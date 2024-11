Out of curiosity what would make a good landlord?



I used to rent from a good landlord. He kept the rent at the same price for the four years I lived there and was responsive to issues with the property. He didn't use a property management company so it was direct communication and accountability. I'm sure he made a decent yield off it and the property also increased in value over that period but he didn't seem like a piss taker.My only gripe was with the little jobs that didn't justify bringing in a qualified tradesperson. He was a have-a-go-hero but his DIY skills were abject, things like drilling the screws for curtain rails directly into the brick without using Rawlplugs. I had to learn a technique for opening and closing the curtains that created zero pull or vibration to stop them coming down on my headSlightly off topic but one of the callers to the radio yesterday was ranting about it not being worthwhile to let property anymore. She said she would sell the second property "to prioritise helping my family instead of somebody else's" and that it would mean "another property disappearing from the market". Delusional.