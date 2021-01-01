« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah  (Read 19779 times)

Offline chrisevry

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #840 on: Today at 12:36:33 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:25:29 am
Did we ever make a bid of £70m ?

I heard Tchoumeani was pretty much done. Then RM swooped.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #841 on: Today at 12:37:19 am »
Quote from: chrisevry on Today at 12:36:33 am
I heard Tchoumeani was pretty much done. Then RM swooped.


Heard or read ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline chrisevry

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #842 on: Today at 12:39:38 am »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 12:32:48 am
Id love to know why are wide forwards are so wide and therefore our fullbacks dont overlap anymore. We seem to be massively over complicating our attacking patterns and nobody seems to have a clue what were doing anymore. Were not creating as many clear cut chances and we are increasingly easy to counter. Back to basics please ASAP.

Because we signed a winger in Diaz. Mane was very much an inside fwd. Hence we got Nunez as a focal point. Its obvious that Trent and AR are going infield more this season, just like city's fullbacks.
Logged

Offline chrisevry

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #843 on: Today at 12:39:58 am »
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,395
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #844 on: Today at 12:45:00 am »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 12:32:48 am
Id love to know why are wide forwards are so wide and therefore our fullbacks dont overlap anymore. We seem to be massively over complicating our attacking patterns and nobody seems to have a clue what were doing anymore. Were not creating as many clear cut chances and we are increasingly easy to counter. Back to basics please ASAP.

Salah and Diaz are very tightly marked and are generally being held, pushed or fouled. Salah finds it almost impossible to get any space as he generally has somebody, literally, clinging onto him. Today the referee bizarrely gave a free kick against Diaz even through he had just been fouled. I think well have to start to play a bit more cute and highlight the persistent fouls although I think the referees dont see pushing and holding as a foul.

We do also seem to have lost the connection between our fullbacks and wingers but that could be because the wing players are finding it hard to get any space. Today Diaz was kicked black and blue for the first half.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #845 on: Today at 12:45:31 am »
I seen that midfield and immediately gave up. Shocking.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,496
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #846 on: Today at 12:56:07 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:45:31 am
I seen that midfield and immediately gave up. Shocking.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline chrisevry

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #847 on: Today at 12:58:20 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:45:00 am

We do also seem to have lost the connection between our fullbacks and wingers but that could be because the wing players are finding it hard to get any space. Today Diaz was kicked black and blue for the first half.

Do you think that's because Salah and Mane were/are inside forwards, and Diaz is a quintessential winger?
Logged

Offline Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #848 on: Today at 01:02:10 am »
Why on earth do people keep talking about a transitional season?

We basically replaced a world class player with an overpriced but talented young player funded by player sales.

We're not transitioning away from anything, we've just been shite.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #849 on: Today at 01:02:30 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:37:19 am

Heard or read ?
He agreed a deal with us and them but went with them.
Logged

Offline Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
  • return of the king
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #850 on: Today at 01:04:12 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:45:00 am
Salah and Diaz are very tightly marked and are generally being held, pushed or fouled. Salah finds it almost impossible to get any space as he generally has somebody, literally, clinging onto him. Today the referee bizarrely gave a free kick against Diaz even through he had just been fouled. I think well have to start to play a bit more cute and highlight the persistent fouls although I think the referees dont see pushing and holding as a foul.

We do also seem to have lost the connection between our fullbacks and wingers but that could be because the wing players are finding it hard to get any space. Today Diaz was kicked black and blue for the first half.

I get all of that and wouldnt disagree but it seems our solution is to fix the wingers in wide positions and have the fullbacks come inside. It makes no sense against teams that sit deep and counter. The wingers are ineffective so far from goal and our fullbacks are then out of position. Robbo picks up the ball in that central area and hasnt got a clue what to do with it. His strength is bombing on out wide and whipping it in. Trents strength is playmaking from a wide position. It just seems weve lost our way, gone down the wrong path. Switch the wingers, play Salah as a 9 and Bobby as a 10. Mix it up, keep switching. And for gods sake pick up the pace in everything we do.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #851 on: Today at 01:05:43 am »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 09:59:30 pm
Felt bad for Mo, looked like a leader out there.
I appreciate the chase and rush that he did to get the goal. Small things. But I appreciate the effort.

Showed the others what does it mean to wear the Mighty Reds shirt with sacred badge. Still fighting when you are losing.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #852 on: Today at 01:06:47 am »
And like it or not... SOMETIMES, we need a goal from midfield. Sometimes.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Usman1987

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #853 on: Today at 01:08:06 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:05:43 am
I appreciate the chase and rush that he did to get the goal. Small things. But I appreciate the effort.

Showed the others what does it mean to wear the Mighty Reds shirt with sacred badge. Still fighting when you are losing.

Football is a game of opinions. I was in the ground and specifically remember Salah bottling two 50-50s, one which lead United up the field to grab their second
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,169
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #854 on: Today at 01:10:37 am »
I think if you'd said a few weeks ago we'd have 9 first team squad players out after 2 games I think most on here would have thought you mad.


We have


I'd like to improve the squad but we don't panic
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,395
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #855 on: Today at 01:30:07 am »
Quote from: chrisevry on Today at 12:58:20 am
Do you think that's because Salah and Mane were/are inside forwards, and Diaz is a quintessential winger?

I dont really know. Maybe TAA and Robertson have been told to hold back a bit. Maybe other defenders are forcing them inside where they are less effective.

I think its more to do with the other teams tightening up on our flanks and marking much closer. That leaves more space in the middle but we dont seem to have the players who can exploit this unless Nunez can.

Once Thiago and Nunez return then well see much better performances.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,114
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #856 on: Today at 01:49:58 am »
Klopp got the team selection wrong. I cant remember the last time he dropped Fabinho like he did for this game. Hes not been great recently, but regardless alongside Thiago hes still our best midfielder by some distance.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,496
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #857 on: Today at 02:06:59 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:49:58 am
Klopp got the team selection wrong. I cant remember the last time he dropped Fabinho like he did for this game. Hes not been great recently, but regardless alongside Thiago hes still our best midfielder by some distance.
That midfield used for starting implies we may be in trouble in the middle of the park.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #858 on: Today at 04:13:44 am »
The frustrating thing for me on waking up this morning is, as bad as we were last night, had Darwin Nunez been available, I firmly believe we would have got something from that game. :-\
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #859 on: Today at 04:21:52 am »
Klopp came in and turned doubters into believers. The state of the squad right now, at this moment in time, has turned many people into doubters again.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,114
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #860 on: Today at 04:29:55 am »
Theres certainly a different feel about the club at the moment. Its like the club collectively is struggling to get back on the horse after last year.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,015
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #861 on: Today at 04:37:24 am »
What I dont like about Elliot playing right, is you have three players down that side wanting to occupy the inside channel.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
« Reply #862 on: Today at 04:45:55 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:22:53 am
I love James Milner, but he should not be starting away to Manchester United.

We are in a mini crisis here, and the club need to act. We got lucky that we held out for the right player and got Van Dyke. If we are putting all of our eggs in this Jude Bellingham basket then we are asking for trouble.

Milner was miles better than Hendo.

So, way shouldnt Milner start against Utd?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 