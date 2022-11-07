« previous next »
Confirmed by the club and in the fixture list now.
Liverpool ist Rad!

Always the last to confirm it the twats
Correct, no doubt ticket details and allocation announced on 1st March as per usual.

They already know the allocation but are happy to shaft the fans at every turn, leaving people unsure whether to book or not
In Wroclaw for the week we play Madrid. Looking at an internal flight to Warsaw Chopin, over to Modlin and back out.

How easy/tricky is it to get between both?

If it's long enough I may stop off in the city for a bit.
Despite having 6 credits, don't think I can risk booking for this at the prices being charged

1848 - take out the corporates etc - Reckon there will be 1500 left for the average joe

7 guaranteed
6 non-guaranteed and in a bun fight with the basketeers I reckon
Despite having 6 credits, don't think I can risk booking for this at the prices being charged

1848 - take out the corporates etc - Reckon there will be 1500 left for the average joe

7 guaranteed
6 non-guaranteed and in a bun fight with the basketeers I reckon

There will have been corporates taken out of the Salzburg allocation. There is not 1500 regular supporters on 6.

If it is 1.8k:
6/7 guaranteed
5 non guaranteed
There will have been corporates taken out of the Salzburg allocation. There is not 1500 regular supporters on 6.

If it is 1.8k:
6/7 guaranteed
5 non guaranteed

Maybe, maybe not - But the club will already know the allocation and would have an indicative idea of the numbers who qualify. That's all anybody wants, but it never ever happens.

Why this statement in every selling notice 'We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.' is pointless as you need to know if you qualify or not. Then add in a probably increased collection percentage. Fans would like to know

They could easily put out a statement

Celtic declared their allocation for this game on August 26th - Why is everything that LFC and the TO do designed to shaft the match going fan
Maybe, maybe not - But the club will already know the allocation and would have an indicative idea of the numbers who qualify

They could easily put out a statement

Celtic declared their allocation for this game on August 26th - Why is everything that LFC and the TO do designed to shaft the match going fan
You know my thoughts on that question!

As Craig said though, if 1800, it will by 6/7 in the guaranteed sale and 5/7 in the non guaranteed sale.
You know my thoughts on that question!

As Craig said though, if 1800, it will by 6/7 in the guaranteed sale and 5/7 in the non guaranteed sale.

Fair play mate.

But it's the IF it's 1800 thing, the club could put out any old nonsense about a reduced even further allocation

As we know they're hardly transparent over these matters are they?
they were all £200+ soon as the draw happened for both weeks

malaga, valencia and barca all have good train connections

Zaragoza is a nice entry in....and very nice on the eye..can recommend if Madrid flights have jumped
Sports Options £395 for flight only, one night stay
Sports Options £395 for flight only, one night stay

wonder what the club would do re. credits if these sorts of flights all get cancelled for whatever reason
Anyone know the score with home tickets??

Is it like Barca where you need a British passport on the gate?
Anyone know the score with home tickets??

Is it like Barca where you need a British passport on the gate?

Didn't need to show any ID or Passport for the home end in 2009, but that is obviously quite a while ago.
