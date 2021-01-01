The choice to not bring in another midfielder has baffled me so much. Coupled with the even stranger choices to extend Milners contract for a year, not cash in on Ox when he was actually fit and give Henderson (the legs in midfield) a long-term contract at the age of 31 after the title winning season. All catching up to us now.
Milner should not be near the starting 11 in any game to be honest, I genuinely thought his contract extension would be to allow him to do coaching badges etc and stay within the club, be a leader in the dressing room. His ability to clock up distance covered is no good when he's running around like a headless chicken. Elliot/Carvalho are promising but playing either along with Milner and Henderson in midfield is just asking for trouble. Both Elliot/Carvalho like to carry the ball take some risks if either lose the ball, all 3 (not to mention the 2 fullbacks) are completely out of the game for the counter attack. We either need runners or we need someone to just sit, be discliplined and good on the ball if we want these guys to be the future. There was 0 discipline last night until Fab came on.
Cannot wrap my head around the gameplans in every game so far, last night especially. Repeatedly crossing from the right side with Trente, Elliot, Salah to target Diaz against Dalot/Varane at the back post with Firmino no where to be seen. Talk about common sense they had a two midgets playing on their left side yet we never once tried to exploit that weakness. The set pieces were awful, I lost count of how many times United cleared it without a Liverpool player even competing for it, I genuinely thought there was miscommunication in the signals from the takers.
I can cut the back 4 some slack, we play a highline and we take risks this has always been the case we concede 2/3 big chances in games as we always do/have done, this is why Alisson has the best 1v1 stats in the league. I cannot forgive the lack of control that came after these chances from our experienced players in midfield. That being said VVD has been very strange so far this season with his positioning, I cannot remember at any time watching VVD having to come across from LCB to RCB so often, yet the penalty at Fulham was caused by this, the Zaha goal had this, Elanga hitting the post last night, and lesser so the Sancho goal.
We need 2 midfielders clear as day and at this stage it could be anyone to controlled passer or runner. IF we are waiting for Bellingham it does not excuse not signing the other now, but our depth of 9 CMs in reality is only 5/6 at any stage because of injury, and one of those who is always available is 38 and should be playing the part Andy Lonergan played momentarily during our GK crisis. However, I fully expect us to sign no one, we literally had no defenders at a stage and recruitment did nothing.
Regardless, new midfielder, no new midfielder, the next few games look tough. The league this season is already starting to look more competitive from top to bottom, there is a strange feeling to it. Get the first clean sheet over the line against Bournemouth this weekend and go one step at time, grind out some results and be more disciplined ffs. Worth mentioning it is easy to forget we lost 7-2 to Villa and were top by Christmas. One can hope, we go again YNWA