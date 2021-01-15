The NIC tax will hit the lowest earners more, as a percentage of their earnings.
IE, tthe cost of hiring lower earners is fair greater, as a percentage of earning, than it is hiring bigger earners.
Increase in 11% of hiring pt, minimum wage workers - biggest increase. Increase of 8% cost of hiring ft, minimum wage workers.
Could mean loss of jobs lower down the job market.
Biggest employers with lots of low wage staff, hit the most.
Possible reactions of people/businesses:
Reduced work / employment
Move to self-employment - outsourcing to contractors, rather than employed staff.
More employer pension contributions (instead of salary increases).
Graph shows it's a progressive taxation on household income groups, although it peaks before the real top earners.