My wife has started to unplug EVERYTHING that could use power at the end of the day. TV no longer on stand by. I`m not looking forward to the freezing shower room first thing in the morning.



I've started flicking the switches on the fuse box for everything except the interior lights and smoke alarms. Too many plugs and leeching appliances to bother with all that every night! The security lights will be off indefinitely - it's down to our two Yorkshire terriers to earn their keep and scare away any wrong 'uns.For reasons I don't want to go into our gas bill is unavoidably high. Like West London Red and Tepid we're looking at over £6k/year and that sounds like it will go up again in January. We're pretty much running at price cap +50% from what used to be ~£1.5k/year. Needless to say we don't have £4-5k washing around so a lot of it will be going on credit (indirectly by buying other things with credit and keeping the money back for the utilities).Apart from the mortgage we've always just stayed above the need for credit but if it comes to it I'd rather be defaulting on credit cards than having the utilities cut off.