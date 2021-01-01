Id love to know why are wide forwards are so wide and therefore our fullbacks dont overlap anymore. We seem to be massively over complicating our attacking patterns and nobody seems to have a clue what were doing anymore. Were not creating as many clear cut chances and we are increasingly easy to counter. Back to basics please ASAP.
Salah and Diaz are very tightly marked and are generally being held, pushed or fouled. Salah finds it almost impossible to get any space as he generally has somebody, literally, clinging onto him. Today the referee bizarrely gave a free kick against Diaz even through he had just been fouled. I think well have to start to play a bit more cute and highlight the persistent fouls although I think the referees dont see pushing and holding as a foul.
We do also seem to have lost the connection between our fullbacks and wingers but that could be because the wing players are finding it hard to get any space. Today Diaz was kicked black and blue for the first half.