I did like the post from a few pages back (sorry forget who), that said it was almost a relief to be out of another 38-game title race and I can definitely feel that too. The only worry is that for now, Arsenal and Spurs look decent so if Chelsea pull themselves together, top 4 could be a bit of a tight squeeze. But I'm convinced we'll come good quick enough for that not to be a worry. Fatigue (physical and mental), injuries, suspension, predictibility, form - all against us at the minute. With maybe 1-2 exceptions, I think all of the squad can get back to their levels.



We've given the rest a head start but the facts are that City will most definitely lose a match here and there, probably even draw one or two. They are not unbeatable. As for Arsenal and Spurs, they may go far but they always run out of steam. Chelsea are in this bracket too but they are the closest to City and Liverpool. United will flip-flop much of this season, I don't see them in the top 4. We will get out of this funk. Liverpool have never done football the easy way and as difficult as it can be to get through the season (for the team and the fans) it's still going to be an enjoyable ride for the most part. You have to be positive. Negativity will grind you down and others around you. What's the point?However, I can't not admit that it was painful to watch that match last night. We never looked like winning, let alone score. Yes, it makes us angry, pissed off and for some defeatist but it's only a fucking football match. Be angry and pissed off all you want but you have to let it go at some point. Get up off the floor, dust yourself off, put the work in and forge ahead. I'm fairly certain Liverpool FC will do that and I'll be right behind them. You can either say fuck it and give up, or say fuck it and keep going.