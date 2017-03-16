Liverpool FC has released the following update regarding ticket details for the Champions League fixture against Rangers on October 12 (8pm BST) at Ibrox.



Following a meeting between Liverpool Football Club and the Supporters Board on Thursday September 15, the club will aim to release the full selling details for this all-ticket fixture on September 21, following a full site visit to Glasgow on Tuesday.



We can confirm that the club has received an allocation of 2,636 tickets for supporters, along with 240 top category tickets to be used as part of the players and staff allocation, travelling club staff and VIPs.



Tickets are priced at £59 and will be available online to season ticket holders and official members who purchased the following UEFA Champions League Away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons:



Napoli (07.09.22)

Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)

FC Salzburg (12.10.19)

KRC Genk (23.10.19)

SSC Napoli (17.09.19)

