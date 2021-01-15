Why are you using an umbrella company ?



Its a bit complicated, my client is a London Borough, I was recruited via an agency, the LB pays the agency for my services, I complete a weekly timesheet which gets sent to the agency, the agency then pays the money to the umbrella company who take a margin of £17 per week and pay me my weekly pay.I guess in theory I could do it myself, which I do for the smaller contracts outside IR35, I invoice for that and the money goes directly into my limited companies bank account.The umbrella company makes it easier for me and saves me the hassle of having to do the PAYE stuff myself or employing an accountant to do it for me.Plus it makes it easier if I wanted to apply for a mortgage as the employer would be the umbrella company. If I move to a different client which could happen in April, my employer would still be the same (the umbrella company)