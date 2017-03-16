« previous next »
Topic: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation

RainbowFlick

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:05:25 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 05:58:31 pm
Naples is brill

Day trips on the ferry to Capri and Ischia an option

Il be going...best pizza in the world 😎

yep. gets a lot of bad press because of historical petty crime and matchday issues but it's a beautiful city and has beautiful places surrounding it. like any big city just be careful, especially on a matchday. probably not helped by so many fans being unable to stay more than a day so not getting to see it away from the moody-ness of football.

there are european and american cities with higher crime rates that people don't speak in a similar manner about.

from friends that have visited in the past year it also sounds like it's been cleaned up a lot and vehicles aren't allowed in parts of the city any more.
Redman0151

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:15:32 pm
Any indication of when the dates are gonna be out? Not heard any rough timeframe this year
JohnRed

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:17:09 pm
Quote from: Redman0151 on Yesterday at 06:15:32 pm
Any indication of when the dates are gonna be out? Not heard any rough timeframe this year

I've always known it to be couple of hours later
elmothered1

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:18:58 pm
collections in  naples glasgow and amsterdam with big allocations. great idea that. :butt
TeddyTime33

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:19:38 pm
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 06:18:58 pm
collections in  naples glasgow and amsterdam with big allocations. great idea that. :butt
could do the Rangers collection at Anfield ffs
elmothered1

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:23:09 pm
they will do a selected amount for ajax and scrap it for the other 2 my guess
lukeypool

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:26:15 pm
Looks about 2600 for both Ajax and rangers.
ScubaSteve

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:26:40 pm
Quote from: Max100 on Yesterday at 10:13:20 am
All I want is an away trip to Glasgow - Celtic or Rangers. Ajax will be an added bonus

Your wish is granted!
Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:27:26 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 05:43:10 pm
Whats the allocation roughly for Ajax


2784 is 5%
Sooty89!!!

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:27:52 pm
What will the rangers allocation be? They only usually give a small block in the corner
elmothered1

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:33:12 pm
they will all want the full 3000 at anfield (napoli poss not) so the club should be able to get us very close to that
Barry Banana

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:36:28 pm
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Yesterday at 06:27:52 pm
What will the rangers allocation be? They only usually give a small block in the corner

Thats just for Celtic
lukeypool

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 06:37:54 pm
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Yesterday at 06:27:52 pm
What will the rangers allocation be? They only usually give a small block in the corner


2600 ish
Red_Skippy

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:47:51 pm
Quote from: Redman0151 on Yesterday at 06:03:08 pm
Lovely draw, trip to the Dam and an easy one to Glasgow.

Save money by not doing the dangerous shit tip of Naples

Shit tip of Naples! 😂😂😂😂

Love it! 
Sooty89!!!

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:49:37 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 06:36:28 pm
Thats just for Celtic
Been the same for all their European games and domestic games, Just the small block in the corner
DelTrotter

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:50:48 pm
they dump domestic fans and most European teams in the small corner bit but if you want a bigger allocation it goes up to nearer the goal. Go watch their highlights v Dortmund last season etc
Redman0151

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:51:57 pm
You have to give at least 5% allocation in CL unless you have a legit reason, no? Plus pretty sure they'll want as much as possible at Anfield, so I doubt they'll play silly buggers
lukeypool

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Yesterday at 06:49:37 pm
Been the same for all their European games and domestic games, Just the small block in the corner
Leipzig got offered 2700 for the europa league last season. Only took up 1000 of the tickets
redgriffin73

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:26:49 pm
Quote from: Redman0151 on Yesterday at 06:15:32 pm
Any indication of when the dates are gonna be out? Not heard any rough timeframe this year

Five Live were saying for some reason this year it's any time between tomorrow night and 11am Saturday.
Levitz

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:30:40 pm
Saturday am will be shit, will be on the way to the game.
Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:31:45 pm
Athletic said this

When are we likely to get the fixtures in full?
The full match calendar for the 2022-23 Champions League could be released later on Friday, following the conclusion of the Europa Conference League draw.

But The Athletic understands that UEFA is more likely to confirm the schedule on Saturday, along with the fixtures for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Clubs will then be able to start making logistical arrangements for what is set to be a gruelling period. Premier League games will take place on November 5-6 and 12-13 after Champions League matchweek six  meaning fixture congestion and tight turnarounds for players and coaches ahead of the World Cup.
Barry Banana

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm
Ive got a vague memory that theres some formula that where possible, groups A-D play first game Tuesday second Wednesday and so on. Can anyone confirm?
PaulKS

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:49:20 pm
And there's me with skyscanner at the ready

Shite that - giving us even less time to get a potential trip sorted for 2 weeks time
RainbowFlick

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 08:10:48 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 07:31:45 pm
Athletic said this

When are we likely to get the fixtures in full?
The full match calendar for the 2022-23 Champions League could be released later on Friday, following the conclusion of the Europa Conference League draw.

But The Athletic understands that UEFA is more likely to confirm the schedule on Saturday, along with the fixtures for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Clubs will then be able to start making logistical arrangements for what is set to be a gruelling period. Premier League games will take place on November 5-6 and 12-13 after Champions League matchweek six  meaning fixture congestion and tight turnarounds for players and coaches ahead of the World Cup.

cheers, i;d been refreshing UEFA's page  :butt
kesey

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:21:00 pm
Does anyone know when we play Glasgow Rangers away ?
Logged
Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:21:00 pm
Does anyone know when we play Glasgow Rangers away ?

Have you read the above, it's not decofede
anfieldpurch

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 07:31:45 pm
Athletic said this

When are we likely to get the fixtures in full?
The full match calendar for the 2022-23 Champions League could be released later on Friday, following the conclusion of the Europa Conference League draw.

But The Athletic understands that UEFA is more likely to confirm the schedule on Saturday, along with the fixtures for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Clubs will then be able to start making logistical arrangements for what is set to be a gruelling period. Premier League games will take place on November 5-6 and 12-13 after Champions League matchweek six  meaning fixture congestion and tight turnarounds for players and coaches ahead of the World Cup.
Seems bizarre.. usually is 2 hours after the draw.. throw in the bank holiday and the logistics for the first game are potentially chaotic
disgraced cake

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:52:05 pm
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 10:17:11 am
Ajax, one of the Glasgow clubs or Haifa please.

You know what, close enough  ;D
Origi-nal

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #68 on: Today at 08:22:20 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
Seems bizarre.. usually is 2 hours after the draw.. throw in the bank holiday and the logistics for the first game are potentially chaotic
quite a few times now the group stages have been the day after at least
PaulKS

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #69 on: Today at 01:48:53 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:21:00 pm
Does anyone know when we play Glasgow Rangers away ?

Yeah
redgriffin73

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #70 on: Today at 02:16:22 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm
Ive got a vague memory that theres some formula that where possible, groups A-D play first game Tuesday second Wednesday and so on. Can anyone confirm?

This would be helpful if so for me personally, can anyone confirm?
lukeypool

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #71 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm
Fazak_Red

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #72 on: Today at 02:26:20 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:16:22 pm
This would be helpful if so for me personally, can anyone confirm?

Would be helpful for me too, but sadly its not the case!
redgriffin73

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #73 on: Today at 02:38:45 pm
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 02:26:20 pm
Would be helpful for me too, but sadly its not the case!

Ah never mind, we can still hope, cheers for clarifying!
Thepooloflife

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #74 on: Today at 03:57:52 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 05:58:31 pm
Naples is brill

Day trips on the ferry to Capri and Ischia an option

Il be going...best pizza in the world 😎


Stab city ? Not for me.
disgraced cake

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #75 on: Today at 04:11:00 pm
Is this the first time they never released the fixture dates on the day of the draw? It's doing my fucking head in waiting and apparently they won't be out until tomorrow  :no
PaulKS

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #76 on: Today at 04:18:06 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 02:16:28 pm
When then

Just joking

Literally been about 10 posts in here saying we dont have the dates yet 😂
Origi-nal

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Reply #77 on: Today at 04:40:38 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:11:00 pm
Is this the first time they never released the fixture dates on the day of the draw? It's doing my fucking head in waiting and apparently they won't be out until tomorrow  :no
Last year was the day after the draw
