Beat City twice (we battered them 3 weeks ago) and we are PL winners, move on.
It's easy to say, but we didn't do it last year, amd we only needed 4 pts off them.
All results are of course possible, especially with our quality, but we have to admit the issues are starting to mount. I cannot remember the last time we put together a performance over 90min, possibly the 4-0 against Utd.
The last 10-12 games have seen us either make flat, slow starts, or dcent fast starts that we're unable to maintain and/or grab the lead leading to a poor middle third of the match. We put this down to the tiredness in the squad after such a magnificent effort.
It doesn't feel like both the physical and mental aspect has been tackled properly in preseason which means it's unlikely to get better soon. Hopefully we can grab a few results until some sort of rhythm (and players) come back.