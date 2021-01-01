Salah and Diaz are very tightly marked and are generally being held, pushed or fouled. Salah finds it almost impossible to get any space as he generally has somebody, literally, clinging onto him. Today the referee bizarrely gave a free kick against Diaz even through he had just been fouled. I think well have to start to play a bit more cute and highlight the persistent fouls although I think the referees dont see pushing and holding as a foul.



We do also seem to have lost the connection between our fullbacks and wingers but that could be because the wing players are finding it hard to get any space. Today Diaz was kicked black and blue for the first half.



I get all of that and wouldnt disagree but it seems our solution is to fix the wingers in wide positions and have the fullbacks come inside. It makes no sense against teams that sit deep and counter. The wingers are ineffective so far from goal and our fullbacks are then out of position. Robbo picks up the ball in that central area and hasnt got a clue what to do with it. His strength is bombing on out wide and whipping it in. Trents strength is playmaking from a wide position. It just seems weve lost our way, gone down the wrong path. Switch the wingers, play Salah as a 9 and Bobby as a 10. Mix it up, keep switching. And for gods sake pick up the pace in everything we do.