king price cap. Freezing it would get millions of households through the winter and force energy companies to reconsider their plan of rampant profits now. But the Tories wont, because restricting profiteering is what Stalin did.Invest in renewablesThe cost of renewable energy hasnt gone up. Putin cant cut off wind or tides. Investing money in that, rather than trusting energy giants crossed-fingers promise to do it, would ensure that the lights stayed on. But the Tories wont because GB News doesnt like wind turbines.Invest in nuclearNuclear power is basically glowing rocks that pump out infinite energy. Theres a strong argument for taking advantage, despite the dangers. Building nuclear power plants would provide for generations to come, but the Tories wont because its expensive and hard and weve asked China to build one but theyre dragging their feet.Subsidise solar panelsTheres nothing more individual and entrepreneurial than turning your own home into an energy producer. Imagine, thousands of little power companies lining the suburbs of Britain, each as self-sufficient as the country was meant to be post-Brexit. But the Tories wont because theyre pricks.