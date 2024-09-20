You must be living under a rock (or live a prvileged life), to not undertsand why so many people have become sick, over the past few years.
There was a report on the radio about a large increase worldwide in the number of strokes. They talked about the likes of climate change as a cause but there was no mention of Covid I think that the figures for Long Covid are depressingly high too but people continue to bury their heads in the sand about it.
It's like COVID never existed - nobody talks about it, unless it's the Tories making excuses.The impacts of the pandemic have been huge. It totally messed me up (and my plans). Took me until the end of 2022, to sort things out.
There's a legitimate problem in welfare costs have spiralled particularly since 2020, from £214bn to £315bn, which is predicted to rise to £360bn by 28/29. Ideally they want people who need it to get it and people who don't need it won't, suspect everything will be means tested going forwards.
I did say FULLY UNDERSTAND.No doubt Covid had an impact, as did issues in the NHS, but it is still a bigger increase than people expect, and the growth is still continuing.I don't think it has been replicated fully in other countries either.
That wasn't personally aimed at you. I just mean overall.
I mean in younger age groups as you say, the biggest driver is mainly mental health related
Important to remember that includes pensions and they make up about half of that total.
I think theres something in it, and its nit just a UK thing either
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Do we think we're going to see $100 a barrel this side of Xmas?
Budget changes 2024 (rumoured): Fuel Duty to rise by 5pIHT gift to rise from 7 years to 10 years. CGT from 20% to 24% standard rateIncome Tax threshold frozen to 2030.Employers NIC increase - via Pension contributions now liable for NI.
Pretty much ruled out a rise in fuel duty this morning. The last one is confused, employers NI increase is a totally different thing to taxing pension contributions (I dont think they will do this).
Lots of stories doing the rounds that the NI on pensions contributions change is dead, and replaced with increasing rates of employers NI, they could only really do one of those changes or businesses really would be squealing
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwyv8y68e25oThe BBC including someone who earns £150k a year and a couple who earn £100k a year in this article is a laugh isn't it?Yasmin can't survive on £5k a month after her childcare is taken out? Get to fuck
100k a year, with sizeable child care, in london, wouldn't leave a lot of disposable income (didn't see the couple you referred to , so assuming london)Housing costs are one of the big elephants here. (in my head like climate change and ageing population).We need someone to point out how many more houses we need and what it will take to get there. And a time frame that allows prices to fall controllably. A rapid fall in prices certainly helps some people, but if we had huge swathes of people with significant negative equity that would cause real pain too. (i assume , when their fixed term finished, they'd be unable to remortgage causing all sorts of problems)
£100k between a couple really is fk all these days in the South-West with exorbitant housing costs and are not the "rich" that the Govt should be going after.
