Arenít we paying vast sums to clean up old nuclear sites and it will continue for years?



Hydropower is the way forward, pretty sure they are trying to do something in Liverpool.



Edit yes this https://www.liverpoolcityregion-ca.gov.uk/its-time-for-tidal



Yeah itís a bitch to clean up, but until there is either new technology or better storage options we will need either gas or nuclear and itís really just a choice between the two of them for guaranteed 24x7 energy, right now renewables are providing 61% of our electricity and I think itís just a matter of time until thatís 100% on windy days to be fair.Tidal isnít without its issues either, the sites where it can be installed are limited and produces most of its electricity at certain points in the day depending on the tide, not so much the rest of the time.