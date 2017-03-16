Athletic said this



When are we likely to get the fixtures in full?

The full match calendar for the 2022-23 Champions League could be released later on Friday, following the conclusion of the Europa Conference League draw.



But The Athletic understands that UEFA is more likely to confirm the schedule on Saturday, along with the fixtures for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.



Clubs will then be able to start making logistical arrangements for what is set to be a gruelling period. Premier League games will take place on November 5-6 and 12-13 after Champions League matchweek six  meaning fixture congestion and tight turnarounds for players and coaches ahead of the World Cup.