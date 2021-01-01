« previous next »
Author Topic: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation  (Read 27229 times)

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #520 on: Today at 11:20:18 am »
Is their shite allocation definitely going to be the same for this? I'm on five, so got to think I've got no chance unfortunately.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #521 on: Today at 11:20:40 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 11:17:52 am
So it's a reduced allocation for Real due to the ongoing construction? Celtic got c 1,800

yes (unless magically they do a lot of work over the world cup). target was 23/24 but it looks end of 24.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #522 on: Today at 11:20:43 am »
Quote from: tbonejones on Today at 11:20:18 am
Is their shite allocation definitely going to be the same for this? I'm on five, so got to think I've got no chance unfortunately.

I think so.
« Reply #523 on: Today at 11:27:38 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 11:17:52 am
So it's a reduced allocation for Real due to the ongoing construction? Celtic got c 1,800

Celtic got 1848
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #524 on: Today at 11:28:29 am »
Ah well, save the cash. At least it's not a new one. But piss.
« Reply #525 on: Today at 11:29:22 am »
Hard to say if 6 will be guaranteed - should be given Salzburg was 1520 - But as ever with LFC you never know
« Reply #526 on: Today at 11:32:10 am »
Reduced capacity is still 60k. Id like to think fan groups could put some pressure on the club to push for our full entitlement.
« Reply #527 on: Today at 11:34:05 am »
So if the 60k capacity now is correct - how come we only get 1800 potentially instead of around 3000 ?  ::)
« Reply #528 on: Today at 11:39:08 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 11:34:05 am
So if the 60k capacity now is correct - how come we only get 1800 potentially instead of around 3000 ?  ::)

No idea, but allocations have been reduced

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/celtic-confirm-reduced-real-madrid-27844975

Due to ongoing construction work at Madrids famous ground, less than 2000 Scots fans will officially be able to buy tickets for the away meeting. A club statement read: In advance of UEFA Champions League dates being announced, we can confirm that we have been notified by Real Madrid that Celtic will receive a reduced allocation of 1,800 tickets for our match in Madrid, due to ongoing construction work at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
« Reply #529 on: Today at 11:47:28 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 11:34:05 am
So if the 60k capacity now is correct - how come we only get 1800 potentially instead of around 3000 ?  ::)

I think they argue out of it on the basis of the way the away-end is setup etc. shitty, yes, but seems to be the norm for clubs when they do this now.
Went into this draw saying I'm only going to do 1 of the 4 teams as its the 1 ground I've not done.... Madrid  :butt

Wanted to save some pennies but fuck it!
So, Anfield with 'on going construction work' has a capacity of 54k but allows 3000 away fans, while Madrid 'with on going construction work' and 60k capacity allow just 1800....that's very clever  ::)
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:47:28 am
I think they argue out of it on the basis of the way the away-end is setup etc. shitty, yes, but seems to be the norm for clubs when they do this now.

Thats bollocks though. Away fans still in same place. Just a smaller part of it. Nowhere near the blocked off bits.
