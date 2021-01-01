« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah  (Read 33676 times)

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 02:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:43:28 am
Glad none of you were around in the 90s, you'll be all having head explosions every week.

But do you know what, even when we weren't the best and we went into a bit of a free-fall, we still had a great time going to the match and enjoying the times when we won (We went through several rough patches on our journey to win the league again)

You don't 'support' a team expecting to win every week. Where we are now is utopia (To borrow of Dimbo Hodgeson) - we have one of the best teams I've ever seen. We have one of the best managers I've ever seen. We were a gnats bollock away from winnning four major honours last season and STILL you get people moaning and crying.

Give your heads a wobble as I absolutely guarantee that we won't always be this good and if you look back on your attitude when we have been this amazing and all you've managed to do is cryarse all the way through it, then why even fucking bother.

This club is great and we've done amazing. Now. Let's see what we can achieve next season and if it's a rebuilding exercise and a reboot then that's fine. The lads have more than deserved it.
Times have changed.
In the 90s everyone knew we had no chance of winning the title so there was no real disappointment . We could just enjoy the games and the bonus of winning when we did.
After the game we might chat about it with friends , maybe watch match of the day , then forgot about it til the next game.
Nowadays we have a great team that is capable of winning titles, so there is great disappointment when we dont. There is the obvious frustration at competing with the biggest cheats the world of sport has ever seen, I dont think this can be underestimated and it obviously spills over into people ranting when things are not going well, yea it may be misplaced when having a go at the owners or certain players, but there is nowhere for people to vent that frustration as the authorities are just not arsed and people know nothing will be done about it.
The biggest change however, is the media coverage and constant social media spotlight on the games. Whereas before, the game was forgotten and you would focus on other things until the next one, nowadays everytime you put SSN, radio, any football related website, there is constant reminder of the game and some people just cant switch off from it, and people use them social media / websites to voice their opionions. In our days, 70s , 80s 90s the only people that heard your moaning were your mates.

As for the bit in bold. Are you writing off this season already?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:37 pm by JRed »
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • gerrup the yard
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 02:30:30 pm »
100% in a nutshell this :)


Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:25:16 pm
Times have changed.
In the 90s everyone knew we had no chance of winning the title so there was no real disappointment . We could just enjoy the games and the bonus of winning when we did.
After the game we might chat about it with friends , maybe watch match of the day , then forgot about it til the next game.
Nowadays we have a great team that is capable of winning titles, so there is great disappointment when we dont. There is the obvious frustration at competing with the biggest cheats the world of sport has ever seen, I dont think this can be underestimated and it obviously spills over into people ranting when things are not going well, yea it may be misplaced when having a go at the owners or certain players, but there is nowhere for people to vent that frustration as the authorities are just not arsed and people know nothing will be done about it.
The biggest change however, is the media coverage and constant social media spotlight on the games. Whereas before, the game was forgotten and you would focus on other things until the next one, nowadays everytime you put SSN, radio, any football related website, there is constant reminder of the game and some people just cant switch off from it, and people use them social media / websites to voice their opionions. In our days, 70s , 80s 90s the only people that heard your moaning were your mates.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,675
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 02:36:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:25:16 pm
Times have changed.
In the 90s everyone knew we had no chance of winning the title so there was no real disappointment . We could just enjoy the games and the bonus of winning when we did.
After the game we might chat about it with friends , maybe watch match of the day , then forgot about it til the next game.
Nowadays we have a great team that is capable of winning titles, so there is great disappointment when we dont. There is the obvious frustration at competing with the biggest cheats the world of sport has ever seen, I dont think this can be underestimated and it obviously spills over into people ranting when things are not going well, yea it may be misplaced when having a go at the owners or certain players, but there is nowhere for people to vent that frustration as the authorities are just not arsed and people know nothing will be done about it.
The biggest change however, is the media coverage and constant social media spotlight on the games. Whereas before, the game was forgotten and you would focus on other things until the next one, nowadays everytime you put SSN, radio, any football related website, there is constant reminder of the game and some people just cant switch off from it, and people use them social media / websites to voice their opionions. In our days, 70s , 80s 90s the only people that heard your moaning were your mates.

As for the bit in bold. Are you writing off this season already?

The 90s were pretty grim for us but you didn't have to win every game in the 90s so could carry a poor start or a blip. There was a lot of fuss made over the stat that the last time United lost their first two PL games was in 92/93 and they had the league title wrapped up with games to spare. In 96/97 we still had half a chance at the title going into the penultimate game of the season (would have took it to the last game if we beat Wimbledon). We finished the season on 68 points! That was the only real season where we were in for the title though from 1992 for another decade.

The inconsistency of the 90s teams drove fans mad though, even if there was no fan forums and social media back then as an outlet. We also had to watch United win everything after we'd dominated for two decades. We just didn't have the same collective entitlement as United fans do now and accepted football as cyclical (before the days of oligarchs). I'd say the frustration with us now boils down to only having that one title to show for the Klopp years (and last 32 years) and which was ultimately bittersweet. The Premier League has not been kind to us over the years, things always go against us in key moments.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:45:19 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,181
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 02:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:43:28 am
Glad none of you were around in the 90s, you'll be all having head explosions every week.

But do you know what, even when we weren't the best and we went into a bit of a free-fall, we still had a great time going to the match and enjoying the times when we won (We went through several rough patches on our journey to win the league again)

You don't 'support' a team expecting to win every week. Where we are now is utopia (To borrow of Dimbo Hodgeson) - we have one of the best teams I've ever seen. We have one of the best managers I've ever seen. We were a gnats bollock away from winnning four major honours last season and STILL you get people moaning and crying.

Give your heads a wobble as I absolutely guarantee that we won't always be this good and if you look back on your attitude when we have been this amazing and all you've managed to do is cryarse all the way through it, then why even fucking bother.

This club is great and we've done amazing. Now. Let's see what we can achieve next season and if it's a rebuilding exercise and a reboot then that's fine. The lads have more than deserved it.


Yeah, totally, I think Nick Tanner, Neil Ruddock, Phil Babb, Paul Stewart etc would see a few cranial explosions on here but then we had Robbie Fowler, John Barnes, Steve McManaman etc as well.


Hated losing to United in the FA cup final but even in the worst times still had games like Auxerre, Sunderland etc which were highly enjoyable.


That was after our expectations had been taken to greater heights than they are now because of the Paisley era.


I love the ups and downs to be honest, I got a bit bored around 1983, 1984 ish because you'd turn up and we'd win and you knew it was going to happen. Great but a bit like being a current City fan, no real excitement. This team is far more entertaining to watch, purely as entertainment on the pitch. Most of last season games were still tight and unpredictable and life is best lived on the edge. Some people wrote off 2021/22 around Christmas, that's where the excitement started.


Shakes off the lightweights as well, you support a team through thick and thin (unless you are a blue in which case it is thin and thin)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:47:01 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 06:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:43:28 am
Glad none of you were around in the 90s, you'll be all having head explosions every week.

But do you know what, even when we weren't the best and we went into a bit of a free-fall, we still had a great time going to the match and enjoying the times when we won (We went through several rough patches on our journey to win the league again)

You don't 'support' a team expecting to win every week. Where we are now is utopia (To borrow of Dimbo Hodgeson) - we have one of the best teams I've ever seen. We have one of the best managers I've ever seen. We were a gnats bollock away from winnning four major honours last season and STILL you get people moaning and crying.

Give your heads a wobble as I absolutely guarantee that we won't always be this good and if you look back on your attitude when we have been this amazing and all you've managed to do is cryarse all the way through it, then why even fucking bother.

This club is great and we've done amazing. Now. Let's see what we can achieve next season and if it's a rebuilding exercise and a reboot then that's fine. The lads have more than deserved it.

Having ambition doesnt mean we dont recognise that were in a better position than historically - it means we want Liverpool to be feared across Europe, and see a trophy laden era.  We want bragging rights. We want to see us dismantle the likes of United at will. This team deserves so much for the effort they have put in to date, 1 title and 1 European cup underplays how good we have been (in terms of THE major trophies).  I want Klopp and the players and fans to see rewards for their efforts in the form of trophies.

Nothing wrong with wanting to win, as Paisley said (to paraphrase) there have been many tough times when he was manager, once we finished second!!!

I want us to be the biggest, most successful club in the world - passion to win is everything in moving forwards :)

Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 07:16:04 pm »
Defensive effort issues aside I think we're just broken when Bobby has to play right now. This pass map is ridiculous and somewhat explains what Milner is doing.



Logged

Online God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 08:26:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:25:16 pm
Times have changed.
In the 90s everyone knew we had no chance of winning the title so there was no real disappointment . We could just enjoy the games and the bonus of winning when we did.
After the game we might chat about it with friends , maybe watch match of the day , then forgot about it til the next game.
Nowadays we have a great team that is capable of winning titles, so there is great disappointment when we dont. There is the obvious frustration at competing with the biggest cheats the world of sport has ever seen, I dont think this can be underestimated and it obviously spills over into people ranting when things are not going well, yea it may be misplaced when having a go at the owners or certain players, but there is nowhere for people to vent that frustration as the authorities are just not arsed and people know nothing will be done about it.
The biggest change however, is the media coverage and constant social media spotlight on the games. Whereas before, the game was forgotten and you would focus on other things until the next one, nowadays everytime you put SSN, radio, any football related website, there is constant reminder of the game and some people just cant switch off from it, and people use them social media / websites to voice their opionions. In our days, 70s , 80s 90s the only people that heard your moaning were your mates.

As for the bit in bold. Are you writing off this season already?


I must have experienced the 90s in a very different way to you. To my mind every season was potentially 'our' season, we were not far from having been in our heyday and everything we had experienced under Souness and Evans was a temporary 'blip'. It wasn't until Ged came along and tore it all up that I reevaluated my expectations. And then again, they were raised back up again by the Summer of 2001.

The difference is 24/7 media amplified by social media. Everyone wants it all, they want it now and use whatever they can to gain traction  in their quest for likes/validation.

Fucking bonkers, the lot of it. It's a game. Get some fucking perspective and try to enjoy it.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 