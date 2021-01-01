« previous next »
PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1000 on: Today at 01:42:32 pm
Beat City twice (we battered them 3 weeks ago) and we are PL winners, move on.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1001 on: Today at 01:46:29 pm
You can see that we've lost a bit of confidence. The difference between this and the Fulham game is that we believed that we could win it and hit the bar in the last minute. After we conceded the first goal yesterday, I was certain that we weren't going to win.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1002 on: Today at 01:51:46 pm
Same old same old.

We're 3 games in.

If we'd won these games 3-0 3-0 3-0 then we could still lose the rest of them and get relegated.

Let's have some realistic perspective on this FFS before we sack Klopp and sell the ground.

By all means it's not the best start ev-er (true), but let's not soil our panties (see MAN U 'supporters' actions) BEFORE we've at least had a few more games will yers  :butt

Season has just started and sometimes it takes a few games to find our feet - nothing to see here move along  :wave

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1003 on: Today at 02:03:50 pm
Average points dropped by league winners over last few years (stripping away the pandemic season) is 15 points. We have already lost 7 points in the first 3 games.  So saying its only 3 games doesnt really help.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1004 on: Today at 02:11:12 pm
Im surprisingly not that arsed about the result. It usually pisses me off for a week when we used to get turned over by these regularly. I just felt that after we'd battered them the last few meetings it was always gonna be inevitable they'd play shit and get one over on us - Again. I kind of expected it really. I just felt after our opening games, where I dont think we were as bad as everyone makes out, then this was gonna be turn up and absolutely batter them, or end up being turned over.

We played pretty much as we did in our opening games. Better footballing side but nothing to show for it. Forget all this crap about the Mancs revival performance, we basically controlled the game for 70 of the 90. Sure they got in our faces for the first time in a few years but after the first 20 min they done fuck all apart from just get in our way. And we were the major contributors to their high points in the game.

Unoubtedly the midfield is struggling. I think in terms of the disparity in age, the old legs of Hendo and Milner (cant have both of them there) and the inexperience of Carvalho and Elliot its a pretty big ask to expect our usual fluidity and cohesion. I think Elliots been our most creative midfielder so far, but to be honest thats not a high bar. Carvalho looks like a fantastic prospect and love watching him.

I think the bigger problem with our "elder statesmen" is last year. No matter how great getting so close to 4 was, only coming away with 2 would have hurt. Especially as we lost the 2 major ones. I dont care what anyone says, to come away from being so so close to a maybe unrepeatable feat, with the 2 minor legs of it must be devastating for these guys as professionals. Even for me, no matter how proud of what we achieved theres still the  "Fuckkkk, but just imagine what it could have been". Thats gotta prey on their minds man. Picking themselves up was always gonna be hard.

The midfields been discussed a billion times but with 2 sets of old legs in there we cant press. And were being punished for that.

That's not to exclude the defence where Van Dyke needs to take his "I'm cool as fuck hat off" and put his "You shall not pass" hat back on. On the plus side it was good to see him accept a full on verbal volley from Milner on the chin.

I don't get Trent at times. When you see him running alongside most wingers he keeps up no problem. But away from that one on one contest he shows absolutely no understanding (or desire?) to see situations directly around him and react to them. There's times when hes (what appears to be) jogging back and I'm screaming fucking hell Trent get a sprint on. Infuriating.  My frustration with him defensively probably isn't being helped by his rather lackadasical  delivery so far this season.

Like others, I think our major problem is a lack of a powerful athletic midfielder. Hendo has been our guy for that for seasons but now is starting to slow a little. As that decline has started its been coupled with Milners decline so its having a twofold effect as both of them suffer more from each others degradation. Coupled with maybe having to look after the kids alongside them as well... So an 8 becomes a 6 performance wise. Unfortunately I don't think we'll address it - but certainly next season it will be imperative for us.

I don't think our performances have been as bad as are being made out. But we've been used to being at such a high that going back to average is a massive drop off.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1005 on: Today at 02:12:22 pm
Title race is almost certainly done for us. No point even arguing about it. You can what if all you like - but we lost a huge chunk of points and its still August.

We need to start climbing up the table and hope for a run once Jota and Nunez are back. My concern is we could just as easily lose more points by the time we have some first team players back.

Next game please and no injuries if possible.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1006 on: Today at 02:19:26 pm
Excellent and suitably calm post. I always take the view that if you are going to get a wake up call, in a season, or even in a game. Get it early and then you have time to react. We even have time to over-react given the transfer window is still open.


Football is about entertainment, we will have plenty of this to come this season with the players we have (and that includes the 10 players we have out and the 3 that have just come back)
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1007 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm
Haven't been able to shake that thought off, heaven knows what the players that were in it must be thinking.

Weirdly, we could have done with a World Cup this summer. Just a whole bigger spectacle that comes once every 4 years to take the players' mind off of what happened, who knows, some might come back with a medal and a buzz to wash away the club footy pain, but alas it's in the winter and we have a shortened pre-season as a further consequence.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1008 on: Today at 02:45:02 pm
The only positives from last night were Elliot, Carvalho and they didn't keep a clean sheet.

What's done is done!

Its how we respond now.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1009 on: Today at 02:48:00 pm
Whilst utterly disappointed by our start so far and losing to them lot is always painful, I think this year will be a strange season for all. Sure, the only team set-up for strange seasons are Abu Dhabi City, who can spend £50m (minimum) on each squad player but with the World Cup, smack bang in the middle of the season, its gonna throw a few curve balls.

Personally, injuries or not, our midfield needs overhaul. I would take Winjldem back right now if possible if we are not paying the big transfer fees this year. I don't think Firmino is gonna add much this season, other than a few cameos or a move to Italy where his legs would be better suited? Defensively we are all over the place again but is that because of the midfield? The players do look tired and even though we have had lots of shots, its not like we have had many clear cut chances and missed them...more speculative than anything.

As many have said, last season was a mentally draining ride and I would be surprised if players, coaches etc. are not feeling it right now, but the world cup in the middle of the season is truly gonna be a test for everyone and not in the least bit ideal to bigger clubs, therefore I predict some strange results this year and we could be amongst it.

I would be happy with a few good cup runs and champions league qualification again as we could very well be entering a transition but who knows with the world cup and returning players from injury? I guess everyone is so disappointed with the end of last season and now the beginning of this season when we know we are better than what we are showing. Like others have said, confidence is a big thing. Dropping points this early is not ideal but Lets try and enjoy the team and give them what we can to help them through, hopefully we will have another MF soon.
 
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1010 on: Today at 02:53:26 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:36:09 am
Im guessing you are the only person who has said any of them things?


If I thought any of that I would say it straight out,I wouldn't be a fucking snake and just constantly insinuate it.  :wave
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1011 on: Today at 02:55:06 pm
I was convinced - yes, convinced - wed gain our revenge for Kyiv and lift No.7. I mean Madrid were absolutely ripe for the taking.

It was meant to be, the football gods said so. Like Athens after Istanbul.

So yes, it still burns. Much more than the league - and Villas collapse - if Im honest.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1012 on: Today at 02:58:50 pm
We could do but Im more worried about beating the other 18 clubs. We need a massive improvement in form.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1013 on: Today at 02:59:35 pm
Ive not read the whole thread, but a lot of it, and have not seen any comments saying Klopp should leave or Trent and Virgil are frauds etc. maybe I just missed them.
Nobody played well, Trent and Virgil especially, although Im not sure what anyone would mean by calling them frauds. Theyre two of the most important players over recent years.
It was a  shocking performance overall and in my opinion it was a result of the midfield being completely overwhelmed. It looked like wed had players sent off. Also, for some reason, I just didnt get the impression that the players thought they could win. Hopefully its just a blip but I think its clear to see for everyone that we need investment in the midfield.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1014 on: Today at 02:59:53 pm
This
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1015 on: Today at 03:01:00 pm
See the miserable Liverpool fans thread, it will come.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1016 on: Today at 03:02:43 pm
So now,some aren't even hungry and have no desire.

These players have been part of one of our greatest squads and you can't even show them an ounce of respect.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1017 on: Today at 03:03:34 pm
It may but lets have some reality. We have not looked like winning any of the last three matches. Im not going to put on my false smiling face pretending that its going to be an easy fix. Maybe Thiago and Jota returning will help.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1018 on: Today at 03:06:00 pm
I wouldn't mind if people were honest enough to come straight out with it,they don't though,it's just snidey little comments spread over nearly every fucking thread.

Can't even go into the transfer shit show without reading people taking pot shots at players who actually play for us.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1019 on: Today at 03:08:04 pm
The Fulham game I put it down to just the opening day and being caught cold. But it happened again last night.

And it didn't look tactical either. Fulham and United both looked like they simply wanted it more than us.

And that's something I never thought I'd be saying about a Liverpool side under Klopp.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1020 on: Today at 03:08:44 pm
FSG have to support the best manger in the world with a larger transfer budget - its not fair on Klopp to ask him to keep trying to work miracles.  Either we all accept top 4 and domestic cups are our target, or we actually invest properly.

Our engine in midfield is completely broken, we have seen it for 2 seasons but yet we havent addressed - Klopp knows he players he wants, so FSG need to support him NOW, not next year.

Klopp will leave if things dont change and he feels it is an impossible challenge - that would be devastating.


 :no
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1021 on: Today at 03:12:56 pm
Honestly, I knew we wouldn't beat Madrid.

Football is all about the narrative, and like you said, the whole "payback for last time" thing made it seem like it was meant to be, right?

Well, the narrative of Stevie and Coutinho winning the league for Liverpool 8 years later was even bigger. It was like a "made for TV" movie where the protagonist gets redemption at the end after long last. And when that didn't happen, seeing in reversed in a space of 15-20 mins, I knew the CL final was gone.

I wasn't this down about things in 2019 when Glenn Murray of all people gave us a brief ray of hope during the last game of the season. But I don't think I'll ever get over that City-Villa game.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1022 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1023 on: Today at 03:27:01 pm
The choice to not bring in another midfielder has baffled me so much. Coupled with the even stranger choices to extend Milners contract for a year, not cash in on Ox when he was actually fit and give Henderson (the legs in midfield) a long-term contract at the age of 31 after the title winning season. All catching up to us now.

Milner should not be near the starting 11 in any game to be honest, I genuinely thought his contract extension would be to allow him to do coaching badges etc and stay within the club, be a leader in the dressing room. His ability to clock up distance covered is no good when he's running around like a headless chicken. Elliot/Carvalho are promising but playing either along with Milner and Henderson in midfield is just asking for trouble. Both Elliot/Carvalho like to carry the ball take some risks if either lose the ball, all 3 (not to mention the 2 fullbacks) are completely out of the game for the counter attack. We either need runners or we need someone to just sit, be discliplined and good on the ball if we want these guys to be the future. There was 0 discipline last night until Fab came on. 

Cannot wrap my head around the gameplans in every game so far, last night especially. Repeatedly crossing from the right side with Trente, Elliot, Salah to target Diaz against Dalot/Varane at the back post with Firmino no where to be seen. Talk about common sense they had a two midgets playing on their left side yet we never once tried to exploit that weakness. The set pieces were awful, I lost count of how many times United cleared it without a Liverpool player even competing for it, I genuinely thought there was miscommunication in the signals from the takers.

I can cut the back 4 some slack, we play a highline and we take risks this has always been the case we concede 2/3 big chances in games as we always do/have done, this is why Alisson has the best 1v1 stats in the league. I cannot forgive the lack of control that came after these chances from our experienced players in midfield. That being said VVD has been very strange so far this season with his positioning, I cannot remember at any time watching VVD having to come across from LCB to RCB so often, yet the penalty at Fulham was caused by this, the Zaha goal had this, Elanga hitting the post last night, and lesser so the Sancho goal.

We need 2 midfielders clear as day and at this stage it could be anyone to controlled passer or runner. IF we are waiting for Bellingham it does not excuse not signing the other now, but our depth of 9 CMs in reality is only 5/6 at any stage because of injury, and one of those who is always available is 38 and should be playing the part Andy Lonergan played momentarily during our GK crisis. However, I fully expect us to sign no one, we literally had no defenders at a stage and recruitment did nothing.

Regardless, new midfielder, no new midfielder, the next few games look tough. The league this season is already starting to look more competitive from top to bottom, there is a strange feeling to it. Get the first clean sheet over the line against Bournemouth this weekend and go one step at time, grind out some results and be more disciplined ffs. Worth mentioning it is easy to forget we lost 7-2 to Villa and were top by Christmas. One can hope, we go again YNWA   
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1024 on: Today at 03:27:20 pm
On paper -and even perhaps form- we were flying, while their squad was made up of too old/unproven players so yes, I and a lot of people shared that view.

I have to believe as professional and prepared as our team was, they had to go in thinking with Alisson now in goal and other notable upgrades we'd be much more prepared and perhaps yes, favourites, bookies certainly thought so too.

Yet, it didn't happen, and yeah the players are only human, to lace up and go all over again, maybe there is an inevitable climbdown from it all, subconscious or otherwise.

I suspect a number of our players will feel rested after this world cup and might have had time to wash this out of their system by then, and you'll see us go on a pretty good run. The question of course is, will we have left it too late by then to do anything notable? Let's hope not.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1025 on: Today at 03:29:51 pm
ha ha - so you're saying we've already lost the league?  ;D

chill man - there's a looooooong way to go
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1026 on: Today at 03:30:09 pm
We need a couple of new faces in midfield and potentially a significant tactical tweak. I'd love us to offer more threat from the centre and the midfield as it would keep teams guessing and draw attention away from the full backs and wide forwards. Against the low black brigade, I really do feel like we could play a number 10 behind the centre forward rather than three midfielders.

Excellent post.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1027 on: Today at 04:01:22 pm
I know people get frustrated when our beloved club is struggling, I was pissed off so much last night, I didnt talk to my wife who was trying her best to cheer me up. But do we really have to make shite up?

Either you suck at maths, or are straight out lying. Only twice has a team dropped 15 points or less. Twice in the history of English football.

EDIT: Just saw a couple of other posts of yours, and stating opinions (shitty, absurd, laughable ones) as facts is what you do. Carry on. :wave
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1028 on: Today at 04:16:06 pm
The maximum available points is 114. So you are saying the average points tally of league champions is 99 points.
Seriously?
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1029 on: Today at 04:24:30 pm
Nah

We've done enough in each game to win and comfortably retained possession and control

On a different day, we could have won each game, but it's not going in for us at the moment

Just keep doing what we're doing and get a few players back and we'll be fine.

Looking forward to another exciting season for the Mighty Reds.

You get a knock? You get back up again and fight even harder.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Reply #1030 on: Today at 04:58:41 pm
Still irritated that we didnt test Martinez more. Ive never seen a centre-back look so uncomfortable heading a ball, but we played exactly how he would have wanted. Hes getting a lot of love on Twitter because he threw himself about a lot, I still think hes shite. He wont have an easier task than Firmino all season.
