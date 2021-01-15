« previous next »
A-Bomb

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:16:13 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:49:15 pm
nope that's not correct, I pay PAYE on my earnings, Employee NI and Employers NI. I am taxed as a permanent employee but don't have the benefits that a permanent employee has.

The compensation is that I get paid a higher day rate than a permanent employee.

I do have a Ltd Company that I use for another project which I pay Corporation Tax on profits but I don't take any salary or dividends out of that at present as the amount I have in the company is very small

Martin Lewis supports your position mate - and thats good enough for me.

https://xcancel.com/martinslewis/status/1851620885221773706?s=61

Its clearly a weakness in the budget and policy today.
TepidT2O

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 08:35:48 am
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm
Secondly the 2024 growth forecasts have 1.1% for this year. We are currently at 1.1% GDP growth to August, so could get better for the finances should any growth happen for the rest of 2024.
No growth in July thoughheres hoping .
W

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 09:13:31 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:35:48 am
No growth in July thoughheres hoping .

The underlying PMI's were good for September, not so much for October - think the doom loop will have seen people not spend money and expect a negative contraction. Suspect confidence will return in November.
TepidT2O

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 09:35:09 am
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:13:31 am
The underlying PMI's were good for September, not so much for October - think the doom loop will have seen people not spend money and expect a negative contraction. Suspect confidence will return in November.
Hopefully.

But then I look at Japan and there lack of growth spans far longer than even ours
Nobby Reserve

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 09:55:07 am
Farmers complaining about IHT being levied (at a reduced rate) on farms valued over £1m.

I've not much sympathy anyway, but this measure addresses an abuse of the 'no IHT on farms' arrangement because the wealthy have been increasingly buying farms as a way to dodge IHT (they then put in a tenant farmer and get a return-on-investment from the rent they charge the farmer)

It's a loophole that needed to be closed, but genuine farmers - or, rather, the recipients of their estate - get dragged into paying the price.
Wilmo

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 10:02:16 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:55:07 am
Farmers complaining about IHT being levied (at a reduced rate) on farms valued over £1m.

I've not much sympathy anyway, but this measure addresses an abuse of the 'no IHT on farms' arrangement because the wealthy have been increasingly buying farms as a way to dodge IHT (they then put in a tenant farmer and get a return-on-investment from the rent they charge the farmer)

It's a loophole that needed to be closed, but genuine farmers - or, rather, the recipients of their estate - get dragged into paying the price.

If it's valued at over £1m, why on earth shouldn't they?
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 10:21:40 am
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 10:02:16 am
If it's valued at over £1m, why on earth shouldn't they?

Well because land is very valuable, but many farmers are very far from being rich (despite rumours, although some clearly are). And their heirs will often have no choice but to then sell some of the farm to meet the duties? Which can often mean the aggregation of farms into ever bigger units under the control of mega-farmers/the vastly wealthy, or the sale of agricultural land to non-farmers which means less food production. That's my guess as to why this might have some rather negative consequences.

I live on (but don't own) a 250 acre farm in the north of England. I'd guess the land value is over a million easily (despite some of it being marginal land). It's upland sheep farming, which generally means very low profits or losses every year round here, these people are not raking it in at all.
cornishscouser92

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 10:32:36 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:09 am
Hopefully.

But then I look at Japan and there lack of growth spans far longer than even ours

2 entirely different economies, below is a good explainer to what happened.

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/l/lost-decade.asp
Dr. Beaker

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 10:33:09 am
The Guardian front page headline - "The Return of Tax and Spend". :duh
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 10:40:30 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:16:13 am
Martin Lewis supports your position mate - and thats good enough for me.

https://xcancel.com/martinslewis/status/1851620885221773706?s=61

Its clearly a weakness in the budget and policy today.
cheers bud, it will only cost me around £20 per week so it's not the end of the world but it is a bit of a double whammy that could do with being addressed.

There are definitely rogue umbrella companies out there which the budget is attempting to address which is a positive though
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 10:43:01 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:33:09 am
The Guardian front page headline - "The Return of Tax and Spend". :duh
yeah not sure what's happened with the guardian recently, they seem to be going way over the top in finding things to criticise a left leaning government over.

You never saw the Mail etc go in hard on the Tories. Loads of positive headlines after the Truss budget in most of the right leaning rags from memory
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 10:44:42 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:55:07 am
Farmers complaining about IHT being levied (at a reduced rate) on farms valued over £1m.

I've not much sympathy anyway, but this measure addresses an abuse of the 'no IHT on farms' arrangement because the wealthy have been increasingly buying farms as a way to dodge IHT (they then put in a tenant farmer and get a return-on-investment from the rent they charge the farmer)

It's a loophole that needed to be closed, but genuine farmers - or, rather, the recipients of their estate - get dragged into paying the price.

Jeremy Clarkson has done exactly this and admitted the only reason he bought his farm was for IHT reasons. He's now kicking off about it so it can only be a good thing!
Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 10:47:54 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:33:09 am
The Guardian front page headline - "The Return of Tax and Spend". :duh

The IFS analysis is good - very balanced and honest.

https://ifs.org.uk/events/autumn-budget-2024-ifs-analysis
Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 10:52:53 am
The NIC tax will hit the lowest earners more, as a percentage of their earnings.

IE, tthe cost of hiring lower earners is fair greater, as a percentage of earning, than it is hiring bigger earners.

Increase in 11% of hiring pt, minimum wage workers - biggest increase.  Increase of 8% cost of hiring ft, minimum wage workers.

Could mean loss of jobs lower down the job market.

Biggest employers with lots of low wage staff, hit the most.


Possible reactions of people/businesses:

Reduced work / employment
Move to self-employment - outsourcing to contractors, rather than employed staff.
More employer pension contributions (instead of salary increases).

Graph shows it's a progressive taxation on household income groups, although it peaks before the real top earners.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 11:41:56 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:55:07 am
Farmers complaining about IHT being levied (at a reduced rate) on farms valued over £1m.

I've not much sympathy anyway, but this measure addresses an abuse of the 'no IHT on farms' arrangement because the wealthy have been increasingly buying farms as a way to dodge IHT (they then put in a tenant farmer and get a return-on-investment from the rent they charge the farmer)

It's a loophole that needed to be closed, but genuine farmers - or, rather, the recipients of their estate - get dragged into paying the price.

Then surely, as you say, the loophole needs to be closed. That arrangement is essentially that of a landlord with a tenant, and should be taxed as capital, but regular farmers who aren't making much (or often any) money need to be protected somehow. Unless we just want a series of megafarms or increased reliance on imports in an increasingly unstable world.
hide5seek

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 11:54:10 am
Job on Lbc doing a good job in defending the budget
filopastry

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:08:52 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:52:53 am
The NIC tax will hit the lowest earners more, as a percentage of their earnings.

IE, tthe cost of hiring lower earners is fair greater, as a percentage of earning, than it is hiring bigger earners.

Increase in 11% of hiring pt, minimum wage workers - biggest increase.  Increase of 8% cost of hiring ft, minimum wage workers.

Could mean loss of jobs lower down the job market.

Biggest employers with lots of low wage staff, hit the most.


Possible reactions of people/businesses:

Reduced work / employment
Move to self-employment - outsourcing to contractors, rather than employed staff.
More employer pension contributions (instead of salary increases).

Graph shows it's a progressive taxation on household income groups, although it peaks before the real top earners.


I actually think that the other option is that its mildly inflationary and companies with pricing power effectively pass it on in increased prices, or in some cases it just eats into the company's margins, it will be a combination of multiple things no doubt.

Same for the above inflation increase in the minimum wage as well no doubt
Nobby Reserve

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:25:39 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:41:56 am
Then surely, as you say, the loophole needs to be closed. That arrangement is essentially that of a landlord with a tenant, and should be taxed as capital, but regular farmers who aren't making much (or often any) money need to be protected somehow. Unless we just want a series of megafarms or increased reliance on imports in an increasingly unstable world.


One of the major reasons why farm values have soared is a speculatory belief that they may be able to sell chunks of the land to housebuilders for a shitload of money.

I'd welcome legislation that protected agricultural land from development.
Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:26:25 pm
If anyone is interested in an honest, independent analysis of the  budget.  Here's the IFS's take on it:


https://youtu.be/Nt77y4cb7HQ
killer-heels

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:31:36 pm
Another good thing about the budget, its pissed off farmers. Again, i would loved to tell the CBI about this budget and my second wish would have been to announce it at an NFU conference.
A-Bomb

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:40:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:31:36 pm
Another good thing about the budget, its pissed off farmers. Again, i would loved to tell the CBI about this budget and my second wish would have been to announce it at an NFU conference.

:lmao

Why the hate on the farmers? Just curious.
killer-heels

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:41:54 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:40:26 pm
:lmao

Why the hate on the farmers? Just curious.

Brexit.
A-Bomb

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:45:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:41:54 pm
Brexit.

Well yes you cant account for stupidity.however, we do need food to be produced in this country 😁
killer-heels

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:51:04 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:45:20 pm
Well yes you cant account for stupidity.however, we do need food to be produced in this country 😁

Well they will just have to pull their fingers out and make it happen. No sympathy from me.

Personally I would have decimated fishing in the North East as well, but then I am a c*nt.
jonnypb

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:55:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:31:36 pm
Another good thing about the budget, its pissed off farmers. Again, i would loved to tell the CBI about this budget and my second wish would have been to announce it at an NFU conference.

Can you blame farmers in being pissed off?  Starmer attended the NFU conference last year saying Labour are on their side, he knows what losing a farm meant, losing a farm isn't like losing any other business as it can't come back.  He led them up a garden path.

Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:45:20 pm
Well yes you cant account for stupidity.however, we do need food to be produced in this country 😁

Unfortunately some people just have tunnel vision and can't see the bigger picture.  It'll be the same people moaning if food costs have to increase and imports increase.
killer-heels

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 12:59:02 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:55:00 pm
Can you blame farmers in being pissed off?  Starmer attended the NFU conference last year saying Labour are on their side, he knows what losing a farm meant, losing a farm isn't like losing any other business as it can't come back.  He led them up a garden path.


They helped fuck the country over. Im sure ill shed a tear for them one day.
jonnypb

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 01:01:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:59:02 pm
They helped fuck the country over. Im sure ill shed a tear for them one day.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:51:04 pm
but then I am a c*nt.

That clears everything up.
killer-heels

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 01:03:11 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:01:25 pm
That clears everything up.

;D

I still have eyes on that Nissan factory if I am able to get my hands on a rocket launcher.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 01:05:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:03:11 pm
;D

I still have eyes on that Nissan factory if I am able to get my hands on a rocket launcher.

Have you ever thought of becoming a dictator?
killer-heels

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 01:07:16 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:05:17 pm
Have you ever thought of becoming a dictator?

The Brits dont seem to be into that.
