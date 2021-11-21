« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 51506 times)

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,394
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #800 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:22:41 pm
It's why you shouldn't generalize about groups of people as there will always be exceptions, and this is no different.

Comes down to the end product. You can't build with exceptions.

If something is to bring your level down, and say 80 / 100 from a group vote for it, the problem is that group in terms of end product, with the recognition that 20/100 can assess accurately. Those 20 are great article-writing material, in terms of results your level still dropped.
With farmers it was much closer iirc, divided by region, area of expertise, pre existing eurozone relationships, so a lot more to unpack. Ranges were around 50 -50 to 60-40. You can still work on these things at least.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #801 on: Today at 01:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:30:08 pm
Tuesday - Tradespeople
Wednesday - Contractors
Thursday - Farmers
Friday - ?????

Recruitment Consultants
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • JFT97
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #802 on: Today at 02:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:44:28 pm
https://xcancel.com/Summers_AD/status/1851709706060067152?t=U6Ku1ULLhvHIRX659l7L7g&s=19

Looks like the farm IHT is only going to affect around 200 per year and won't affect small family farms at all

Suspect that's not entirely true as it will affect many of the smaller farms.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #803 on: Today at 02:09:41 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:04:41 pm
Suspect that's not entirely true as it will affect many of the smaller farms.

His profile

"Director @CenTaxUK and Associate Prof @LSELaw. I study the rich using tax data. Trying to help design a better tax system. Fellow @LSEInequalities and @TheIFS"

Pretty sure he knows what he's talking about
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,271
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #804 on: Today at 02:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:30:08 pm
Tuesday - Tradespeople
Wednesday - Contractors
Thursday - Farmers
Friday - ?????

Fishermen
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,271
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #805 on: Today at 02:18:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:22:41 pm
It's why you shouldn't generalize about groups of people as there will always be exceptions, and this is no different.

100%, I was absolutely sure farmers were overwhelmingly pro-Brexit based on the coverage before the referendum but it was incredibly nuanced, the research I read was split by about 10 different types of farmer, I mean I didnt even realise there was 10 different types of farmer never mind with their own gripes and positives when it came to the EU.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #806 on: Today at 02:22:45 pm »
Bond markets looking a bit grim today, a bit of a global trend of late but UK looking worse than most.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,726
  • The first five yards........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #807 on: Today at 02:33:42 pm »
If this leads to less land speculation then it will be a very good thing. And genuine farmers will eventually agree.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,899
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #808 on: Today at 02:37:18 pm »
WE've been round this argument many times, its the same with fishermen, the only evidence of them being for Brexit is extremely non-represantative, and those who were in favour of Brexit were the loudest and with the most resources.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,058
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #809 on: Today at 02:40:33 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:32:36 am
2 entirely different economies, below is a good explainer to what happened.

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/l/lost-decade.asp
True, but they did lots of QE too which is affecting our economy still.

I seem to remember that Reeves is an expert in the Japanese economy though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #810 on: Today at 02:42:47 pm »
UK 10 year gilt above 4.5% now, that is going to become a story
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
  • JFT97
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #811 on: Today at 02:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:09:41 pm
His profile

"Director @CenTaxUK and Associate Prof @LSELaw. I study the rich using tax data. Trying to help design a better tax system. Fellow @LSEInequalities and @TheIFS"

Pretty sure he knows what he's talking about

He probably does, but I'm still trying to find where he says it won't affect small family farms at all.  Maybe that's just something you made up.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,058
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #812 on: Today at 02:54:49 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:42:47 pm
UK 10 year gilt above 4.5% now, that is going to become a story
A rubbish one, because they are almost exactly mirroring US 10 year gilt rates.

The real story here is that the markets are terrified of a trump win and its looking more and more likely each day
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #813 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:54:49 pm
A rubbish one, because they are almost exactly mirroring US 10 year gilt rates.

The real story here is that the markets are terrified of a trump win and its looking more and more likely each day

I think today the UK has underperformed other major bond markets, I mean lets be honest even if it was unfair it wouldn't stop our "journalists" running riot with it
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #814 on: Today at 03:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:30:08 pm
Tuesday - Tradespeople
Wednesday - Contractors
Thursday - Farmers
Friday - ?????

Don't forget landlords, we had those last week oh and pensioners.  They're often the reason for a lot of complaints.

That's my hatrick for the month...
Pensioners
Landlords
Tradespeople

What do I win?
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,225
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #815 on: Today at 03:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:30:08 pm
Tuesday - Tradespeople
Wednesday - Contractors
Thursday - Farmers
Friday - ?????

Dont forget old people.

She HATES old people, the bunch of coffin dodging twats.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #816 on: Today at 03:56:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:46:54 pm
Don't forget landlords, we had those last week oh and pensioners.  They're often the reason for a lot of complaints.

That's my hatrick for the month...
Pensioners
Landlords
Tradespeople

What do I win?

A life sized cardboard cut out of KH herself!
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #817 on: Today at 04:01:01 pm »
Landlords can get in the bin like.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #818 on: Today at 04:05:18 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 04:01:01 pm
Landlords can get in the bin like.

Especially these two

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 