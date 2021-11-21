« previous next »
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:45:11 pm »
School rebuilding back. £6.7bn for department for education. £1.4bn for re-building.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #601 on: Today at 01:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:36:36 pm
The markets don't like change, the FTSE will recover towards the end of the day and won't look as bad.
True, and it's well within normal variance. (--edit it's now down just .5% --)
I just felt that 1.2% employers NI was quite bit less than 2% and that would boost the FTSE.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #602 on: Today at 01:46:19 pm »
FTSE 250 booming
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #603 on: Today at 01:46:46 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:43:41 pm
Despite this big increase in borrowing, the 10 year bond yields are down 0.1%.  ;D

This is good right?

Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:46:19 pm
FTSE 250 booming

I know this is good!
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #604 on: Today at 01:47:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:45:52 pm
True, and it's well within normal variance. (--edit it's now down just .5% --)
I just felt that 1.2% employers NI was quite bit less than 2% and that would boost the FTSE.

Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:46:19 pm
FTSE 250 booming

;D
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #605 on: Today at 01:47:34 pm »
Yeah, lower = cheaper debt. Not much of a saving.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #606 on: Today at 01:47:48 pm »
Hospitality is going to be badly impacted by this budget.
« Reply #607 on: Today at 01:47:53 pm »
£22.6bn increase in the NHS. Wow.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #608 on: Today at 01:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:46:46 pm
This is good right?



Ha, i didn't want to be the one asking that......just nod along and pretend you know what they're talking about
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #609 on: Today at 01:49:15 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:48:02 pm
Ha, i didn't want to be the one asking that......just nod along and pretend you know what they're talking about

I know about the stock market, I don't know much about bonds apart from me not winning on the Premium Bonds each month ;D

Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:47:34 pm
Yeah, lower = cheaper debt. Not much of a saving.

Thanks! Hopefully they go down further!

Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:47:53 pm
£22.6bn increase in the NHS. Wow.

Incredible!
« Reply #610 on: Today at 01:49:36 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:48:02 pm
Ha, i didn't want to be the one asking that......just nod along and pretend you know what they're talking about

A bond yield over 10 years means the UK government would borrow money off me and then pay me interest for those 10 years of 4.9% or what ever its trading at atm.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #611 on: Today at 01:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:31:03 pm
This certainly isn't the Austerity 2.0 people were saying was definitely going to happen
Sincere condolences to some who were hoping for it :)
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #612 on: Today at 01:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:47:48 pm
Hospitality is going to be badly impacted by this budget.

How come?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #613 on: Today at 01:51:48 pm »
Really pleased with that budget, things arent going to change over night.but the ethos of the choices made move in the right direction, for me anyway.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #614 on: Today at 01:52:03 pm »
Congratulations to the first ever female Chancellor who delivers a budget for hope while ridiculing the Torys on so many levels.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #615 on: Today at 01:52:53 pm »
She smashed it, setting new foundations which the torys broke and sold off.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #616 on: Today at 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:50:24 pm
How come?

Preferential business rates, reduction on levy on draught drinks.

These are positives for the hospitality industry.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #617 on: Today at 01:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:50:24 pm
How come?

I read draft beer down by penny a pint but NI will put extra costs on all businesses.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #618 on: Today at 01:53:51 pm »
Now we get to hear the Tories tell everyone that this positive budget is bad news for the country :lmao

Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:51:48 pm
Really pleased with that budget, things arent going to change over night.but the ethos of the choices made move in the right direction, for me anyway.

Agreed. Positive news for the future.

Quote from: John C on Today at 01:52:03 pm
Congratulations to the first ever female Chancellor who delivers a budget for hope while ridiculing the Torys on so many levels.

She nailed the delivery, very commanding!
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #619 on: Today at 01:54:02 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:51:48 pm
Really pleased with that budget, things arent going to change over night.but the ethos of the choices made move in the right direction, for me anyway.

 :thumbup



Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #620 on: Today at 01:54:50 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:53:02 pm
Preferential business rates, reduction on levy on draught drinks.

These are positives for the hospitality industry.

Thats what I thought. I know NI contributions could hurt but Id have thought boozers and restaurants will be less impacted than most.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #621 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
A very good closing line by the sounds of it - if you disagree with us, what would you have done? 

What can the Tories say to that?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #622 on: Today at 01:56:23 pm »
This is a proper battle of ideologies
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #623 on: Today at 01:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:47:48 pm
Hospitality is going to be badly impacted by this budget.

Why do you say that, draught beet decreased and a sensible ui-turn on smoking in Beer Gardens ?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #624 on: Today at 01:57:14 pm »
Sorry, but I for one dont (want to hear anything Sunak has to say).
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #625 on: Today at 01:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:57:14 pm
Sorry, but I for one dont (want to hear anything Sunak has to say).

I've turned off. Just no point.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #626 on: Today at 01:58:17 pm »
Going hard on tax rises but British people wont feel them. CGT and National Insurance doesnt impact the vast majority of Britons.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #627 on: Today at 01:58:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:52:03 pm
Congratulations to the first ever female Chancellor who delivers a budget for hope while ridiculing the Torys on so many levels.

:thumbup

Need to deliver over the years, strengthen and entice capital to the research, startup, creation ecosystem as rates drop, but the framework is good.

Earned as well, unlike Rey in Star Wars ;D
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #628 on: Today at 01:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:57:14 pm
Sorry, but I for one dont (want to hear anything Sunak has to say).

Wouldn't it be nice if the opposition said 'yep, not bad that one'
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #629 on: Today at 01:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:57:14 pm
Sorry, but I for one dont (want to hear anything Sunak has to say).

Just switched the telly off and logged on here.  ;D
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #630 on: Today at 01:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:33:23 pm
Either them or KH.

Has anyone ever seen Laura Kusenberg and KH in the same room?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #631 on: Today at 02:00:17 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 01:58:25 pm
:thumbup

Need to deliver over the years, strengthen and entice capital to the research, startup, creation ecosystem as rates drop, but the framework is good.

Earned as well, unlike Rey in Star Wars ;D

Investment is great just hope they can find sufficient skilled planners and tradespeople to put it into being.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #632 on: Today at 02:01:38 pm »
Sunak going down swinging
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #633 on: Today at 02:02:51 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:49:36 pm
A bond yield over 10 years means the UK government would borrow money off me and then pay me interest for those 10 years of 4.9% or what ever its trading at atm.


I'm sure you know this but just to clarify for the thread, the bonds pay the coupon, you get your yield depending on the price you pay to purchase the bond trading at a discount / premium to par.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #634 on: Today at 02:03:21 pm »
Good budget that.  Best for a long time!

Only one real negative.  The rest seems fine.  Lets see how it goes over the next few years.

Turns out all the negative messaging was a bit off.  Maybe they changed it.....
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #635 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:59:41 pm
Has anyone ever seen Laura Kusenberg and KH in the same room?
Impossible - KH would kill her within moments
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #636 on: Today at 02:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:03:21 pm
Good budget that.  Best for a long time!

Only one real negative.  The rest seems fine.  Lets see how it goes over the next few years.

Turns out all the negative messaging was a bit off.  Maybe they changed it.....

I suspect a lot of it was deliberate leaking by the government to lower expectations.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #637 on: Today at 02:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:56:47 pm
Why do you say that, draught beet decreased and a sensible ui-turn on smoking in Beer Gardens ?
The beer duty is nothing. Just puts pressure on landlords when customers ask why pints are going up.

The business rate reduction waas 75% for hospitality and now 40%. So a 140% rise. Then a huge increase in minimum wage and a employers NI up.

Some things are understandable but the reality is 3 pubs shut a week already and the public have no appetite for more price rises
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #638 on: Today at 02:08:26 pm »
Superb performance by Rachel Reeves. A rhetorical triumph obviously. She sounded commanding and it was beyond clever to mention so many towns and counties across the UK who will receive specific funds for specific projects. But I think a likely financial and economic triumph too. There will be no return to austerity. That's pretty clear. But the muscle is being put on infrastructure projects and health and education. The changing in the borrowing rules was expected but it was great to see it all laid out - and with IMF approval! A penny off draught ale! Good news for pubs.

The Tories meanwhile sat there looking demoralised and defeated (again). I reckon this Budget will be talked about still in many years time. A genuine point of departure.

