PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 06:54:41 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:42:32 pm
Beat City twice (we battered them 3 weeks ago) and we are PL winners, move on.
It's easy to say, but we didn't do it last year, amd we only needed 4 pts off them.

All results are of course possible, especially with our quality, but we have to admit the issues are starting to mount. I cannot remember the last time we put together a performance over 90min, possibly the 4-0 against Utd.

The last 10-12 games have seen us either make flat, slow starts, or dcent fast starts that we're unable to maintain and/or grab the lead leading to a poor middle third of the match. We put this down to the tiredness in the squad after such a magnificent effort.

It doesn't feel like both the physical and mental aspect has been tackled properly in preseason which means it's unlikely to get better soon. Hopefully we can grab a few results until some sort of rhythm (and players) come back.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 06:57:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:49:26 pm
We will the next game but the following two are fraught with danger.

A frustrating 0-0 at Goodison which we've seen so many times in the past is already floating through my mind.

I'm always weary of an early season derby. We've been stung a few times in the past. Van Dijk and Thiago being butchered, Jagielka's absolute thundercunt, Kevin Campbell's winner at Anfield and even Andy fucking Johnson's brace. Shouldn't be much to worry about but I've said that for all three games this season!
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 06:58:47 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 05:36:29 pm
I did like the post from a few pages back (sorry forget who), that said it was almost a relief to be out of another 38-game title race and I can definitely feel that too. The only worry is that for now, Arsenal and Spurs look decent so if Chelsea pull themselves together, top 4 could be a bit of a tight squeeze. But I'm convinced we'll come good quick enough for that not to be a worry. Fatigue (physical and mental), injuries, suspension, predictibility, form - all against us at the minute. With maybe 1-2 exceptions, I think all of the squad can get back to their levels.

We've given the rest a head start but the facts are that City will most definitely lose a match here and there, probably even draw one or two. They are not unbeatable. As for Arsenal and Spurs, they may go far but they always run out of steam. Chelsea are in this bracket too but they are the closest to City and Liverpool. United will flip-flop much of this season, I don't see them in the top 4. We will get out of this funk. Liverpool have never done football the easy way and as difficult as it can be to get through the season (for the team and the fans) it's still going to be an enjoyable ride for the most part. You have to be positive. Negativity will grind you down and others around you. What's the point?

However, I can't not admit that it was painful to watch that match last night. We never looked like winning, let alone score. Yes, it makes us angry, pissed off and for some defeatist but it's only a fucking football match. Be angry and pissed off all you want but you have to let it go at some point. Get up off the floor, dust yourself off, put the work in and forge ahead. I'm fairly certain Liverpool FC will do that and I'll be right behind them. You can either say fuck it and give up, or say fuck it and keep going.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 07:13:51 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:16:06 pm
The maximum available points is 114. So you are saying the average points tally of league champions is 99 points.
Seriously?

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-premier-league-title-race-man-city-points-dropped-1797572

The records posted by the champions between 2017-18 and 2019-20, show how little margin for error there now is. In each of those seasons, the eventual champions  City in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and Liverpool in 2019-20  failed to win only six of their 38 Premier League matches. The average number of points dropped by the league winners during that three-year period was 15.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 07:14:19 pm
Funny how everyone starts to question desire as soon as a result like last night hits. I dont think there was any lack of desire - we tried until the end to equalise. We just werent good enough. It happens.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm
We just have to batter Bournemouth and put this bad start behind us..
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 07:21:04 pm
I still don't get why you don't start Fabinho and then bring on Milner later. That was just one issue amongst our many problems last night.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 04:01:22 pm
I know people get frustrated when our beloved club is struggling, I was pissed off so much last night, I didnt talk to my wife who was trying her best to cheer me up. But do we really have to make shite up?

Either you suck at maths, or are straight out lying. Only twice has a team dropped 15 points or less. Twice in the history of English football.

EDIT: Just saw a couple of other posts of yours, and stating opinions (shitty, absurd, laughable ones) as facts is what you do. Carry on. :wave

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-premier-league-title-race-man-city-points-dropped-1797572

1. Manchester City: 100 (2017-2018)
2. Liverpool: 99 (2019-2020)
3. Manchester City: 98 (2018-2019)

The records posted by the champions between 2017-18 and 2019-20, show how little margin for error there now is. In each of those seasons, the eventual champions  City in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and Liverpool in 2019-20  failed to win only six of their 38 Premier League matches. The average number of points dropped by the league winners during that three-year period was 15


Ill await your apology :)
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:14:19 pm
Funny how everyone starts to question desire as soon as a result like last night hits. I dont think there was any lack of desire - we tried until the end to equalise. We just werent good enough. It happens.

Did we have as much desire and energy as United at the start of the game though. Same with Fulham on the opening day. 
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:21:04 pm
I still don't get why you don't start Fabinho and then bring on Milner later. That was just one issue amongst our many problems last night.

Fabinho has played shit so far and probably would have struggled yesterday. Also, as Klopp has said, part of what we are doing is protecting ourselves from further injuries.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 07:50:40 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm
Did we have as much desire and energy as United at the start of the game though. Same with Fulham on the opening day.

Yes. But we dont have the personnel. Milner being the prime example - lots of desire but hes not at the level required anymore.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 08:18:37 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-premier-league-title-race-man-city-points-dropped-1797572

1. Manchester City: 100 (2017-2018)
2. Liverpool: 99 (2019-2020)
3. Manchester City: 98 (2018-2019)

The records posted by the champions between 2017-18 and 2019-20, show how little margin for error there now is. In each of those seasons, the eventual champions  City in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and Liverpool in 2019-20  failed to win only six of their 38 Premier League matches. The average number of points dropped by the league winners during that three-year period was 15


Ill await your apology :)
The only 3 year period in history that has happened. It didnt happen last season and it wont happen this season.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 08:25:47 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:50:40 pm
Yes. But we dont have the personnel. Milner being the prime example - lots of desire but hes not at the level required anymore.

It's one of the few criticisms you can put on Klopp is that he tends to be fiercely loyal to certain players, even sometimes to the detriment of the team. To be competitive you need players that regularly hit 7/8 out of 10 performances. The likes of Bobby & Milner, sadly, haven't really showed that high level of consistency for a while now.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 09:00:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm
Fabinho has played shit so far and probably would have struggled yesterday. Also, as Klopp has said, part of what we are doing is protecting ourselves from further injuries.

Salah was shit for many games last season but kept playing. Why? Because you trust in quality players.

Protecting ourselves from further injuries whilst dropping points in every game makes no sense as a strategy. Play your best players.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 09:02:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm
Fabinho has played shit so far and probably would have struggled yesterday. Also, as Klopp has said, part of what we are doing is protecting ourselves from further injuries.

Was he playing worse than Milner? No.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:00:46 pm
Salah was shit for many games last season but kept playing. Why? Because you trust in quality players.

Protecting ourselves from further injuries whilst dropping points in every game makes no sense as a strategy. Play your best players.
agreed
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 09:06:55 pm
People need to keep the faith.   All this talk of the title being over after 3 games is fuckin madness. The cheats have already dropped points themselves.  Yes weve started very poorly but I put that down to a massive injury crisis and some of our top players being out of form. That wont last much longer, well get players back in the next month and the likes of Van Dijk and Trent are simply too good to not find their form sooner rather than later. 

I think the thing that is getting lost in all of this is that this is gonna be the fuckin maddest season theres ever been.  Were literally closing the season down for 6 weeks to play a winter World Cup.  People talking about needing 90 plus points just to have any chance of getting near the cheats are way off.   Theres no way that any team is getting near that points tally this season.   Ive said all along to the lads I go the match with that the title will be won with one of the lowest points tallys there has been.  Very low eighties to win the league this season.  I dont think people realise how much the World Cup is gonna fuck up the top teams this season and weve got some star players who wont be going so keep the faith folks, onwards and upwards. 
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 09:08:08 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:14:19 pm
Funny how everyone starts to question desire as soon as a result like last night hits. I dont think there was any lack of desire - we tried until the end to equalise. We just werent good enough. It happens.

We started slower than a snail and struggled throughout.  This is United, if motivating yourself to get out there and get stuck in against them is a problem then Klopp needs to have a serious look at several players.  Not only is it United but a really poor version of United.  There is no doubting the team that started last night was better than Uniteds, the players have shown it on many occasions.  However we all saw what happened. Complacency? Tactics? Attitude? Probably a bit of all three.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 09:42:59 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-premier-league-title-race-man-city-points-dropped-1797572

1. Manchester City: 100 (2017-2018)
2. Liverpool: 99 (2019-2020)
3. Manchester City: 98 (2018-2019)

The records posted by the champions between 2017-18 and 2019-20, show how little margin for error there now is. In each of those seasons, the eventual champions  City in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and Liverpool in 2019-20  failed to win only six of their 38 Premier League matches. The average number of points dropped by the league winners during that three-year period was 15


Ill await your apology :)

Hahaha. So you randomly handpick the only 3 seasons, not even consecutive ones while at that, to suit your agenda and try to sell it as the average needed to win the title? Your mental gymnastics are hilarious, ai will give you that.

Listen, if the sky is falling for you, we cant help you, but just dont go spreading your turd opinions like facts. And here is an example of what I am talking about:

Quote
Our engine in midfield is completely broken, we have seen it for 2 seasons but yet we havent addressed - Klopp knows he players he wants, so FSG need to support him NOW, not next year.

Have we?! Really? I mean... I could have sworn last season I saw a midfield as part of the team that had probably the best season in club's history. But thanks for telling me what I've

Quote
Klopp will leave if things dont change and he feels it is an impossible challenge - that would be devastating.

You have him on speed dial, don't you? Just go listen to his prematch interview and you will maybe hear him saying this is how it's always been, and yet he signed a new contract this year!
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 09:42:59 pm
Hahaha. So you randomly handpick the only 3 seasons, not even consecutive ones while at that, to suit your agenda and try to sell it as the average needed to win the title? Your mental gymnastics are hilarious, ai will give you that.

Listen, if the sky is falling for you, we cant help you, but just dont go spreading your turd opinions like facts. And here is an example of what I am talking about:

Have we?! Really? I mean... I could have sworn last season I saw a midfield as part of the team that had probably the best season in club's history. But thanks for telling me what I've

You have him on speed dial, don't you? Just go listen to his prematch interview and you will maybe hear him saying this is how it's always been, and yet he signed a new contract this year!

You do realise that a forum is to share opinions and that no one is saying anything is a fact. Would you like posters to put a caveat to that effect?

Also, what are yours if not just opinions?

Ps they are seasons omitting the pandemic season which was unique
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm
Saw someone earlier say wed done enough to win every game and it just hasnt gone our way.

No we havent. We deserved to lose against Fulham, we were second best to absolutely everything in that game. We did not even deserve a draw. We didnt do enough to deserve to win against Palace either. And yesterday you could see from about 5-10 mins in we werent going to win the game.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm
Saw someone earlier say wed done enough to win every game and it just hasnt gone our way.

No we havent. We deserved to lose against Fulham, we were second best to absolutely everything in that game. We did not even deserve a draw. We didnt do enough to deserve to win against Palace either. And yesterday you could see from about 5-10 mins in we werent going to win the game.

The xG sluts.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 10:28:33 pm
Quote from: Dark Metal on Yesterday at 11:23:27 am
I wholeheartedly agree with you, and I also feel completely indifferent to the league as it stands at the moment, I dont know what it is, whether its the fact that no matter what we do those fucking sport washers will just still finish top it just feels insurmountable and Im sure this is just a hangover (for me) of last season still but I feel completely broken by last season.

For me its a combination of last season and everything thats going on outside football. I just cant get into it properly.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 10:28:33 pm
For me its a combination of last season and everything thats going on outside football. I just cant get into it properly.

I think I'm with you guys. BUT we can move fucking mountains so fucking come on!!!
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:57:25 pm
A frustrating 0-0 at Goodison which we've seen so many times in the past is already floating through my mind.

I'm always weary of an early season derby. We've been stung a few times in the past. Van Dijk and Thiago being butchered, Jagielka's absolute thundercunt, Kevin Campbell's winner at Anfield and even Andy fucking Johnson's brace. Shouldn't be much to worry about but I've said that for all three games this season!
love posts like this because I remember them. What a robbery
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 01:31:11 am
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 12:19:14 pm
What is happening now is a repeat of Klopps 7th and final season at Dortmund.  An ageing squad that obviously needing major investment which wasnt given, opponents playing low block and using the counter to overcome the pressing, lots of possession but low conversion of chances, a team that was far removed from the one that took Dortmund to the top  etc. etc.

FSG have to support the best manger in the world with a larger transfer budget - its not fair on Klopp to ask him to keep trying to work miracles.  Either we all accept top 4 and domestic cups are our target, or we actually invest properly.

Our engine in midfield is completely broken, we have seen it for 2 seasons but yet we havent addressed - Klopp knows he players he wants, so FSG need to support him NOW, not next year.

Klopp will leave if things dont change and he feels it is an impossible challenge - that would be devastating.

Its only the third game, chill. It works both ways as well. Citys players are human, they would have been demoralised that FSG has signed Darwin, expect them to drop more points this season.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 08:19:23 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm
Saw someone earlier say wed done enough to win every game and it just hasnt gone our way.

No we havent. We deserved to lose against Fulham, we were second best to absolutely everything in that game. We did not even deserve a draw. We didnt do enough to deserve to win against Palace either. And yesterday you could see from about 5-10 mins in we werent going to win the game.

We could have easily won the Fulham game in the final minute. We were in total control until the VVD error put them back ahead.

We battered Palace until they got a sucker punch then we struggled for a bit but once it was 1-1 then we were the only team likely to win.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 08:30:50 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:42:32 pm
Beat City twice (we battered them 3 weeks ago) and we are PL winners, move on.

I'm with you on this one. I think the title comes down to those 2 games.

They won't have it as easy as last year too. The league's teams have improved quite a lot over the summer. I don't think it's going to be a cake walk.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 08:31:16 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:19:23 am
We could have easily won the Fulham game in the final minute. We were in total control until the VVD error put them back ahead.

We battered Palace until they got a sucker punch then we struggled for a bit but once it was 1-1 then we were the only team likely to win.

We definitely had a period where we were on top certainly against Fulham but I don't think I can equate that with the opinion that we should have won.

We definitely should have beaten and deserved to beat Palace.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 08:43:28 am
Glad none of you were around in the 90s, you'll be all having head explosions every week.

But do you know what, even when we weren't the best and we went into a bit of a free-fall, we still had a great time going to the match and enjoying the times when we won (We went through several rough patches on our journey to win the league again)

You don't 'support' a team expecting to win every week. Where we are now is utopia (To borrow of Dimbo Hodgeson) - we have one of the best teams I've ever seen. We have one of the best managers I've ever seen. We were a gnats bollock away from winnning four major honours last season and STILL you get people moaning and crying.

Give your heads a wobble as I absolutely guarantee that we won't always be this good and if you look back on your attitude when we have been this amazing and all you've managed to do is cryarse all the way through it, then why even fucking bother.

This club is great and we've done amazing. Now. Let's see what we can achieve next season and if it's a rebuilding exercise and a reboot then that's fine. The lads have more than deserved it.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 08:54:07 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:31:16 am
We definitely had a period where we were on top certainly against Fulham but I don't think I can equate that with the opinion that we should have won.

We definitely should have beaten and deserved to beat Palace.

I know they hit the post too but cant remember when that was.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15' Sancho 53' Rashford 81' Salah
Today at 09:05:23 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:54:07 am
I know they hit the post too but can’t remember when that was.

I remember the one in the second half where it came off the inside of the post. So did we with Diaz. They were much the better side for longer periods.

Palace hit the post near the end with Zaha.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 09:24:29 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:43:28 am
You don't 'support' a team expecting to win every week.

You've essentially just nailed the major malfunction of the modern football fan. Most seem to live in this weird, fucked-up, overly-expectational headspace where the team they claim to support must conform to all of their expectations & ideals week after week, regardless of any mitigating factors or human limitations. And if the team fail to meet these expectations then said fans are fully justified in using whatever platform they like to publicly degrade the professional integrity of whatever players they disprove of the most. And if you pull them on their cunty self-absorbed behaviour then you're the one who needs to fuck off because they're just "expressing their opinions". It's no wonder all the intelligent and insightful posters who used to have well-reasoned discussions on here back in the day all fucked off once the fancam generation started infesting the place 
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 09:48:04 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 05:50:39 pm
Out the title race? City are weaker this year too and only 5pts behind mind you.
Fine after 10, 15, 20 games. Less so after 3.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 10:05:05 am
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 09:48:04 am
Fine after 10, 15, 20 games. Less so after 3.

The only time that points ever matter is after the final kick of the final day of the season
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 10:15:55 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:24:29 am
You've essentially just nailed the major malfunction of the modern football fan. Most seem to live in this weird, fucked-up, overly-expectational headspace where the team they claim to support must conform to all of their expectations & ideals week after week, regardless of any mitigating factors or human limitations. And if the team fail to meet these expectations then said fans are fully justified in using whatever platform they like to publicly degrade the professional integrity of whatever players they disprove of the most. And if you pull them on their cunty self-absorbed behaviour then you're the one who needs to fuck off because they're just "expressing their opinions". It's no wonder all the intelligent and insightful posters who used to have well-reasoned discussions on here back in the day all fucked off once the fancam generation started infesting the place

Quote from: Google and the BBC
Fan comes from fanatic and "Fanatic" derives from the Latin "fanum" meaning "shrine" and Dr Johnson defined it as "struck with a superstitious frenzy". "Fancy" is essentially the same word as "fantasy", from the Greek phantasia, its meanings shading through appearance, opinion, enthusiasm for something - and sometimes delusion.

says it all really
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Today at 11:06:40 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:57:25 pm
A frustrating 0-0 at Goodison which we've seen so many times in the past is already floating through my mind.

I'm always weary of an early season derby. We've been stung a few times in the past. Van Dijk and Thiago being butchered, Jagielka's absolute thundercunt, Kevin Campbell's winner at Anfield and even Andy fucking Johnson's brace. Shouldn't be much to worry about but I've said that for all three games this season!

I'd take a 0-0 and no injuries now IF you offered a win for the next two home games given where we are with injuries and performances. Already dreading going there as they'll raise it like United did and we're liable to start slow. When we put in a meek performance at Old Trafford one tends to follow at Goodison (and vice versa). Neither are grounds we regularly win at, we've won maybe a couple at each even under Klopp.

Nunez back might make a difference there though and possibly Jota.
Re: P
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 01:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:24:29 am
You've essentially just nailed the major malfunction of the modern football fan. Most seem to live in this weird, fucked-up, overly-expectational headspace where the team they claim to support must conform to all of their expectations & ideals week after week, regardless of any mitigating factors or human limitations. And if the team fail to meet these expectations then said fans are fully justified in using whatever platform they like to publicly degrade the professional integrity of whatever players they disprove of the most. And if you pull them on their cunty self-absorbed behaviour then you're the one who needs to fuck off because they're just "expressing their opinions". It's no wonder all the intelligent and insightful posters who used to have well-reasoned discussions on here back in the day all fucked off once the fancam generation started infesting the place

Back in the day, you went to a match simply hoping for a win regardless of where you were in the league. Winning set you up nicely for the week ahead. Only time you focused on trophies was when your team was actually in a good position to win one. There certainly wasn't an air of depression or desperation because your team had a poor start to the season.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:43:28 am
Glad none of you were around in the 90s, you'll be all having head explosions every week.

But do you know what, even when we weren't the best and we went into a bit of a free-fall, we still had a great time going to the match and enjoying the times when we won (We went through several rough patches on our journey to win the league again)

You don't 'support' a team expecting to win every week. Where we are now is utopia (To borrow of Dimbo Hodgeson) - we have one of the best teams I've ever seen. We have one of the best managers I've ever seen. We were a gnats bollock away from winnning four major honours last season and STILL you get people moaning and crying.

Give your heads a wobble as I absolutely guarantee that we won't always be this good and if you look back on your attitude when we have been this amazing and all you've managed to do is cryarse all the way through it, then why even fucking bother.

This club is great and we've done amazing. Now. Let's see what we can achieve next season and if it's a rebuilding exercise and a reboot then that's fine. The lads have more than deserved it.
This, agreed. 100% with Andy @ Allerton. By the way, I was still watching and supporting during... Seriously. I was, watching us play. Much much depressed as fuck.  ;D  ;D

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #1078 on: Today at 02:05:51 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:42:30 pm
This, agreed. 100% with Andy @ Allerton. By the way, I was still watching and supporting during... Seriously. I was, watching us play. Much much depressed as fuck.  ;D  ;D



Jay's back with us as well.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #1079 on: Today at 02:24:00 pm »
only got over this game this morning...
Ah well, go on and win the next one! I'm pretty worried about our midfield situation, as I'm sure most others are.
bit of a perfect storm here, and tied to Nunez' mistake, it compounded the situation. A combination of these and united actually playing football led to the result.. shades of our defence injury ravaged season, I hope this will not repeat itself.. the slow starts in games again.... needs to bloody well stop
