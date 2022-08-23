No, we don't, although it's not stopped us from being an extremely good side in the past.



I just mentioned in the VAR thread how our defenders haven't adapted to the huge change in contact rules in our league. Defenders are literally getting away with rugby type contact from most refs yet ours aren't within two yards of attackers most of the time. VVD needs to bring more intensity to the game and the others will follow suit.



That's just one part of it obviously - you can point to plenty of things tonight. Henderson not taking a yellow for the second, but we've seen that plenty of times from him in the past and that's one of the main reasons I don't love him in that deep role. He doesn't sense danger in the way Fabinho at his best does and is too easy to dribble past.



You could even look at Fernandes' shithousery and ask could we have done more to get him sent off? Salah gives it a go in fairness but maybe we needed to really fight for the ball and try to get a scrap going. Again, take your yellow but get him sent off.