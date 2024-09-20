« previous next »
Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 44680 times)

Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #400 on: September 20, 2024, 03:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 20, 2024, 03:14:21 pm
You must be living under a rock (or live a prvileged life), to not undertsand why so many people have become sick, over the past few years.
There was a report on the radio about a large increase worldwide in the number of strokes. They talked about the likes of climate change as a cause but there was no mention of Covid  :duh I think that the figures for Long Covid are depressingly high too but people continue to bury their heads in the sand about it.
Offline Millie

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #401 on: September 20, 2024, 03:21:09 pm »
The NHS waiting lists can't be helping either.  Also the dreadful under funding of mental health and psychiatry.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #402 on: September 20, 2024, 03:22:25 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 20, 2024, 03:18:21 pm
There was a report on the radio about a large increase worldwide in the number of strokes. They talked about the likes of climate change as a cause but there was no mention of Covid  :duh I think that the figures for Long Covid are depressingly high too but people continue to bury their heads in the sand about it.

It's like COVID never existed - nobody talks about it, unless it's the Tories making excuses.

The impacts of the pandemic have been huge.  It totally messed me up (and my plans).  Took me until the end of 2022, to sort things out.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #403 on: September 20, 2024, 03:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 20, 2024, 03:22:25 pm
It's like COVID never existed - nobody talks about it, unless it's the Tories making excuses.

The impacts of the pandemic have been huge.  It totally messed me up (and my plans).  Took me until the end of 2022, to sort things out.
Covid has not gone away. We've just had a fairly large wave of it. I know several people who picked it up - mainly on holiday. Every time you get it, the more likely you are to develop long term issues, with the ongoing costs to the NHS and the hit on productivity. It doesn't have to be this way. Reintroduce masks in hospitals where the vulnerable tend to be found, install proper ventilation in crowded indoor environments (especially schools) and ensure everyone has the latest vaccine. Covid can be managed and will leave us better prepared for the next pandemic but the politicians are choosing to look the other way.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #404 on: September 20, 2024, 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 20, 2024, 03:30:35 pm


I was talking more about the mental health impacts of the pandemic, the isolation etc.  It has set people back years, particularly children and others with existing health conditions.

I also agree that there are people with long COVID that don't get mentioned, too.  My mate has tinitus in his ears that he didn't have, before he got COVID.

Online Elmo!

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #405 on: September 20, 2024, 03:37:44 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on September 20, 2024, 02:52:27 pm
There's a legitimate problem in welfare costs have spiralled particularly since 2020, from £214bn to £315bn, which is predicted to rise to £360bn by 28/29. Ideally they want people who need it to get it and people who don't need it won't, suspect everything will be means tested going forwards.

Important to remember that includes pensions and they make up about half of that total.
Offline filopastry

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #406 on: September 20, 2024, 03:42:21 pm »
I did say FULLY UNDERSTAND.

No doubt Covid had an impact, as did issues in the NHS, but it is still a bigger increase than people expect, and the growth is still continuing.

I don't think it has been replicated fully in other countries either.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #407 on: September 20, 2024, 03:44:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on September 20, 2024, 03:42:21 pm
I did say FULLY UNDERSTAND.

No doubt Covid had an impact, as did issues in the NHS, but it is still a bigger increase than people expect, and the growth is still continuing.

I don't think it has been replicated fully in other countries either.

That wasn't personally aimed at you.  I just mean overall.
Offline filopastry

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #408 on: September 20, 2024, 03:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 20, 2024, 03:44:12 pm
That wasn't personally aimed at you.  I just mean overall.

I mean in younger age groups as you say, the biggest driver is mainly mental health related
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #409 on: September 20, 2024, 03:51:34 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on September 20, 2024, 03:48:12 pm
I mean in younger age groups as you say, the biggest driver is mainly mental health related

Indeed.  I can personally vouch for that impact (although I'm not in the younger age group).
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #410 on: September 20, 2024, 10:30:17 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on September 20, 2024, 03:42:21 pm
I did say FULLY UNDERSTAND.

No doubt Covid had an impact, as did issues in the NHS, but it is still a bigger increase than people expect, and the growth is still continuing.

I don't think it has been replicated fully in other countries either.
I think theres something in it, and its nit just a UK thing either
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #411 on: September 20, 2024, 10:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 20, 2024, 03:37:44 pm
Important to remember that includes pensions and they make up about half of that total.

Offline west_london_red

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #412 on: September 20, 2024, 10:44:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 20, 2024, 10:30:17 pm
I think theres something in it, and its nit just a UK thing either

Based on one of the articles posted earlier from Reuters most comparable countries havent seen the same growth in welfare spending since Covid we have, our shit response to Covid, poor state of the NHS all probably contributing Id imagine.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #413 on: September 20, 2024, 10:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 20, 2024, 03:22:25 pm
It's like COVID never existed - nobody talks about it, unless it's the Tories making excuses.

The impacts of the pandemic have been huge.  It totally messed me up (and my plans).  Took me until the end of 2022, to sort things out.

Id guess the reason a lot of people dont talk about it is because its not something people look back on fondly, they just want to move on from it, not much help for the people who cant, but you cant really blame people not wanting to go back there, even people who werent too badly impacted by it didnt exactly enjoy it.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #414 on: September 20, 2024, 10:59:15 pm »
I've had Covid three times, the first time just before the first main wave arrived. Previously I only needed about six hours sleep a day but immediately it became twelve. Even now it is ten hours a day and has been for many months.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #415 on: October 3, 2024, 04:07:08 pm »
A week ago:

Bank of Englands Bailey says he expects interest rates to fall gradually

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/sep/24/bank-of-england-andrew-bailey-interest-rates-fall

Today:

Sterling drops after Bank of England boss hints at aggressive rate cuts

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/oct/03/sterling-pound-bank-of-england-andrew-bailey-aggressive-interest-rate-cuts-inflation


It honestly feels at times like these people are stealing a living
Offline killer-heels

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #416 on: October 3, 2024, 04:20:41 pm »
Bailey is a c*nt.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #417 on: October 3, 2024, 06:59:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October  3, 2024, 04:20:41 pm
Bailey is a c*nt.

Hahaha I was waiting for that!

No idea if hes a c*nt or not but hes definitely shit at his job.
Offline Jshooters

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #418 on: October 4, 2024, 10:41:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on October  3, 2024, 06:59:29 pm
Hahaha I was waiting for that!

No idea if hes a c*nt or not but hes definitely shit at his job.

Or is helping currency traders short the £
Online PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #419 on: October 4, 2024, 02:53:40 pm »
Do we think we're going to see $100 a barrel this side of Xmas?
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #420 on: October 11, 2024, 09:37:24 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October  4, 2024, 02:53:40 pm
Do we think we're going to see $100 a barrel this side of Xmas?
No, it's going between $75-80 the past week.
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #421 on: October 16, 2024, 07:28:12 am »
Inflation down to 1.7%, core inflation 3.2%. All but confirms a BoE rate cut in November. Probably 25bps.
Online PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #422 on: October 16, 2024, 11:50:18 am »
It seems weird that it's a 'surprise' drop when it's air fares and fuel the main driver. The prices of those are hardly hard to come by.
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 11:45:44 am »
Budget changes 2024 (rumoured):

Fuel Duty to rise by 5p
IHT gift to rise from 7 years to 10 years.
CGT from 20% to 24% standard rate
Income Tax threshold frozen to 2030.
Employers NIC increase - via Pension contributions now liable for NI.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 01:26:06 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:45:44 am
Budget changes 2024 (rumoured):

Fuel Duty to rise by 5p
IHT gift to rise from 7 years to 10 years.
CGT from 20% to 24% standard rate
Income Tax threshold frozen to 2030.
Employers NIC increase - via Pension contributions now liable for NI.
Pretty much ruled out a rise in fuel duty this morning. 

The last one is confused, employers NI increase is a totally different thing to taxing pension contributions (I dont think they will do this).
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 02:11:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:26:06 pm
Pretty much ruled out a rise in fuel duty this morning. 

The last one is confused, employers NI increase is a totally different thing to taxing pension contributions (I dont think they will do this).
Starmer was asked on fuel duty by the rag and said - "I won't pre-empt the budget but I understand how important the question is."

It's a national insurance increase to business effectively.
Offline filopastry

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 03:29:36 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:45:44 am
Budget changes 2024 (rumoured):

Fuel Duty to rise by 5p
IHT gift to rise from 7 years to 10 years.
CGT from 20% to 24% standard rate
Income Tax threshold frozen to 2030.
Employers NIC increase - via Pension contributions now liable for NI.

Lots of stories doing the rounds that the NI on pensions contributions change is dead, and replaced with increasing rates of employers NI, they could only really do one of those changes or businesses really would be squealing
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #427 on: Today at 12:39:19 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:29:36 pm
Lots of stories doing the rounds that the NI on pensions contributions change is dead, and replaced with increasing rates of employers NI, they could only really do one of those changes or businesses really would be squealing


A little bonus for those who pay their pension contribution via sal-sac and whose employer funnels the saved NI back into their pension.

Does that apply to anyone here?

Just me?

 :lmao
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #428 on: Today at 01:02:56 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwyv8y68e25o

The BBC including someone who earns £150k a year and a couple who earn £100k a year in this article is a laugh isn't it?

Yasmin can't survive on £5k a month after her childcare is taken out? Get to fuck :lmao
Online PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #429 on: Today at 01:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:02:56 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwyv8y68e25o

The BBC including someone who earns £150k a year and a couple who earn £100k a year in this article is a laugh isn't it?

Yasmin can't survive on £5k a month after her childcare is taken out? Get to fuck :lmao

100k a year, with sizeable child care, in london, wouldn't leave a lot of disposable income (didn't see the couple you referred to , so assuming london)

Housing costs are one of the big elephants here. (in my head like climate change and ageing population).
We need someone to point out how many more houses we need and what it will take to get there. And a time frame that allows prices to fall controllably.  A rapid fall in prices certainly helps some people, but if we had huge swathes of people with significant negative equity that would cause real pain too.  (i assume , when their fixed term finished, they'd be unable to remortgage causing all sorts of problems)



Online Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #430 on: Today at 01:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:02:56 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwyv8y68e25o

The BBC including someone who earns £150k a year and a couple who earn £100k a year in this article is a laugh isn't it?

Yasmin can't survive on £5k a month after her childcare is taken out? Get to fuck :lmao

Haha  :lmao
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #431 on: Today at 01:25:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:19:10 pm
100k a year, with sizeable child care, in london, wouldn't leave a lot of disposable income (didn't see the couple you referred to , so assuming london)

Housing costs are one of the big elephants here. (in my head like climate change and ageing population).
We need someone to point out how many more houses we need and what it will take to get there. And a time frame that allows prices to fall controllably.  A rapid fall in prices certainly helps some people, but if we had huge swathes of people with significant negative equity that would cause real pain too.  (i assume , when their fixed term finished, they'd be unable to remortgage causing all sorts of problems)

They're in Bristol
Offline killer-heels

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #432 on: Today at 01:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:02:56 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwyv8y68e25o

The BBC including someone who earns £150k a year and a couple who earn £100k a year in this article is a laugh isn't it?

Yasmin can't survive on £5k a month after her childcare is taken out? Get to fuck :lmao

With bills (around £1k a month), mortgage at 1.8k and childcare 2.6k your down to £2k a month on everything else. You should be fine on that salary but as a single mum of two there could be some months its a bit trickier, based on some random costs popping up.

But yeah, you are not getting the violin out.
Online Alvador

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #433 on: Today at 01:29:43 pm »
£100k between a couple really is fk all these days in the South-West with exorbitant housing costs and are not the "rich" that the Govt should be going after.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #434 on: Today at 01:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 01:29:43 pm
£100k between a couple really is fk all these days in the South-West with exorbitant housing costs and are not the "rich" that the Govt should be going after.

