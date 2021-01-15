If it's valued at over £1m, why on earth shouldn't they?



Well because land is very valuable, but many farmers are very far from being rich (despite rumours, although some clearly are). And their heirs will often have no choice but to then sell some of the farm to meet the duties? Which can often mean the aggregation of farms into ever bigger units under the control of mega-farmers/the vastly wealthy, or the sale of agricultural land to non-farmers which means less food production. That's my guess as to why this might have some rather negative consequences.I live on (but don't own) a 250 acre farm in the north of England. I'd guess the land value is over a million easily (despite some of it being marginal land). It's upland sheep farming, which generally means very low profits or losses every year round here, these people are not raking it in at all.