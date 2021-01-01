We seem off in general.



Our best player is hardly getting on the ball. When's the last time he's been really present in the opponent's box? He's too nice too, with being grappled all the fucking time. But that's another thing.

Diaz is on the ball a lot, lot of times but fuck me he lacks end product at the time. If we got Salah on the ball as much we'd probably be in a better position.



Trent doesn't seem to get as far up the pitch and looks goosed too. Robertson and Diaz don't yet have that understanding.

Whoever is the CDM has to cover way too much of the area so look anywhere near comfortable in that position. Henderson is aging and Fabinho never has been the quickest to get up to full speed. So despite those 2 not being in their best form, that's not helping.



I remember we used to be good at corners. But christ, how many of the corners went into a pack of 4 United players and 0 of ours last night?



The PL has thickened the offside line and our defense seems to have gone too at the moment. I get that it's been 2 new partners for VVD in the last 2 games, but he's far from covered himself in glory.



Usually try to be positive, but there's not much to be positive about. Our last 2 goals were a moment of brilliance and a scrappy one in the box.