Glad none of you were around in the 90s, you'll be all having head explosions every week.



But do you know what, even when we weren't the best and we went into a bit of a free-fall, we still had a great time going to the match and enjoying the times when we won (We went through several rough patches on our journey to win the league again)



You don't 'support' a team expecting to win every week. Where we are now is utopia (To borrow of Dimbo Hodgeson) - we have one of the best teams I've ever seen. We have one of the best managers I've ever seen. We were a gnats bollock away from winnning four major honours last season and STILL you get people moaning and crying.



Give your heads a wobble as I absolutely guarantee that we won't always be this good and if you look back on your attitude when we have been this amazing and all you've managed to do is cryarse all the way through it, then why even fucking bother.



This club is great and we've done amazing. Now. Let's see what we can achieve next season and if it's a rebuilding exercise and a reboot then that's fine. The lads have more than deserved it.



Times have changed.In the 90s everyone knew we had no chance of winning the title so there was no real disappointment . We could just enjoy the games and the bonus of winning when we did.After the game we might chat about it with friends , maybe watch match of the day , then forgot about it til the next game.Nowadays we have a great team that is capable of winning titles, so there is great disappointment when we dont. There is the obvious frustration at competing with the biggest cheats the world of sport has ever seen, I dont think this can be underestimated and it obviously spills over into people ranting when things are not going well, yea it may be misplaced when having a go at the owners or certain players, but there is nowhere for people to vent that frustration as the authorities are just not arsed and people know nothing will be done about it.The biggest change however, is the media coverage and constant social media spotlight on the games. Whereas before, the game was forgotten and you would focus on other things until the next one, nowadays everytime you put SSN, radio, any football related website, there is constant reminder of the game and some people just cant switch off from it, and people use them social media / websites to voice their opionions. In our days, 70s , 80s 90s the only people that heard your moaning were your mates.As for the bit in bold. Are you writing off this season already?