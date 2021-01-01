« previous next »
Author Topic: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation  (Read 219 times)

This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« on: Today at 09:44:19 am »
With the draw tonight and the dates being confirmed the same evening the scramble will be on to book flights any early indications on how Euro Away allocations will work - I expect there will be on-site pickups - However will it only be the qualifying members who can go - Or will it be same as previous years - Any early rumours
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:13:20 am »
All I want is an away trip to Glasgow - Celtic or Rangers. Ajax will be an added bonus
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:17:11 am »
Ajax, one of the Glasgow clubs or Haifa please.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:39:17 am »
Every Euro away is now collection

Tough shit if you've had to fly all over the shop to get a decent price, or on a day trip, or getting to the city late

https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1562726759426314240?s=20&t=JdPMudC8TUKJldcn3XilbA

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:43:22 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:39:17 am
Every Euro away is now collection

Tough shit if you've had to fly all over the shop to get a decent price, or on a day trip, or getting to the city late

https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1562726759426314240?s=20&t=JdPMudC8TUKJldcn3XilbA



Im predicting a tightening of process. Limiting or getting rid of nominating someone for your ticket.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:50:42 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:43:22 am
Im predicting a tightening of process. Limiting or getting rid of nominating someone for your ticket.

Not a worry over that, but the process of collecting it a total shit show.

Why should you have to queue for 4 hour at some random hotel to get a QR code on a piece of A4
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:53:33 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:50:42 am
Not a worry over that, but the process of collecting it a total shit show.

Why should you have to queue for 4 hour at some random hotel to get a QR code on a piece of A4

I was thinking the two go hand in hand. Collections for all games so only the people whose name the ticket is in can collect.

Agree its an absolute pain in the arse though.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:54:56 am »
As long as its a few to be collected should be ok but a big allocation to be collected in Spain or Italy or Germany is a nightmare

The nominating of all from a batch should stop but if you have 2 that qualify they should allow 1 who does has to go and maybe 1 as a nomination - to keep loyalty consistent
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:00:57 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:53:33 am
I was thinking the two go hand in hand. Collections for all games so only the people whose name the ticket is in can collect.

Agree its an absolute pain in the arse though.

Thing is they don't organise it properly, don't send enough staff or anything

They haven't got the faintest clue or care as to how hard they make it. Lots of people on day trips, or fly all over the place to get cheap flights, or stay outside of a city for cheapness. Tough shit where LFC are concerned
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:00:57 am
Thing is they don't organise it properly, don't send enough staff or anything

They haven't got the faintest clue or care as to how hard they make it. Lots of people on day trips, or fly all over the place to get cheap flights, or stay outside of a city for cheapness. Tough shit where LFC are concerned

yep. as nice as the ticket office staff generally are when you meet them, they've made it as difficult as possible for normal fans. we're all on holiday, a potential three hours wasted in your trip for travelling to/from a hotel and queueing isn't acceptable. randomise collection if necessary.

i personally hate queuing but must be hell for people who are anxious around crowds or have medical issues etc.

pointless as well if people can continue to be nominated for the credit. but if it ever drops to members now, it will be a huge scrap.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:10:55 am »
Rangers/Celtic is a bucket list away for me

Shaktar are playing in Legia Warsaw's ground btw, for what it's worth. That wouldn't be a bad one tbf

All of Pot 4 is decent
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:10:59 am »
Are the dates definitely confirmed this evening? Was this confirmed by UEFA?
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:24:06 am »
Quote from: xRedmanLFCx on Today at 11:10:59 am
Are the dates definitely confirmed this evening? Was this confirmed by UEFA?
Always are a couple of hours after the draw
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:29:49 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 11:24:06 am
Always are a couple of hours after the draw

the club should also probably announce the selling criteria asap too (as to whether collection only = credit). a lot of people (me included) benefitted off using other peoples' credits and otherwise will just book flights etc ASAP assuming they'll get sorted.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:41:48 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:29:49 am
the club should also probably announce the selling criteria asap too (as to whether collection only = credit). a lot of people (me included) benefitted off using other peoples' credits and otherwise will just book flights etc ASAP assuming they'll get sorted.

The club announce selling criteria quickly - as if
