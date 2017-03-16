« previous next »
This Seasons Euro Away Allocation

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #360 on: September 14, 2022, 05:15:16 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on September 14, 2022, 05:04:41 pm
Hopefully tomorrow or Friday! Put me out of misey with a smaller than expected allocation nice and early  ;D
likely ban us for not mourning correctly
YNWA

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #361 on: September 15, 2022, 10:57:58 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on September 14, 2022, 04:25:57 pm
Hopefully a Rangers announcement soon. We can dream following an early announcement of Forest away this afternoon  ;D

Dunno how true it is but me mates just messaged me saying rangers could face a stadium closure for failing to observe the directive they were given yesterday day over the national anthem
What we achieve in life, echos in eternity

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #362 on: September 15, 2022, 10:59:32 am »
Quote from: nickyd186 on September 15, 2022, 10:57:58 am
Dunno how true it is but me mates just messaged me saying rangers could face a stadium closure for failing to observe the directive they were given yesterday day over the national anthem
hahahaha staunch
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #363 on: September 15, 2022, 02:48:06 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on September 15, 2022, 10:57:58 am
Dunno how true it is but me mates just messaged me saying rangers could face a stadium closure for failing to observe the directive they were given yesterday day over the national anthem

Can't they be punished by just having away supporters in  ;D?
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #364 on: September 15, 2022, 04:10:41 pm »
it would be a fine so Uefa get more money, they wouldn't ban fans would they ?
« Reply #365 on: September 15, 2022, 07:52:14 pm »
If your based down South and looking at Ajax away day travel, I couldn't fathom why some of the flight prices from some Netherlands airports were sky high a couple of days after our Wednesday night match, it's PSV v Arsenal in Eindhoven on the Thursday night..this info might not help anyone, but thought I'd mention if some are still looking at it, prices might hold if 3000 Arsenal fans are heading back
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 am »
No punishment for Rangers I believe
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 03:53:02 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following update regarding ticket details for the Champions League fixture against Rangers on October 12 (8pm BST) at Ibrox.

Following a meeting between Liverpool Football Club and the Supporters Board on Thursday September 15, the club will aim to release the full selling details for this all-ticket fixture on September 21, following a full site visit to Glasgow on Tuesday.

We can confirm that the club has received an allocation of 2,636 tickets for supporters, along with 240 top category tickets to be used as part of the players and staff allocation, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Tickets are priced at £59 and will be available online to season ticket holders and official members who purchased the following UEFA Champions League Away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons:

Napoli (07.09.22)
Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)
FC Salzburg (12.10.19)
KRC Genk (23.10.19)
SSC Napoli (17.09.19)
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 03:53:37 pm »
2,636 is a bit of a joke really.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 04:02:10 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 03:53:37 pm
2,636 is a bit of a joke really.
100 less than Napoli...
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 04:06:35 pm »
£59!
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 04:08:31 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 03:53:37 pm
2,636 is a bit of a joke really.

It's more than 5%, how many were you expecting?
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 04:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 04:08:31 pm
It's more than 5%, how many were you expecting?
Joke is probably not the right word but was hoping for something closer to what Dortmund got.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 04:22:00 pm »
Surely this will be easy to get for people on one credit, will be less credit hunting going since Napoli has everyone sorted and I would imagine quite a few will want to go Ibrox to tick it off.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 04:23:42 pm »
Guaranteed 4 out of 5 games I'd guess
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 04:25:01 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 04:22:00 pm
Surely this will be easy to get for people on one credit, will be less credit hunting going since Napoli has everyone sorted and I would imagine quite a few will want to go Ibrox to tick it off.

Imagine it will be 4 from 5 are guaranteed. 3 credits non guaranteed. Possible 2 sale, but not sure it will get to that.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 04:27:20 pm »
Can someone smarter than me work out the maths??

3 surely easily sorted??
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 04:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 04:27:20 pm
Can someone smarter than me work out the maths??

3 surely easily sorted??
3 should be all but guarunteed. Would be guaranteed if the club didnt take any out of our 2,600.
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 04:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 04:27:20 pm
Can someone smarter than me work out the maths??

3 surely easily sorted??

Napoli 2558
genk   1037
Salzburg   1520
Atletico   3328
Napoli 2736

In theory, max of 1,520 have 4 credits. 2,558 with 3 credits. Obviously not everyone buys every game.
So 4 is guaranteed, almost everyone on 3 will get one. With a slim chance of 2 credit sale.

Gonna be higher demand for Glasgow from players, staff, corporates though - so that blurs it a little.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 04:31:33 pm »
Why a full site visit to Glasgow before releasing the details? Do you reckon they are planning a pick-up? If so, hope it's not central Glasgow because we'll probably go straight the ground but let's see.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 04:31:43 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 04:22:00 pm
Surely this will be easy to get for people on one credit, will be less credit hunting going since Napoli has everyone sorted and I would imagine quite a few will want to go Ibrox to tick it off.

Can't see it going down to one.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 04:32:01 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 04:31:33 pm
Why a full site visit to Glasgow before releasing the details? Do you reckon they are planning a pick-up? If so, hope it's not central Glasgow because we'll probably go straight the ground but let's see.

Yep, they were gonna do it in Naples, guaranteed they do pick up for this.
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 04:39:43 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 04:35:51 pm
Anyone with Napoli who wants a ticket is surely going to get, surely has to drop to 1 if Napoli went to members/STH

It is not dropping to 1 credit mate. One was at about 9 days notice, expensive flights,  in a place known for being unwelcoming. The other is basically a domestic away - return train journey or jump in your car
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 04:40:46 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 04:35:51 pm
Anyone with Napoli who wants a ticket is surely going to get, surely has to drop to 1 if Napoli went to members/STH

No chance. Theres a reason Napoli dropped so low. No one wanted to go. We havent played competitively in Scotland for almost 10 years so everyone will want to go to this.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 04:43:10 pm »
Quote from: bedo on Yesterday at 04:40:46 pm
No chance. Theres a reason Napoli dropped so low. No one wanted to go. We havent played competitively in Scotland for almost 20 years so everyone will want to go to this.

Er....we played Hearts in Europa 2012/13
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 04:43:44 pm »
4 guaranteed, sell out on 3

Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 04:30:28 pm
Napoli 2558
genk   1037
Salzburg   1520
Atletico   3328
Napoli 2736

In theory, max of 1,520 have 4 credits. 2,558 with 3 credits. Obviously not everyone buys every game.
So 4 is guaranteed, almost everyone on 3 will get one. With a slim chance of 2 credit sale.

Gonna be higher demand for Glasgow from players, staff, corporates though - so that blurs it a little.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 04:44:46 pm »
Yeah, I think it sells out on 3. Everyone I know who qualifies has already booked.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 05:01:33 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 04:43:44 pm
4 guaranteed, sell out on 3

Reckon it drops to 1 credit (very limited though) - Not everyone will want to pay £59 for this with collection if they're already guaranteed the final ticket if we qualify
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 05:08:45 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 05:01:33 pm
Reckon it drops to 1 credit (very limited though) - Not everyone will want to pay £59 for this with collection if they're already guaranteed the final ticket if we qualify
Dont think itll drop to 1 and thats me with just 1. Itll sell out on 2. Would love to be proved wrong though  ;D
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 05:17:04 pm »
No way this is dropping past 2 - this is will be up there with United away in the EL in terms of demand for a euro away

Pretty much everyone i know is going

Hoping to be sorted stress free on 3
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 06:44:03 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 05:01:33 pm
Reckon it drops to 1 credit (very limited though) - Not everyone will want to pay £59 for this with collection if they're already guaranteed the final ticket if we qualify
No way in a million years, will be 4/5 guaranteed and 3/5 non guaranteed...it might drop to 2 but no chance of it dropping to 1. The £59 price is immaterial and believe it or not, not everyone buys a ticket just so that they can guarantee a potential final ticket. Oh and although collections will be a ball ache, do you seriously think that some that will qualify will not buy a ticket because they have to collect? Not a chance.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 07:28:57 pm »
There was a few on this thread that said there was no chance of Napoli dropping to all members if I remember correctly.

And while Im not holding out much hope of getting a ticket with one credit, I dont think anyone can say for absolute certainty what will happen.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 07:31:47 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 07:28:57 pm
There was a few on this thread that said there was no chance of Napoli dropping to all members if I remember correctly.

And while Im not holding out much hope of getting a ticket with one credit, I dont think anyone can say for absolute certainty what will happen.
Agreed, wonder if there will be hundreds in baskets like for Napoli!  :D ;D
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #393 on: Today at 12:23:22 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 04:16:33 pm
Joke is probably not the right word but was hoping for something closer to what Dortmund got.

Dortmund got 2700 so near enough
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #394 on: Today at 08:26:36 am »
Will we likely be held back for Rangers?
Looking at a bus back to London at 11.30pm
Wonder if it's possible to make
